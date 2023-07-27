Campaign Tracking

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

Ever felt overwhelmed with tracking marketing campaigns? Bogged down in different tools for managing campaign spending, performance, and creatives? To successfully track what matters, you'll need to create a system...or start with a marketing campaign template that does it all for you!
 
The ideal campaign tracking template should help you:
 
  • Visualize your marketing campaigns from a high-level view
  • Organize campaign planning, assets, and workflows
  • Keep track of campaign performance and spend
 

ClickUp Campaign Tracking Template

 
ClickUp's Campaign Tracking Template helps you keep everything organized in one place while offering you customization to create the perfect workflow that meets your needs.
 
This marketing campaign template includes multiple views to manage your campaigns, Custom Statuses to track progress, Custom Fields for organizing data, and more.
 
campaign tracking template overview
 
Each view provides a different visualization of your marketing campaigns:
 
  • List view: Manage your campaigns on a List with custom statuses, custom fields, assignees, and more
  • Board view: Visualize campaign workflows with Kanban boards that can be grouped by status, priorities, and marketing channel
  • Calendar view: Schedule marketing timelines on a calendar with drag-and-drop tasks
  • Timeline view: See your marketing campaigns on an adjustable timeline with task details
 
campaign tracking template board view
 
The custom fields for this campaign template allow you to easily keep track of every campaign detail, from budget and impressions to conversion rate and ROI.
 
campaign tracking template custom fields
 
Last but not least, this campaign tracking template includes six different custom statuses to help you keep track of where your marketing campaigns stand!
 
campaign tracking template custom statuses
 

Template Includes

    • Sponsor
    • Platform
    • Campaign Manager
    • Campaign Link
    • Engagement
    • Campaign Start
    • Campaign Launch Status
    • Purpose
    • Customer
    • Campaign Copy
    • Campaign End
    • 💰 Budget

    • By Launch Status
    • List of Campaigns
    • Feedback
    • Start Here!
    Free forever with 100MB storage
    Get Started
    Free training & 24-hour support
    Serious about security & privacy
    Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
    By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
    Accept All Cookies
    By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
    Accept All Cookies

    Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

    Next
    Please enter a valid email address
    Contact Sales
    Thanks!
    We'll be right with you.
    Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
    We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
    Please enter a valid email address
    Get More Time
    No, I want to waste 1 day per week