De 15 bästa Quillbot-alternativen för AI-skrivande 2025

As a busy writer or marketer, you’re always juggling a dozen things, hustling to meet deadlines, whipping up multiple articles, and trying to manage the stress of context-switching.

In this busy universe, every second saved is precious. This is where AI writing tools, like Quillbot, come to the rescue.

But what happens when you need a little more than what Quillbot offers? What if we told you there’s a whole universe of Quillbot alternatives out there?

In this article, we’ll navigate this landscape of cutting-edge Quillbot alternatives together. We’ll peek under the hood of these tools, examining how they can amplify your writing prowess and supercharge your marketing plans.

Remember, you’re not just choosing a tool—you’re picking a partner for your writing adventures.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here are the 15 best Quillbot Alternatives at a glance: Tool Best For Key Features Pricing ClickUp AI content writing with task management and collaboration – ClickUp Brain for idea generation and content writing– Real-time reporting dashboards– Customizable marketing templates– Integrated AI features in ClickUp Docs Free version available, AI features require paid planG2: 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews) Jasper Quick content creation for marketers – Boss Mode for long-form content– AI Art for creating thumbnails– SurferSEO integration– Grammarly integration Creator: $49/month per personTeams: $69/month per person Frase Creating SEO-centric content – SEO-focused content generation– Research and optimization features– Google Docs and WordPress integration Solo: $15/monthTeam: $115/month (up to 3 users) Wordtune Paraphrasing content – Sentence improvements and suggestions– Paraphrasing long-form content– Integration with writing platforms FreeAdvanced: $13. 99/monthUnlimited: $19. 99/month Writesonic Generating a variety of copy with ease – Customizable templates– Keyword and internal link suggestions for SEO– Auto-generate FAQs– Paraphrasing tool FreeIndividual: $20/monthStandard: $99/month Speedwrite Rewriting simple content quickly – Quick paraphrasing– Line break feature to improve content readability– Text file export FreeSubscription: $7. 99/month Rytr Creating short and long-form copy affordably – AI voice training– Over 40 use cases for content generation– Grammar check and plagiarism detection FreeUnlimited: $9/monthPremium: $29/month Anyword Enterprise-level content creation – Predictive content performance– AI Blog Wizard– 100+ templates– Brand consistency across platforms Starter: $49/monthBusiness: $499/month WordAi Humanizing AI content – Advanced NLP for accurate rewrites– Bulk rewrite option– Creativity level control for content Monthly: $57/monthYearly: $27/month Copy. ai Building automated content workflows – Custom and pre-built workflows– Multiple language support– AI chatbot for brainstorming content ideas FreeStarter: $49/monthAdvanced: $249/month Copymatic Creating conversion-focused copy – Multiple AI tools– Control tone and creativity– Grammar and spelling checks– Chrome extension Pro: $29/monthTeam: $49/monthEnterprise: $99/month SEO Writing Assistant Creating SEO-optimized copy – Real-time SEO feedback– Keyword recommendations– Plagiarism and grammar checker– Integrations with Google Docs and WordPress Included in Semrush plansPro: $149. 95/month ChatGPT Chat and prompt-based content generation – Versatile content generation– Human-like text generation– Customizable writing style FreePlus: $20/monthPro: $200/month Grammarly Keeping content error-free – Grammar, punctuation, and spelling checks– Tone improvement suggestions– Plagiarism detection FreePro: $30/monthEnterprise: Custom pricing TextCortex Building enterprise workflows – Generates contextual content using company knowledge base– Workflow automation– Browser extension for easy access FreePremium: $29. 99/monthEnterprise: Custom pricing

What Should You Look for in Quillbot Alternatives?

The best alternative to Quillbot will save you time, be friendly to your wallet, and provide a detailed grammar checker. But before you jump in headfirst, it’s vital to know what makes a good Quillbot alternative that will help you create content you’re proud of:

Natural language processing: You want an You want an AI tool that writes like a human. A Quillbot alternative should create long-form content that flows effortlessly and makes sense. In short, your AI partner should be a wordsmith and a great paraphrasing tool—not just a word generator

Customizability: Your writing tool should adapt to you, not the other way around. Look for alternatives that allow you to set the tone, style, and complexity of your content

User-friendly interface: An excellent writing tool should be intuitive and easy to navigate. If you’re spending more time figuring out the software than actually writing, it’s a red flag

Robust editing tools: Polishing your content is just as crucial as crafting it. Your ideal tool should offer robust editing capabilities, from basic grammar-checking features to more nuanced feedback on your writing style and structure

Integrations: Look for Quillbot alternatives that seamlessly integrate with other tools in your existing workflow, be it your favorite Look for Quillbot alternatives that seamlessly integrate with other tools in your existing workflow, be it your favorite project management tool or your go-to word processor

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of our respondents use AI for content creation, including writing, editing, and emails. However, this process usually involves switching between different tools, such as a content generation tool and your workspace. With ClickUp, you get AI-powered writing assistance across the workspace, including emails, comments, chats, Docs, and more—all while maintaining context from your entire workspace.

Also Read: The Best Grammar Checkers for Editing

The 15 Best Quillbot Alternatives to Use

Ready to meet your potential writing companions? We’ve handpicked the top 15 best Quillbot alternatives to turbocharge your writing process.

Each one of these AI writing assistants brings its own unique flair to the table, offering a mix of natural language processing, customizability, user-friendly interfaces, powerful editing tools, and seamless integrations.

1. ClickUp (Best for AI content writing with task management and collaboration)

Try ClickUp Brain Enhance productivity with ClickUp Brain, the integrated AI assistant

ClickUp is a versatile free project management software with an AI-powered content creation tool, ClickUp Brain. This innovative tool assists with generating ideas, copywriting, editing emails, and summarizing texts—all with specific prompts to your specific department.

Ideal for content research, ideation, grammar checking, copy editing, and automation, ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer ensures your high-quality content needs are met. Plus, Brain learns your writing style and pulls information from your company knowledge base, so it can write better and faster.

ClickUp Docs is a cloud-based document management tool in ClickUp where you and your team can collaboratively work to create docs, nested pages, and elaborate wikis. Of course, AI assistance is just a click away.

Develop, share, and edit content collaboratively using Clickup Docs

The best part, however, is how ClickUp seamlessly integrates content creation with project management, work management, and communication in one solid platform. For teams across various industries, it’s a complete package—allowing collaboration while maintaining a unified workflow for content development, whether it’s your own writing or not.

Customizable ClickUp Dashboards allow for a real-time view of your ongoing tasks, while Connected Search in ClickUp makes managing your knowledge base super simple.

With all the added convenience of automation, custom templates, and integration capabilities with your favorite tools, ClickUp is a powerful solution for all areas of your organization.

ClickUp best features

Generate content ideas and write engaging copy with over 100 research-based prompts

Stay on top of your content and marketing operations with real-time reporting dashboards

Save time on routine actions with custom and pre-built automation

Create, edit, and share documentation with ease with ClickUp Docs with integrated AI features

Choose from a library of customizable marketing templates to jumpstart your process

ClickUp limitations

The free version does not include AI features

While it’s an overall powerful tool, some customization features can be challenging

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

2. Jasper (Best for quick content creation for marketers)

via Jasper

This AI writer tool specializes in solutions for marketers. Known for its no-frills approach, Jasper is appreciated for its predictive accuracy and professional-quality outputs. Its Boss Mode, a feature that helps generate long-form content, and Jasper Chat, an interactive AI chatbot, stand out in the crowd.

The tool also features AI Art for creating thumbnails and illustrations, integrates with SurferSEO for keyword optimization, and with Grammarly for grammar checker capabilities.

For marketers seeking ease of use and an effortless content creation tool, Jasper is a top pick. You can even use it to create personalized landing pages for your ABM efforts.

Its preset prompts and marketing-specific apps help make the content creation process more streamlined and efficient.

Jasper best features

Quickly generate content with an interactive AI chatbot

Plan and develop your marketing campaigns in one place

Track your content performance with an insights dashboard

Produce art for thumbnails, illustrations, and ads

Train Jasper on your brand’s voice for on-brand copy

Write in multiple languages

Jasper limitations

Deducts credits for each word created, usable or not

Lacks native tools for SEO and content optimization

No free version is available

Premium version can be expensive for small businesses

Jasper pricing

Creator: $49/month per person

Teams: $69/month per person

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Also Read: Jasper AI Alternatives

3. Frase (Best for creating SEO-centric content)

via Frase

Look no further than Frase for a one-stop solution for SEO research and AI-driven content creation. It’s an intuitive tool that merges these capabilities for easy and fast content generation.

The most prominent feature is its ability to search the internet for specific information in seconds and produce a high-quality creative brief. This is supplemented by an intelligently designed UI/UX that offers writers a comprehensive overview of their research topic.

As a tool that values SEO as much as content creation, Frase also stands out as one of the best Quillbot alternatives. It can compare the top 20 Google search results and optimize content, which can be a game-changer for SEO-centric marketers and writers.

Frase best features

Research, create, and optimize content in one place

Get a comprehensive overview of a research topic (i. e. blog posts, marketing content, product descriptions , sales pages, SEO briefs)

Optimize your content against top Google search results

Integrate with Google Docs and WordPress for ease of operations

Frase limitations

Generated content must be checked for accuracy

No built-in plagiarism checker

The premium version can be expensive for smaller teams

Frase pricing

Solo: $15/month

Basic: $44/month

Team: $115/month (up to 3 users; $25/month per additional user)

Frase ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (380+ reviews)

4. Wordtune (Best for paraphrasing content)

Via Wordtune

Wordtune is a writer’s companion packed with features like an editor, proofreader, tone checker, translator, and thesaurus. This AI writing tool stands out with its ability to correct sentences automatically and suggest better words, ideal for writers looking for a grammar checker and improved basic spelling.

Its unique selling point is the seamless integration with writing platforms through a browser extension or desktop app. Wordtune’s suggestions often improve the clarity and effectiveness of writing, providing a wide range of alternative phrasings and word choices to suit the specific context.

Wordtune best features

Get suggestions for improving and correcting your sentences

Create summaries of any text or YouTube video

Translate your text into multiple languages

Paraphrase all kinds of long-form content in seconds

Wordtune limitations

Limited runs per day on the free online tool version

Some users have noted the sentence suggestion feature is slow

Wordtune pricing

Free

Advanced: $13. 99/month

Unlimited: $19. 99/month

Teams: $15. 99/month per person

Wordtune ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (170+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Also Read: Wordtune Alternatives

5. Writesonic (Best for generating a variety of copy)

When you sign up with Writesonic, you can enjoy a range of features, such as customizable templates, the capacity to upload multiple articles to social media, and an intuitive user interface.

It’s perfect for individuals struggling with writer’s block or those seeking to improve their writing quality. With AI-generated suggestions and ideas, and the capability to suggest SEO-friendly keywords, Writesonic is a useful tool for content creators and marketers.

The standout feature is its ability to help you craft unique Instagram captions, LinkedIn articles, and change the content tone, a versatility that sets it apart from other free Quillbot alternatives.

Writesonic best features

Create and share content with ease with customizable templates and auto-sharing

Get keyword and internal link suggestions to improve SEO optimization for better ranking content on search engines

Use the dedicated paraphrasing tool for professional bios , LinkedIn articles, and other social content

Enjoy access to multiple LLM models for your content creation

Auto-generate FAQs from your company knowledge base

Writesonic limitations

Uses credits for minor changes, and as a result, the credit-based system can be frustrating when trying to generate content that is satisfactory

Writesonic pricing

Free

Individual: $20/month

Standard: $99/month

Done for you (AI+Human service): $2000/month

Writesonic ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (2,000+ reviews)

6. Speedwrite (Best for rewriting simple content quickly)

via Speedwrite

Speedwrite, as the name suggests, speeds up content creation with its automatic text generator. It’s a winner among article rewriter tools, perfect for creating unique versions of existing content—a helpful feature for link-building and other marketing strategies.

You can add line breaks to make content easier to scan, which distinguishes Speedwrite from other AI content generators.

Although it’s a very easy-to-use paraphrasing tool and great for quick content production, Speedwrite may not be the go-to tool for creating long-form content from scratch or moderating content tone and style.

Speedwrite best features

Paraphrase any text into fresh content quickly

Enhance the scannability of the content with line breaks

Export the generated content as a text file

Speedwrite limitations

Compared to other tools, not ideal for creating content from scratch

No options for moderating content tone, style, and language

No options for spelling and grammar correction

Speedwrite pricing

Free

Monthly Subscription: $7. 99 per month

Speedwrite ratings and reviews

G2: Not available

Capterra: Not available

Also Read: Speedwrite Alternatives

7. Rytr (Best for creating a range of short and long-form copy affordably)

via Rytr

Ryter by Copysmith is next on our list of Quillbot alternatives. This AI-powered tool can generate a wide variety of content ranging from blogs and landing pages to product descriptions and Facebook ad templates.

For many, the highlight of this tool is that you can train the AI in your own voice. Plus, it offers grammar checks and plagiarism detection, which are useful when you’re creating content at scale.

Additionally, the Chrome extension and helpful tutorials make the tool even more user-friendly. With solutions for over 40 AI content use cases, it is a powerful tool for content creators and marketers.

Rytr best features

Access a wide array of templates, from product descriptions to Facebook ad templates

Quickly rephrase and improve content

Train the AI according to your brand guidelines and voice

Use it wherever you are through the Chrome extension

Rytr limitations

Content generated may require multiple iterations

Plagiarism check is only available in a paid plan

Rytr pricing

Free

Unlimited: $9/month

Premium: $29/month

Rytr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10+ reviews)

8. Anyword (Best for enterprise-level content creation)

via Anyword

Meet Anyword, a powerhouse in artificial intelligence content creation known for its precise and accurate content suggestions. The tool’s best feature is the ability to predict how your content will perform before it goes live.

You can train Anyword on your existing top-performing content and generate plagiarism-free copy for landing pages, social media channels, etc. It’ll ensure you maintain a consistent brand voice across platforms.

With its AI Blog Wizard, you’ll be able to generate high-quality blogs optimized for SEO and scale your content operations with ease.

Anyword best features

Create large volumes of high-quality content for use across channels

Ensure brand consistency with customizable tone and style across all content

Save on A/B testing costs

Leverage 100+ templates and prompts for effortless content generation

Anyword limitations

No free plan

Expensive for smaller teams

Anyword pricing

Starter: $49/month

Data-driven Teams: $99/month

Business: $499/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Anyword ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (390+ reviews)

9. WordAi (Best for humanizing AI content)

via WordAI

WordAi is an alternative to Quillbot that stands out as an automatic rewriting and paraphrasing tool. Using advanced NLP techniques, WordAi understands the meaning and context of the text to produce accurate and human-like rewrites.

Complex or specialized topics might pose a challenge for this Quillbot alternative, but the high-quality content and its human-like readability make it a strong contender in the market. You can use it to quickly generate multiple rewrites of a piece of content.

The tool also lets you control the level of creativity in the AI responses to suit your requirements.

WordAi best features

Rewrite text with advanced NLP techniques

Humanize your content to avoid robotic copy

Apply different creativity levels for different use cases

Upload multiple articles together for a bulk rewrite and save time

WordAi limitations

Some users reported the tool can have difficulty with complex or specialized topics

More expensive than other Quillbot alternatives for small organizations and individual users

WordAi pricing

Monthly: $57/month

Yearly: $27/month billed annually

Enterprise: Custom pricing

WordAi ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)

Also Read: WordAi Alternatives

10. Copy. ai (Best for building automated content workflows)

Copy. ai is another popular AI tool for content creation, producing personalized sales copy, cold outreach emails, blog posts, and more.

This alternative to Quillbot also offers an AI chatbot for brainstorming content ideas, and the ability to tweak the generated copy to fit your brand’s voice and tone. However, it also helps with broader content operations with its pre-built workflows for tasks like creating briefs and researching keywords.

Copy. ai’s versatility and community support (included with paid plans) make it a standout tool for creating AI content.

Copy. ai best features

Build custom workflows or use pre-built ones to automate processes like brief creation

Create content across multiple languages

Chat with the AI bot to brainstorm new content ideas

Generate personalized cold outreach emails, social media copy, and blog posts in minutes

Lean on a helpful community of copywriters for feedback and suggestions

Copy. ai limitations

No plagiarism checker in the free version

Some users reported occurrences of repetition in large content

Copy. ai pricing

Free

Starter: $49/month

Advanced: $249/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

11. Copymatic (Best for creating conversion-focused copy)

via Copymatic

Copymatic is an AI writing tool that has been gaining attention as a Quillbot alternative for its intuitive and easy-to-use features. It offers a range of automated editing tools that help writers create content quickly and accurately.

Unlike other tools, Copymatic AI can generate unique content by utilizing natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. With its multiple AI tools, you can generate anything from social media posts to eCommerce content. It also offers grammar and spelling checks and the ability to rephrase sentences.

Copymatic best features

Create content in 20+ languages

Control the tone of voice and level of creativity of the AI content

Use a suite of AI tools across the internet with its Chrome extension

Summarize online content with the AI chat assistant—CopyChat

Copymatic limitations

Rewrites cost extra, which can get costly compared to other AI content creation tools

Issues with tone or style

Copymatic pricing

Pro: $29 per user per month

Team: $49 per month (up to 5 users)

Enterprise: $99 per month (up to 25 users)

Copymatic customer reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not available

12. SEO Writing Assistant (Best for creating SEO-optimized copy)

via Semrush

Among the best alternatives to Quillbot is the SEO Writing Assistant, a smart writing editor from Semrush. This tool stands out with its ability to optimize content for SEO while keeping readability at a high level. It provides instant recommendations for content improvement based on the best-performing articles in Google’s top 10.

SEO Writing Assistant helps keep your SEO strategy on track by providing keyword recommendations and preventing keyword stuffing. It also checks for spelling and grammar errors and plagiarism. You can also integrate it within Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and WordPress.

Its SEO-focused features make it a great tool for marketers and SEO specialists.

SEO Writing Assistant best features

Receive SEO-focused feedback in real-time

Prevent keyword stuffing with its helpful recommendations

Include it in your day-to-day operations with add-ons for Google Docs, MS Word, and WordPress

Check and improve readability to create SEO-friendly articles that appeal to your audience

SEO Writing Assistant limitations

Limited in terms of content generation abilities, mainly serves as an SEO tool

The free version has limited features

SEO Writing Assistant pricing

Included in Semrush plans as follows

Pro: 149. 95/month

Guru: $249. 95/month

Enterprise: $499. 95/month

SEO Writing Assistant customer reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (2,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

13. ChatGPT (Best for chat and prompt-based content generation)

via ChatGPT

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots today and one of the leading Quillbot alternatives. It uses machine-learning techniques to yield human-like text. It can answer queries, draft emails, write Python code, tutor in a variety of subjects, and even write poetry.

ChatGPT is notable for its dynamic content adaptation feature, which enables it to adjust its writing style based on the user’s needs. While it lacks a dedicated plagiarism checker, it compensates with its powerful natural language abilities.

While the free plan allows you to do a lot, the paid plans even let you create images, build custom GPTs, and export content in PDF format.

ChatGPT’s standout feature is its customizability; developers and users can fine-tune the model for specific activities or domains through suitable prompts. You can even sign up for access to the API for your own applications.

ChatGPT best features

Use the versatile tool to create content quickly for multiple uses

Generate human-like responses with contextual understanding

Leverage powerful LLM models in the paid plans to analyze data, create charts, and more

Make it your partner for brainstorming, learning a new topic, coding, and more

Upload files and have it extract insights for you

ChatGPT limitations

Tends to write verbose and redundant text at times

Does not have a dedicated plagiarism checker

The free plan only gives limited access to GPT-4o

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Plus : $20/month per user

Pro : $200/month per user

Team: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT customer reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (70+ reviews)

Check out these ChatGPT alternatives!

Also Read: ChatGPT Alternatives

14. Grammarly (Best for keeping your content error-free)

via Grammarly

Grammarly is renowned for its advanced grammar, spelling, and punctuation checker. Its AI-powered technology makes real-time suggestions for improvement, helping writers enhance clarity, word choice, and tone.

The platform lets you use pre-built AI prompts to generate copy in seconds. It also offers plagiarism detection, which sets it apart from several other AI-based writing tools. The paid plans let businesses upload their own brand and style guides to ensure all content stays on-brand.

With its browser extension, you are able to access the tool anywhere you’re working. You can use Grammarly to write error-free in Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and many other apps. Its ease of use makes it one of the leading Quillbot alternatives.

Grammarly best features

Check grammar, punctuation, and spelling in real time

Get instant suggestions for style and tone improvement

Prevent plagiarism with the integrated plagiarism detection tool

Train it on your brand voice and style guide

Grammarly limitations

Limited capabilities for long-form content generation

No option to optimize content for SEO

Prone to glitches

Grammarly pricing

Free

Pro: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Grammarly customer reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7,100+ reviews)

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Also Read: Grammarly Alternatives

15. TextCortex (Best for building enterprise workflows)

via TextCortex

TextCortex, another possible Quillbot alternative, is an effective AI writer that helps you create engaging copy based on your organization’s knowledge base and data.

The tool can search company information, documents, and past projects and derive insights to answer your questions. The AI writer uses these details to generate factual and on-brand copy for emails, press releases, project documentation, etc.

Work across multiple platforms with the help of its browser extension and integrations across hundreds of apps. Plus, with its workflow automation feature, you can automate repetitive tasks such as email responses, spelling and grammar checks, and a lot more.

TextCortex best features

Generate persuasive email copy, social media captions, product descriptions, and ads

Leverage your company’s knowledge base for generating highly contextual content

Automate simple everyday tasks using AI templates to improve team productivity

Work stress-free anywhere with its integrations and browser extension

TextCortex limitations

Lacks advanced editing capabilities

Limited options for content tone and style customization

Restrictive free plan

TextCortex pricing

Free

Premium : $29. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

TextCortex customer reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (180+ reviews)

Harness AI-Powered Writing With Quillbot Alternatives

In the grand scheme of content creation, AI assistants have unlocked enormous potential. Artificial intelligence has provided a solution to common challenges like writer’s block and time constraints while enhancing creativity and productivity.

We’ve provided details of 15 Quillbot alternatives so you can decide which tool best suits your requirements.

If you want an innovative platform that combines AI content creation with work management and communication, ClickUp is a no-brainer. This integration of task management and AI assistance in a single platform makes it a powerful choice for writers and marketers looking to streamline their content creation process.

By combining AI’s strengths with other productivity management features, ClickUp ensures you are well-equipped to scale your content and marketing efforts efficiently. Your journey towards more efficient and innovative content creation begins here!

Sign up for free today. 🚀