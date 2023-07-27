Quick Start: Client Services

Add template

  • Space

  • Beginner

Quick Start templates are designed to help you get up and running with ClickUp faster. This one features client account management, scoping requests, a project portfolio to track progress, an example project for reference, and a team wiki to foster knowledge sharing. Simplify your workflow and deliver exceptional client experiences!

Template Includes

    • +1
    • IN REVIEW, CLOSED, OPEN, IN PROGRESS
    • +19
    • ACTIVE, OFF TRACK, NOT STARTED, IN PROGRESS, MORE INFO NEEDED, AT RISK, ON TRACK, CANCELLED, CANCELLED, PROSPECT, FORMER CLIENT, PARTNER DELIVERY, NOT STARTED, COMPLETE, LOST DEAL, NOT STARTED, COMPLETE, AT RISK, IN PROGRESS, CLOSED, ON HOLD, COMPLETE

  • PMO Item Type
  • Segment
  • Service Offering

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp
  • Status pies

  • Board
  • List
  • Welcome!
  • Team Wiki
  • List

  • When task created, post comment, and set custom field, and set custom field.

