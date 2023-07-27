Make sure that your team is always creating SMART goals. With this template, you can evaluate all of your goals through the SMART goal framework, so you'll always accomplish your goals and objectives.
Smart GoalsAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
- 🅰 What is the motivation for this goal?
- 🅰 Is the amount of effort required on par with what the goal will achieve?
- 🆂 Who needs to be included?
- New 🆂🅼🅰🆁🆃 goal statement
- 🅰 If not, can you obtain these skills?
- 🆁 Why am I setting this goal right now?
- 🆂 What do you want to accomplish?
- 🅰 Do you have the skills required to achieve this?
- 🆃 When's the realistic deadline?
- 🆁 Is it aligned with overall objective?
- 🆂 When do you want to do this?
- 🅼 How can you measure progress and know if you've successfully met your goal?
- 🆂 Why is this a goal?