Technology Needs Analysis

Create and conduct a technology needs assessment to assess the current state of your organization’s technology infrastructure and business requirements. Determine the current and future technology needs in your organization, develop a strategy for how you will acquire, use and manage computer technology.
Template Includes
- Notes
- Level of Proficiency
- Acceptable Timeline
- Annual Cost
- Utilization Rate
- Training Required
- Mode of Training
- Roles
- System Owner
- List of Technology Solutions
- Getting Started Guide