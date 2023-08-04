From brainstorming to final copy, ClickUp's Copywriting Scope of Work Template has got you covered. Take control of your projects and deliver exceptional copy every time. Get started today and elevate your copywriting game!

If you're a copywriter working on a new project, using a Copywriting Scope of Work template can help ensure that you and your client are on the same page. Here are six steps to effectively use the template:

1. Define the project scope

Start by clearly defining the scope of the project. Outline the specific deliverables, such as the number of website pages, blog posts, or social media posts you'll be writing. Be sure to include any additional services, like keyword research or competitor analysis, that you'll be providing.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a task for each deliverable and specify the scope for each one.

2. Set project timelines

Establish realistic timelines for each stage of the project. This includes deadlines for submitting drafts, receiving feedback, and delivering the final copy. Make sure to consider any dependencies, such as waiting for client approvals or collaborating with other team members.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set due dates for each task and keep track of project timelines.

3. Determine the target audience

Identify the target audience for the copywriting project. This includes demographics, psychographics, and any specific preferences or requirements. Understanding the target audience will help you tailor your writing style and tone to effectively communicate with them.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to capture and document the target audience information for each task.

4. Outline project expectations

Clearly communicate project expectations to the client. This includes details like word count, desired writing style, preferred keywords, and any specific guidelines or brand guidelines that need to be followed. It's important to ensure that both you and the client are aligned on these expectations.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a document outlining the project expectations and share it with the client for review and approval.

5. Establish revision process

Define the revision process to ensure that any necessary changes or edits can be made efficiently. Specify the number of revisions included in the project scope and the timeframe for submitting revisions. Additionally, clarify how feedback and revisions will be communicated between you and the client.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to streamline the revision process by automatically notifying the client when revisions are ready for review.

6. Obtain client approval

Before starting the project, it's crucial to obtain client approval on the Copywriting Scope of Work. This ensures that both parties are in agreement on the project scope, timelines, expectations, and revision process. Once approved, you can proceed with confidence, knowing that everyone is on the same page.

Use the Approvals feature in ClickUp to request and track client approvals for the Copywriting Scope of Work.

By following these steps and utilizing the features in ClickUp, you can effectively use the Copywriting Scope of Work template to streamline your copywriting projects and ensure successful collaboration with your clients.