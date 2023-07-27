New User Onboarding

This template is a comprehensive guide designed to facilitate a smooth onboarding experience for new team members, project managers, team managers, and Workspace admins within the ClickUp platform. With targeted learning paths, this template ensures that each role receives the necessary training to effectively use ClickUp.
New User OnboardingAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
TO DO, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS
- Attachments
- Content Type
- Description
- Link
- Order
- List
- Welcome!