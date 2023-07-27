Using ClickUp for Productivity

Balancing both your work and personal life can be challenging. You may find that you have to juggle multiple responsibilities at one time. This template helps you stay focused on your most important tasks and to make sure nothing gets left behind.
Using ClickUp for ProductivityAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
TO DO
-
-
-
- +1
-
DONE, WAITING, TO DO, IN PROGRESS
-
-
-
- +22
-
OPEN, COMPLETE, TO BUY, ADHOC MEETING, STANDING MEETING, BOUGHT, COMPLETE, BLOCKED, AVAILABLE, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO READ, PAUSED, OPEN, TO DO, REVIEWED, GOAL, PAUSED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, ACCOMPLISHED, AVAILABLE, PAUSED
- Cost
- Trigger
-
Sprints
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Time estimates
-
Milestones
-
Custom fields
-
Emails clickapp
- My Life
- Weekly Goals
- Today
- Next 7
- How to Use this Template
- Trainer Notes
- List
When custom field changes, add to List.