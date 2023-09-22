Whether you're a small local shipping company or a global logistics giant, this template will help you streamline your operations and stay ahead in the fast-paced world of shipping. Get started today and take your business to new heights!

If you're looking to evaluate and compare shipping companies to find the best fit for your business, follow these steps using the Shipping Companies Gap Analysis Template in ClickUp:

1. Identify your criteria

Start by determining the key factors that are important to your business when selecting a shipping company. This could include things like cost, reliability, speed of delivery, international shipping capabilities, customer service, and more.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to create categories for each criteria and assign a rating scale.

2. Evaluate shipping companies

Research and gather information about different shipping companies that you are considering. Look at their services, pricing options, customer reviews, and any other relevant information that will help you make an informed decision.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track and compare the different shipping companies you are evaluating.

3. Assess the gap

Compare the criteria you identified in step 1 with the features and services offered by each shipping company. Determine the extent to which each company meets your criteria and identify any gaps or areas where they fall short.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to assign ratings to each shipping company based on how well they meet your criteria.

4. Prioritize your needs

Based on the gap analysis conducted in step 3, prioritize the criteria that are most important to your business. Determine which factors are non-negotiable and which ones can be compromised on if needed.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to assign weights to each criteria based on its importance.

5. Make a decision

Using the information gathered in steps 3 and 4, make an informed decision on the shipping company that best meets your needs and aligns with your criteria. Consider the overall rating, the gap analysis results, and any other relevant factors.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to calculate an overall rating for each shipping company based on the criteria and weights assigned.

6. Implement and monitor

Once you have selected a shipping company, implement the necessary steps to start working with them. Monitor their performance closely to ensure they are meeting your expectations and delivering on what was promised.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to regularly review and evaluate the performance of the chosen shipping company.