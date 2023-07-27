Warehouse KPI Task

Add template

  • Task

  • Beginner

Use this task template along with the Warehouse KPI List template! This will help you keep track of inventory items so that you can see exactly how many items you have to allocate and can track and measure your team's inventory-based KPIs.

Template Includes

  • Put Away Accuracy
  • Inventory Accuracy
  • Date Processed
  • Put-away Date
  • Date Ordered
  • Rate of Returns
  • Inventory Shrinkage
  • Inventory On Hand
  • Inventory-to-Sales Ratio
  • Picking and Packing Cost
  • Inventory-to-Sales Ratio
  • Orders Delivered On Time
  • Comments
  • Order Lead Time (Days)
  • Inventory Turnover Rate
  • Inventory Carrying Cost
  • On-Time Shipping Rate
  • Receiving Cycle Time
  • Inventory Shrinkage
  • Month
  • Picking Efficiency
  • Orders Returned
  • Inventory Accuracy
  • Day/s Lost Due to Injury (Days)
  • Date of Last Accident
  • Total Orders Shipped
  • Units Stored (Audit)
  • Receiving Cost
  • Orders Repacked
  • Date Signed
  • Put-away Cost
  • Picking Accuracy
  • Accidents
  • Total Number of Fulltime Workers
  • Product
  • Total Order Cycle Time
  • Units Put-Away Incorrectly
  • New Stock Received
  • Orders Picked and Packed
  • Time Since Last Accident
  • Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)
  • Put-away Cycle Time
  • Date Shipped
  • Receiving Efficiency
  • Units Sold
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week