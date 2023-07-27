Ever felt overwhelmed with tracking marketing campaigns? Bogged down in different tools for managing campaign spending, performance, and creatives? To successfully track what matters, you'll need to create a system...or start with a marketing campaign template that does it all for you!

The ideal campaign tracking template should help you:

Visualize your marketing campaigns from a high-level view

from a high-level view Organize campaign planning , assets, and workflows

, assets, and workflows Keep track of campaign performance and spend

ClickUp Campaign Tracking Template

ClickUp's Campaign Tracking Template helps you keep everything organized in one place while offering you customization to create the perfect workflow that meets your needs.

This marketing campaign template includes multiple views to manage your campaigns, Custom Statuses to track progress, Custom Fields for organizing data, and more.

Each view provides a different visualization of your marketing campaigns:

List view: Manage your campaigns on a List with custom statuses, custom fields, assignees, and more

Manage your campaigns on a List with custom statuses, custom fields, assignees, and more Board view: Visualize campaign workflows with Kanban boards that can be grouped by status, priorities, and marketing channel

Visualize campaign workflows with Kanban boards that can be grouped by status, priorities, and marketing channel Calendar view: Schedule marketing timelines on a calendar with drag-and-drop tasks

Schedule marketing timelines on a calendar with drag-and-drop tasks Timeline view: See your marketing campaigns on an adjustable timeline with task details

The custom fields for this campaign template allow you to easily keep track of every campaign detail, from budget and impressions to conversion rate and ROI.

Last but not least, this campaign tracking template includes six different custom statuses to help you keep track of where your marketing campaigns stand!