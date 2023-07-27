Step by Step: Managing a Project

Add template

  • Space

  • Intermediate

Starting a new project can be overwhelming. There can be many moving parts during the project life cycle to manage. Use this template and understand how Project managers oversee the entire life cycle of a project and must use all the tools, methods, and resources available to them to get things done!

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, TO DO
    • +1
    • BLOCKED, OPEN, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS

  • Cost

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp

  • List
  • Step by Step: Managing a Project
  • List
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week