Smart Goals

Add template

  • Task

  • Beginner

Make sure that your team is always creating SMART goals. With this template, you can evaluate all of your goals through the SMART goal framework, so you'll always accomplish your goals and objectives.

Template Includes

  • 🅰 What is the motivation for this goal?
  • 🅰 Is the amount of effort required on par with what the goal will achieve?
  • 🆂 Who needs to be included?
  • New 🆂🅼🅰🆁🆃 goal statement
  • 🅰 If not, can you obtain these skills?
  • 🆁 Why am I setting this goal right now?
  • 🆂 What do you want to accomplish?
  • 🅰 Do you have the skills required to achieve this?
  • 🆃 When's the realistic deadline?
  • 🆁 Is it aligned with overall objective?
  • 🆂 When do you want to do this?
  • 🅼 How can you measure progress and know if you've successfully met your goal?
  • 🆂 Why is this a goal?
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week