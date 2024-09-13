Use this planning poker template for all of your work estimations. Gather as a team, and add sticky notes to the point values to add your suggestions. To use this template: - when using the planning poker technique for estimation, team members should be on a group call with the Whiteboard on a shared screen - the leader will announce the feature being estimated, and each team member will put a sticky note with their name on it on the corresponding points value - the highest point value will share their reasoning for their choice, and the lowest point value will share their reasoning - after brief discussion, the leader will assign the points value to the user story/item being estimated, and will move on to the next item.