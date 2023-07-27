Backlogs and Sprints

Add template

  • Space

Your Agile scrum team will shine with ClickUp's custom sprint planning template! If you work within Agile projects or are a Scrum master, your biggest goal is producing and delivering the best product possible... which can be tough with so many time-consuming processes and complex projects to visualize. Saving your team time (and a headache) is our mission, and our scrum sprint planning template is the answer.
 
ClickUp's sprint planning template makes your job on a Scrum team easier by helping you:
 
  • Track and manage sprints while keeping priorities clear and consistent
  • Keep a cohesive product backlog to develop new sprint backlogs
  • Stay connected to teammates and developers on roadblocks and progress
 

ClickUp Sprint Planning Template

 

ClickUp's sprint planning template helps you manage all of your operations and integrations in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, Docs, and more!
 
Sprints and Backlogs template List view
 
This template includes four crucial views that can be customized for any need, from planning Sprints to organizing backlogs on customizable Lists!
 
  • List view: Organize every stage of your sprint or backlog
  • Form view: Submit bug report forms without leaving your Workspace
  • Board view: Use the drag-and-drop Kanban board for all your Agile to-do's
  • Chat view: Track all communication with teammates and developers in one place
 
Sprints and Backlogs template Chat view
 
Each view on ClickUp's sprint planning template comes with pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your Scrum team to add important details (such as app info, Scrum Points, and confidence levels) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone follow the progress of each and every task.
 
Your template also comes with pre-built Lists for Sprints, bug tracking, and backlogs that will help you organize your tasks and keep crucial aspects of your projects in the right place!
 
Sprints and Backlogs template Board view

Template Includes

    • +7
    • IN REVIEW, ACCEPTED, REJECTED, BLOCKED, CLOSED, APPROVAL, DONE, TO DO, READY FOR SPRINT, IN PROGRESS
    • +2
    • IN PROGRESS, DONE, TO DO, CLOSED, IN REVIEW
    • +4
    • QA TESTING, IN PROGRESS, OPEN, RESOLVED, PENDING, CLOSED, TO DO

  • Item Type

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • [object Object]

  • Sprints
  • Time tracking
  • Points
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Wip limits
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp

  • Board
  • Epic List
  • ✨Getting Started Tips
  • 👥 Retrospectives
  • List
  • Board

  • When status changes, post comment.

  • When task added to this location, change status.

  • When due date arrives, change status.

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week