Are you tired of unproductive, time-wasting meetings that go off track? Say hello to ClickUp's Level 10 Meeting Template! Designed for seamless integration with OneNote and other platforms, this template follows the EOS management framework to keep your weekly meetings sharp, focused, and goal-oriented. With ClickUp's Level 10 Meeting Template, you can: Keep participants on track and engaged with structured agendas

Address key issues efficiently and track progress towards company goals

Ensure that every meeting is a step towards company success Ready to level up your meetings? Try ClickUp's template now and make every meeting a Level 10!

Level 10 Meeting Template Benefits

Ensuring your Level 10 meetings run smoothly is crucial for driving company success. The Level 10 Meeting Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More offers numerous benefits: Streamlining weekly meetings to keep everyone focused and on track

Addressing key issues efficiently and effectively

Tracking progress towards company Goals with ease

Enhancing overall productivity and collaboration among team members

Main Elements of OneNote Level 10 Meeting Template

To run effective Level 10 meetings using ClickUp and other platforms, the template includes: Custom Statuses: Easily track meeting progress with statuses such as On Track, Off Track, and On Hold

Custom Fields: Utilize key custom fields like Meeting Date, Agenda Items, and Action Items to keep meetings structured and actionable

Custom Views: Access various views like Meeting Agenda, Meeting Minutes, and Action Items List to streamline meeting preparation and follow-up in ClickUp This template is designed to enhance meeting organization, boost accountability, and drive progress towards achieving company objectives within the EOS framework.

How To Use This Level 10 Meeting Template In ClickUp

1. Schedule the Meeting Start by scheduling a Level 10 Meeting using the Calendar view in ClickUp. Choose a day and time that works best for all team members involved in the meeting. Make sure to send out calendar invites or reminders to ensure everyone is aware and prepared. 2. Set the Agenda Create a detailed agenda for the Level 10 Meeting using a Doc in ClickUp. Outline the topics to be discussed, including progress updates, key issues, and any roadblocks that need to be addressed. Having a clear agenda will help keep the meeting focused and productive. 3. Review Rocks & KPIs Prior to the meeting, review the team's Rocks (key priorities) and KPIs (key performance indicators). Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress on each Rock and KPI to ensure that the discussion during the meeting is data-driven and focused on the most critical areas. 4. Identify and Solve Issues During the meeting, encourage team members to bring up any issues or challenges they are facing. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize timelines and dependencies, making it easier to identify potential roadblocks. Work together to come up with solutions and action plans to address these issues effectively. 5. Assign and Track To -Dos As the meeting progresses, assign action items and tasks to team members to address the discussed issues or work towards achieving the set goals. Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and notifications. Make sure to set deadlines and follow up on progress in subsequent meetings to ensure accountability and progress.

This template is originally designed for use in the ClickUp platform, but you can easily export this doc for use in OneNote, or even just copy-paste the contents into your platform of choice.

Get Started with This Level 10 Meeting Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More

Companies following the EOS management framework can optimize their weekly meetings with the ClickUp Level 10 Meeting Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More. First, add the template to your Workspace and specify the location for application. Next, invite relevant team members to collaborate effectively. Now, leverage the template's features for seamless meetings: Utilize custom fields to track meeting agenda items, owners, and due dates

Use the Agenda View to plan out discussion topics for the meeting

The Scorecard View helps track progress on key company metrics

The To-Do List View ensures action items are assigned and completed

Organize agenda items into statuses like Discussing, Resolved, or Parking Lot

Update statuses as items progress to keep everyone informed

Analyze meeting data to enhance future productivity and outcomes.

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