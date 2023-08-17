Say goodbye to time-consuming training sessions and hello to a streamlined capsule filling process. Get started with ClickUp's Manual Capsule Filling Machine SOP Template today!

1. Familiarize yourself with the equipment

Before you start using the manual capsule filling machine, take the time to read through the equipment's manual and become familiar with its features and functions. Understanding how the machine works will help ensure that you use it correctly and efficiently.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access the manual and refer back to it whenever needed.

2. Prepare the capsules and filling material

Gather all the necessary supplies, including empty capsules and the filling material. Ensure that the capsules are clean and free from any debris or moisture. If needed, separate the capsules into their respective halves.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track the inventory of capsules and filling material, ensuring you have enough on hand for the production run.

3. Set up the machine

Carefully set up the manual capsule filling machine according to the manufacturer's instructions. This may include adjusting the filling depth, aligning the capsules, and ensuring that all parts are securely in place. Double-check that the machine is clean and sanitized before starting the filling process.

Use the custom fields feature in ClickUp to record the machine setup details, such as filling depth and alignment settings.

4. Fill the capsules

Once the machine is set up, it's time to start filling the capsules. Place the empty capsule halves into the designated slots or tray, making sure they are properly aligned. Use the filling material to fill each capsule half to the desired level. Take care to avoid overfilling or spilling any of the filling material.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind yourself or your team to regularly check the filled capsules for quality control purposes.

By following these steps and using the Manual Capsule Filling Machine SOP Template in ClickUp, you can ensure that the capsule filling process is carried out efficiently and accurately, resulting in high-quality filled capsules.