The challenge

Digital marketing agency V4 supports big-name brands like Spotify and XP inc. However, as the company became more successful and its client roster grew, so did gaps in operations and client communications. This caused expensive and time-wasting headaches for V4’s executive leadership.

“Sometimes when you’re managing a project, you encounter unexpected communication issues and gaps along the way,” says Germano Matta, Executive Partner at V4 Company. “We found ourselves having to provide different stakeholders with the same information over and over.”

Every time V4 tried to streamline operations, the same problem always occurred. The tool that the firm had chosen for the job—whether it was Notion, Pipedrive, or Trello—didn’t have all of the functionality the company required. For example, no tool provided adequate visibility into the creative team’s productivity or their capacity to take on new projects.

A lack of clear visibility into agency operations hindered V4’s ability to keep up with demand and growth. It was clear that the company needed a solution that went beyond project management. V4 wanted a platform it could use to manage operations for the entire agency.