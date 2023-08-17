Don't let the departure of a team member disrupt your workflow. Use ClickUp's Exit Formalities SOP Template to make offboarding a breeze and keep your team moving forward.

Saying goodbye is never easy, but with ClickUp's Exit Formalities SOP Template, you can ensure a smooth and efficient offboarding process for departing employees. This template is designed to help you tie up loose ends, transfer knowledge, and maintain a positive relationship with departing team members.

When it comes to employee departures, having a clear and efficient exit formalities SOP template can make the process seamless. Here are some of the benefits:

This Doc template contains all the necessary sections and content to ensure a smooth transition. It also includes ClickUp features such as:

When it's time for an employee to move on, it's important to have a smooth and organized process in place. By using the Exit Formalities SOP Template in ClickUp and following the steps below, you can ensure that all necessary tasks are completed and the exit process is handled efficiently.

1. Notify the employee

The first step is to inform the employee about the exit process. Schedule a meeting with the employee to discuss the necessary steps and provide them with a copy of the Exit Formalities SOP Template. This will help set expectations and ensure that both parties are on the same page.

Use the Email feature in ClickUp to send a notification to the employee about the exit process and attach the Exit Formalities SOP Template.

2. Collect company property

Before the employee leaves, it's important to collect any company property they may have, such as laptops, access cards, or keys. Create a checklist in ClickUp to track the items that need to be returned and mark them off as they are collected.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a checklist and assign tasks to the appropriate team members responsible for collecting company property.

3. Conduct exit interview

An exit interview is a valuable opportunity to gather feedback from the departing employee and gain insights that can help improve the organization. Schedule an exit interview with the employee and use the Exit Formalities SOP Template to guide the conversation.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a document for the exit interview questions and record the employee's responses.

4. Update records and permissions

Once the employee has left the company, it's important to update their records and permissions to reflect their departure. This includes removing their access to company systems and updating any relevant documentation or databases.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to automatically update permissions and access for the departing employee across various platforms and systems.

5. Complete necessary paperwork

There may be various paperwork and documentation that needs to be completed as part of the exit process, such as final paychecks, tax forms, or non-disclosure agreements. Create a checklist in ClickUp to track the completion of these tasks and ensure that all necessary paperwork is processed in a timely manner.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set reminders and deadlines for completing the necessary paperwork and ensure that all tasks are completed on time.