As a designer, you know how cluttered folders of final.jpg files, inefficient processes, and add up to slow down your design process. With the right graphic design template to organize your files, workflows, and deadlines, you'll spend more time focusing on creating the work you love!

ClickUp's simple, customizable graphic design template includes every tool and necessary to help designers:

Instantly find and access all design files

Set time estimates for all projects and tasks

Visualize and prioritize all tasks

ClickUp's graphic design template helps you do all of the above and more—all in one place!

ClickUp Graphic Design Template

graphic design template is perfect for freelance or full-time designers of all experience levels. With its flexible pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more, ClickUp's design gives you the power to create a design workflow that's perfectly tailored to reflect your ideal design process.

ClickUp's graphic design comes with three custom views that help you streamline the graphic design process from beginning to end:

List view: Organize and prioritize tasks in every design phase on a flexible List

Organize and prioritize tasks in every design phase on a flexible List Embed view: Import your work from web-based editor tools, design apps, cloud storage sites, and more

Import your work from web-based editor tools, design apps, cloud storage sites, and more Gantt view: View your workload on a dynamic, re-arrangeable timeline to keep up with project progress and manage deadlines

This graphic design template also comes with a pre-saved List for all things related to Homepage design, including pre-built design tasks.

This graphic design also features Custom Fields add organizational details such as draft phases, mockup links, quality ratings, and more! Additionally, you'll get Custom Statuses that help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the progress of design tasks.