Graphic Design

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

As a designer, you know how cluttered folders of final.jpg files, inefficient processes, and unclear timeframes add up to slow down your design process. With the right graphic design template to organize your files, workflows, and deadlines, you'll spend more time focusing on creating the work you love!
 
ClickUp's simple, customizable graphic design template includes every tool and view necessary to help designers:
 
  • Instantly find and access all design files
  • Set time estimates for all projects and tasks
  • Visualize and prioritize all tasks in the design pipeline
 
ClickUp's graphic design template helps you do all of the above and more—all in one place!
 

ClickUp Graphic Design Template

 
This graphic design template is perfect for freelance or full-time designers of all experience levels. With its flexible pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more, ClickUp's design template gives you the power to create a design workflow that's perfectly tailored to reflect your ideal design process.
 
Graphic Design template List view
 
ClickUp's graphic design template comes with three custom views that help you streamline the graphic design process from beginning to end:
 
  • List view: Organize and prioritize tasks in every design phase on a flexible List
  • Embed view: Import your work from web-based editor tools, design apps, cloud storage sites, and more
  • Gantt view: View your workload on a dynamic, re-arrangeable timeline to keep up with project progress and manage deadlines
 
This graphic design template also comes with a pre-saved List for all things related to Homepage design, including pre-built design tasks.
 
Graphic Design template Gantt view
 
This graphic design template also features Custom Fields in each view to let you add organizational details such as draft phases, mockup links, quality ratings, and more! Additionally, you'll get Custom Statuses that help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the progress of design tasks.
 
Graphic Design template Embed view

Template Includes

    • +2
    • CANCELLED, COMPLETE, FOR REVISION, IN PROGRESS, TO DO

  • Design Stages
  • Brief Link
  • Design Link
  • Copy Link
  • Approval

  • Design
  • Stages
  • Needs Changes
  • Project Timeline
  • Getting Started Guide
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week