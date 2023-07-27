Warehouse KPI Task

Use this task template along with the Warehouse KPI List template! This will help you keep track of inventory items so that you can see exactly how many items you have to allocate and can track and measure your team's inventory-based KPIs.
Template Includes
- Put Away Accuracy
- Inventory Accuracy
- Date Processed
- Put-away Date
- Date Ordered
- Rate of Returns
- Inventory Shrinkage
- Inventory On Hand
- Inventory-to-Sales Ratio
- Picking and Packing Cost
- Orders Delivered On Time
- Comments
- Order Lead Time (Days)
- Inventory Turnover Rate
- Inventory Carrying Cost
- On-Time Shipping Rate
- Receiving Cycle Time
- Month
- Picking Efficiency
- Orders Returned
- Day/s Lost Due to Injury (Days)
- Date of Last Accident
- Total Orders Shipped
- Units Stored (Audit)
- Receiving Cost
- Orders Repacked
- Date Signed
- Put-away Cost
- Picking Accuracy
- Accidents
- Total Number of Fulltime Workers
- Product
- Total Order Cycle Time
- Units Put-Away Incorrectly
- New Stock Received
- Orders Picked and Packed
- Time Since Last Accident
- Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)
- Put-away Cycle Time
- Date Shipped
- Receiving Efficiency
- Units Sold