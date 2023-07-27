Building Web Pages

A template designed specifically for webpage creation is your answer!

The ideal template for building webpages will help you:

Create a clear plan and system for managing your webpage production

for managing your webpage production Execute on website workflows across content, design, and development

across content, design, and development Visualize webpage progress, timelines, and stakeholders against

ClickUp Building Webpages Template

ClickUp's Building Webpages Template is the perfect solution for organizing and managing the production of your website.

This template will help you plan your web production, manage design and development processes, and keep you track of your progress toward your website goals.

This webpage builder template includes different views that make it easier than ever to tackle landing page creation from multiple angles:

Gantt view: Manage webpage tasks across an adjustable timeline with task dependencies

Manage webpage tasks across an adjustable timeline with task dependencies Board view: Visualize webpage workflows and processes for design and development on a Kanban board

Visualize webpage workflows and processes for design and development on a Kanban board List view: Organize website tasks on a customizable List with Custom Fields, statuses, and more

Organize website tasks on a customizable List with Custom Fields, statuses, and more Embed view: Embed design files, documents, URLs, and more

Embed design files, documents, URLs, and more Calendar view: Drag-and-drop to schedule website tasks on a customizable calendar

To help you keep track of important details for website building tasks, this website template also includes six custom fields for quick entry and tracking. These custom fields include progress bars, notes, dropdown menus, weblinks, and more.

In addition to custom field options, this web builder template also includes tags to easily categorize tasks as well as six different custom statuses to help you easily monitor progress for your tasks!