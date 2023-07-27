Hourly Schedule

Create a work-to-do schedule that fits your team's needs. This template can capture the upcoming week's total payout per employee as well as review/ compare your anticipated time estimate with the actual tracked time.
Hourly ScheduleAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
CANCELLED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
- 💰Total Payout
- Frequency
- Task Type
- Resources
- Performance
- Remarks
- 💰 Hourly Rate
- Actual Payout
- Payout Per Assignee
- Getting Started Guide
- Weekly Calendar