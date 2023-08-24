ClickUp's Daily Time Blocking template makes it easy for you to plan your days for maximum productivity while avoiding burnout. From prioritizing time blocks for your most important tasks to setting aside a few minutes for meaningful reflection, this template helps you:

Visualize your most important tasks and tackle them during your peak productivity hours

Stay on track by providing a clear structure for parking thoughts and lower priority tasks to avoid distractions

Avoid burnout by applying time estimates to help you understand what can be accomplished each day