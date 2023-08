Smart Goals

🠰 What is the motivation for this goal?

🠰 Is the amount of effort required on par with what the goal will achieve?

πŸ†‚ Who needs to be included?

New πŸ†‚πŸ ΌπŸ °πŸ†πŸ†ƒ goal statement

🠰 If not, can you obtain these skills?

πŸ† Why am I setting this goal right now?

πŸ†‚ What do you want to accomplish?

🠰 Do you have the skills required to achieve this?

πŸ†ƒ When's the realistic deadline?

πŸ† Is it aligned with overall objective?

πŸ†‚ When do you want to do this?

🠼 How can you measure progress and know if you've successfully met your goal?