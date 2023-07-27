Campaign Tracking & Analytics

Manage marketing campaigns, spending, performance, creatives, you name it! Keeping your campaigns organized in one location fully equips you to kick off your next marketing campaign with confidence!
Campaign Tracking & AnalyticsAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +3
-
OPEN, PAUSED, CONCEPT, RUNNING, COMPLETED, REVIEW
- Budget
- CPA
- CPC
- CPM
- Clicks
- Conv.
- Conversion Rate
- Impr.
- Link
- Rate
- How to Use This Template
- All Campaigns
- Running Campaigns
- Timeline
- Schedule