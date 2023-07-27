Backlogs and Sprints

Your Agile team will shine with ClickUp's custom sprint planning template! If you work within Agile projects or are a ... which can be tough with so many time-consuming processes and complex projects to visualize. Saving your team time (and a headache) is our mission, and our scrum sprint planning template is the answer.

ClickUp's sprint planning template makes your job on a Scrum team easier by helping you:

Track and manage sprints while keeping priorities clear and consistent

ClickUp Sprint Planning Template

ClickUp's sprint planning template helps you manage all of your operations and integrations in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, Docs, and more!

This template includes crucial views that can be customized for any need planning Sprints to organizing backlogs on customizable

List view: Organize every stage of your sprint or backlog

Each view on ClickUp's sprint planning template comes with pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your Scrum team to add important details (such as app info, Scrum Points, and confidence levels) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone follow the progress of each and every task.

Your template also comes with Custom Fields that will help you organize your tasks and keep crucial aspects of your projects in the right place!