Business Analysis Statement of Work Template

When it comes to business analysis, a well-crafted Statement of Work (SOW) is the foundation for success. It outlines the scope, objectives, and deliverables of a project, setting the stage for clear communication and a shared understanding between stakeholders.

1. Define the project scope and objectives

Start by clearly defining the scope and objectives of your business analysis project. What problem are you trying to solve? What are the desired outcomes? This will help set the foundation for your SOW.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to outline the project scope and objectives in detail.

2. Identify the deliverables and timeline

Next, identify the specific deliverables that need to be produced as part of the project. This could include documents, reports, or analysis findings. Alongside each deliverable, establish a timeline or deadline for completion.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to map out the deliverables and set their respective deadlines.

3. Determine the project approach and methodology

Decide on the approach and methodology that will be used to carry out the business analysis project. Will you be conducting interviews, gathering data, or using specific tools? Clearly articulate the steps and techniques that will be employed.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create tasks for each step of your chosen project approach and assign them to team members.

4. Outline the roles and responsibilities

Identify the key stakeholders and team members involved in the project. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities, including who will be responsible for each deliverable and who will provide oversight and guidance.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to assign roles and responsibilities to each team member and ensure everyone is clear on their tasks.

5. Include project assumptions, risks, and dependencies

No project is without its assumptions, risks, and dependencies. Document any assumptions you're making about the project, potential risks that could impact its success, and any dependencies on external factors or resources.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to create columns for assumptions, risks, and dependencies, and populate them accordingly.

By following these steps, you'll be able to create a comprehensive Business Analysis Statement of Work that outlines the scope, objectives, deliverables, timeline, approach, roles, and risks of your project.