De 15 bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Jasper AI 2025

Jasper AI remains a popular text generation platform for marketers and professionals thanks to its focus on brand voice and high quality output. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s the only artificial intelligence (AI) writing tool out there. Plenty of Jasper alternatives exist—but how do they compare?

In this guide, we’ll share insights into some of the top Jasper competitors. Discover their strengths, limitations, pricing, and ratings so you can find the best Jasper AI alternatives for your needs.

What is Jasper AI?

Jasper AI (formerly known as Jarvis) is one of many AI writing tools that helps you write high quality content to match your brand’s voice and style. The product suite includes writing tools, a brand voice section, campaign briefing, a template library, and Jasper Chat.

via Jasper

This AI writing software is great for both long-form and short-form copy, with templates to help businesses write engaging Google ads copy, headlines, blog posts, and more. Jasper AI also features a built-in plagiarism checker, the ability to run repeatable workflows, and uses multiple AI models to help with reliability and quality output.

Jasper is billed as more than simply an AI writer—it’s a tool highly optimized around brand voice and consistency. As such, it’s ideal for marketing teams and agencies that want to create high-quality content that feels consistent across different channels.

What Should You Look for in AI Writing Software Like Jasper?

While Jasper was one of the first AI writing tools that remain popular, it’s definitely not the only option. Some of the newer tools are incredibly specialized, with a focus on specific elements like grammar, long-form copy, or social media posts. Others cover multiple content types or use an older natural language model to generate output.

When you’re considering Jasper AI alternatives, look at the following key features and answer these questions:

User-friendly experience: Does the tool seem easy to use?

Content types: Does the tool specialize in the type of content you need?

Integrations: Does the new tool work with what you already use?

Pricing : Is the platform more or less affordable than Jasper?

Pricing model: Do you pay a monthly subscription or a per-word fee?

User seats: How many are included? Is there a high fee to add team members?

Customer satisfaction: Is the Jasper competitor highly rated?

Customer support: Are there ways to reach customer support if necessary?

While some marketing teams might need a tool that helps them write a variety of different content types at scale, others may focus solely on SEO-optimized blog content. You might want unlimited words or be happy to pay based on what you actually use. Every team is different, but knowing your goals will help you approach the process in the best way and decide on the best Jasper AI alternative.

The 15 Best Jasper Alternatives to Use

There are numerous Jasper competitors, but they don’t all compare. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best Jasper AI alternatives to generate content today.

1. ClickUp – Best AI Writing Assistant

ClickUp’s AI functions make it simple for marketing teams to quickly produce important documents like a case study

Ready to summarize notes, build lists, brainstorm ideas, and improve your copy in just a few clicks? You can do all that (and more) with ClickUp Brain!

As your AI-powered assistant, ClickUp Brain is designed to save you time on repetitive tasks so you can spend more of your valuable time on other tasks. Quickly summarize notes and create agenda items instead of re-reading notes and manually building a task list. Ask the tool to help you generate new ideas for social media posts, email subject lines, or event promotions instead of deliberating over it for hours.

Automate workflows and scale your SaaS business with ClickUp AI

With ClickUp AI, you can take what’s already great about ClickUp and make it even better. Ask the tool to help you rewrite your internal docs to be more concise, or your client-facing reports to be more engaging. Generate Docs faster with built-in project management templates and make them look great with pre-structured formatting.

Now that ClickUp AI is here to bridge the gap between project management and AI. Now you can enjoy the benefits of an AI-powered writing tool—without even leaving your go-to digital workspace. ?

ClickUp AI best features

Summarize notes and ClickUp Docs in seconds

Ask questions to AI from anywhere in ClickUp

Ask questions about specific Docs and Tasks

Generate personal standups and team updates

Summarize tasks, comment threads, and Docs

Write with our role-specific assistant

Use over 100 role-based, pre-built prompts

Generate subtasks with AI

Build Automations using natural language

ClickUp limitations

With so many features, it can take a while to find the best way to use them all

Some users report that page loading times can be slow at times

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,600+ reviews)

2. Writesonic – Best for Marketers

Via Writesonic

Writesonic is an AI writing tool designed to help marketers and writers create high-quality content thanks to its built-in GPT-4 engine. Users can create long-form content, social media posts, ad copy, landing pages, and more. The tool also boasts a ChatGPT rival, Chatsonic, and the ability to use it across the web for on-the-go AI-powered content creation.

Writesonic best features

Chatsonic Chrome extension lets you use the tool anywhere on the web

AI algorithm helps you find opportunities to improve your writing

Large library of built-in prompts

Writesonic limitations

Some users wish there was a higher word limit per month for AI generated content

Some users report repetitiveness in the generated content

Writesonic pricing

Free 10,000 word trial

Pro: From $19/month for 200,000 words

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Writesonic ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,700 reviews)

3. Copy. ai – Best for AI Copywriting

Copy.ai is a popular AI copywriting tool that helps marketing teams create more copy at scale. This Jasper AI alternative allows you to write thought leadership pieces, landing pages, long-form blog posts, and emails. Copy. ai works on an unlimited words pricing model, making it a practical option for teams with high usage requirements.

Copy. ai best features

User-friendly interface

Generate content in large amounts

Wide range of templates including bio generators

Copy. ai limitations

Some users report the output lacks a human feel

Arranging projects can be tricky without subfolders compared to other AI powered copywriting tools

Copy. ai pricing

Free plan

Pro: $49/month for unlimited words

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

4. QuillBot – Best for Paraphrasing

Via QuillBot

Our next Jasper AI alternative is QuillBot, a well-known paraphrasing tool that has also launched an AI writing feature known as Co-Writer. This feature allows you to see what’s already out there on the web, create content using AI, and enhance it with a built-in grammar and plagiarism checker tool.

QuillBot best features

Research existing content with built-in web search

Use built-in grammar and plagiarism checks (on paid plan only)

Rewrite sentences to sound better with the paraphrase tool

QuillBot limitations

Some users wish the plagiarism checker had higher usage limits

Text formatting options are limited compared to some of the other AI writing tools on this list

QuillBot pricing

Free plan

Premium: $19. 95/month

QuillBot ratings and reviews

G2: n/a

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

5. Rytr – Best for Writing Fast

Via Rytr

Rytr is an AI writing software assistant designed to help marketing teams write content faster. The AI content generator tool claims to help you write a piece of content at 10x speed thanks to state-of-the-art AI, different tones of voice, and copywriting formulas.

Rytr best features

Built-in story themes and categories

Rewriting and rephrasing features

High-speed content generation

Rytr limitations

Some users wish that word count and credit use was clearer

The monthly credit limit can be frustrating for some high-volume users

Rytr pricing

Free plan

Saver: $9/month for 100,000 characters per month

Unlimited: $29/month for unlimited characters per month

Rytr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)

Check out these Rytr alternatives!

6. Copysmith – Best for Ecommerce Teams

Via Copysmith

Copysmith is an AI writing tool that helps ecommerce teams create engaging content, faster. Ideal for agencies and content marketing teams, this Jasper alternative is useful for bulk content creation and writing product descriptions and digital ads at scale.

Copysmith best features

You can import your ecommerce product catalog

Integrations with top ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Amazon

Built-in assignments and review moderation

Copysmith limitations

Some users report that outputs can feel very similar across projects

Credits expire if they’re not used

Copysmith pricing

Free trial

Starter: $19/month for 20,000 words

Pro: $49/month for unlimited words

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Copysmith ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (20+ reviews)

7. Notion AI – Best for Note-Taking

Via Notion

Notion recently announced an addition to its popular product—Notion AI. You can add this AI tool to your workspace to access benefits like AI-generated categorization and tags, content summaries, and writing and ideation tools.

Notion AI best features

Summarize content that’s already inside your Notion account

Adjust tone and rephrase to create more engaging content

Ability to use a flexible drag-and-drop text editor

Notion AI limitations

The free trial experience can feel limited

Some users report that the AI content ideas can feel repetitive

Notion AI pricing

Notion AI is an optional add-on to any free or paid plan for $10 per member per month

Notion AI ratings and reviews

While there are no standalone ratings for Notion AI, here are the ratings and reviews for Notion:

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Check out these Notion AI alternatives!

8. Dashword – Best for SEO Content

Via Dashword

The next Jasper AI alternative is Dashword, an SEO content optimization tool that uses AI to help you write high-quality content for search engines. The tool gives agencies, marketing teams, and content creators a user-friendly way to generate SEO briefs, write optimized drafts, and monitor the impact of content over time.

Dashword best features

Build SEO-focused content briefs for writers

Optimize content based on what’s currently ranking

Track published content to identify trends and opportunities

Dashword limitations

Dashword focuses on writing SEO optimized content so use cases are limited

Some users may find the keyword research features too basic

Dashword pricing

Startup : $99/month for 20 content reports and 50,000 AI writer words

Business: $349/month for 100+ content reports and unlimited AI writer words

Dashword ratings and reviews

G2: n/a

Capterra: n/a

9. Wordtune – Best for Rewriting Content

Via Wordtune

Wordtune’s AI writing software helps you find a better way to say what’s on your mind. This Jasper alternative makes it easy to rewrite sentences to be more compelling, feature a different tone, or be longer or shorter.

Wordtune best features

Integrates with tools like Microsoft Word and Google Chrome

Improves grammar and style with the rewrite feature

Understands user intent and generates clear outputs

Wordtune limitations

Some users report the Chrome extension can be unstable at times

There’s no API, which means a limited number of integrations compared to other Jasper AI alternatives

Wordtune pricing

Free plan

Plus: $24. 99/month for 30 rewrites a day

Unlimited: $37. 50 for unlimited use

Premium for teams: Contact for pricing

Wordtune ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (70+ reviews)

10. Hypotenuse. ai – Best for Long Form Content

AI writing assistant Hypotenuse aims to help solve writer’s block by transforming a blank page into content in minutes. With AI-powered features, the tool uses keyword prompts to create full-length articles and ad copy, helping you create content at scale.

Hypotenuse. ai best features

Able to generate in-depth copy from a few prompts

Built-in image generation tools

Plagiarism checker

Hypotenuse. ai limitations

There’s no ability to delete content at scale

Some users report that the output needs more reworking than expected

Hypotenuse. ai pricing

Individual: $24/month for 50,000 words

Growth: $49/month for 120,000 words)

Customer: Contact sales

Hypotenuse. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (4 reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)

11. Smart Copy by unbounce – Best for Business Oriented Content

Via unbounce

For quick advertising texts and business-oriented content, Smart Copy has carved out its niche as a reliable AI writing tool. It offers a host of pre-built templates – ranging from Google ads and LinkedIn outreach to blog ideas and growth hacking message suggestions.

Smart Copy best features

Wide array of templates for different writing tasks, especially in marketing and advertising

Simplified, intuitive user interface that’s easy to use, even for beginners

Introduces frequent updates and new features to improve content quality

Smart Copy limitations

Limited creative writing capabilities

Content output is not as in-depth or imaginative as some alternatives

Specialized on marketing copy, limiting its utility for broader tasks

Smart Copy pricing

Free

Essentail : $9. 00/month for 3 projects

Unlimited: $49. 00/month for unlimited projects

Smart Copy ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (360 reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)

12. ChatGPT – Best Free AI Tool

via OpenAI

GPT-3 from OpenAI brings a new level of sophistication in the world of AI writing tools, and its language model, ChatGPT, doesn’t disappoint. With ChatGPT, detailed responses to prompts are much more than just coherently stitched-together pre-existing text; the tool creates unique written content based on the detailed task outlined by the user, sometimes generating impressively imaginative narratives.

ChatGPT best features

Generates highly creative, coherently structured and detailed written content

Can be used for multiple writing tasks, from professional business pieces to fiction writing

Employs powerful, cutting-edge AI to produce text

Frequently updated to improve response quality and relevance

ChatGPT limitations

Variable output quality; the longer the text, the more it seems to lose consistency

Sometimes provides answers that are factually incorrect or nonsensical

Best results often require clearly defined and pointed instructions

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Premium: $20/month per user

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Check out these ChatGPT alternatives!

13. Wordai – Best for Human-Like Text

Via WordAi

Wordai stands out with a unique strength over its contemporaries: it intelligently recognizes that words have multiple meanings, allowing it to generate human-like text. It’s known for its rewriting abilities, but it can also help create fresh content.

Wordai best features

Exceptional at rewording and rewriting text without losing the original meaning

Understands context and nuances of words within a sentence

Suitable for SEO practices, as the tool can produce numerous variations of a single text

Wordai limitations

Output quality can be inconsistent, requiring manual review and editing

Limited templates and writing prompts compared to other AI writing tools

Its primary strength rests in rewriting, not original content creation.

WordAI pricing

Monthly: $57 per month

Yearly: $27 per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Contact WordAI for pricing

WordAI ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 9/5 (17 reviews)

Trustpilot: 2. 6/5 (6 reviews)

Check out these Wordai alternatives!

14. Speedwrite – Best for Blog Posts

Via Speedwrite

Speedwrite is a powerful AI writing tool that can generate long-form content within seconds. It frees up time for content marketers, bloggers, and digital entrepreneurs, enabling them to focus more on strategic tasks.

Speedwrite best features

Assisted writing, which generates ideas and frameworks for articles, blog posts, and other long-form content

Language enhancement tool, which uses AI to improve the readability and quality of the content

Wide variety of templates to choose from, including those for content summaries, bullet points, ad copy, and more

Integrated plagiarism checker, ensuring originality for all generated content

Direct sharing option which allows users to publish finished content to WordPress, Medium, and other blogging platforms seamlessly

Speedwrite limitations

The tool can sometimes generate content that isn’t fully contextually accurate and requires manual editing

The UI lacks intuitiveness which might initially pose some challenges for beginners

Speedwrite pricing

Monthly: $19. 99/month per user, paid monthly

Semi-Annual: $11. 65/month per user, paid twice yearly

Yearly: $8. 33/month per user, paid annually

Speedwrite ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

Check out these Speedwrite alternatives!

15. Frase – Best for Content Marketers

Via Frase

Frase is an AI writing tool that lets you create high-quality, SEO-friendly content faster. It is developed for SEO professionals, content marketers, and agencies to streamline the content production process.

Frase best features

AI-powered content briefing system, that helps to define the scope and perspective of the content

Inbuilt SEO keyword tool that identifies and suggests relevant keywords to implement in the content as it’s created

Content optimization feature that compares your content with top-ranking articles to make it more competitive

Integration with chatbots and voice assistants to create content that’s compatible across devices

Automation tools to generate drafts and summaries based on given titles

Frase limitations

Lacks wide range of templates for different types of content

The tool’s suggestions for improving SEO can sometimes be generic, requiring expertise in SEO for effective usage.

Frase pricing

Solo: $14. 99/month per user

Basic: $44. 99/month per user

Team: $114. 99 (three users, and $25 per month for additional team members)

Frase ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 9/5 (280+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

Find the Best AI Writing Tool & Jasper Alternative for Your Team

Jasper AI offers plenty for professionals and marketers who need help to create high-quality, engaging content for different verticals. It’s a great AI writing tool, but there are also plenty of Jasper competitors out there that could help you meet your goals better.

Explore the Jasper alternatives on this list and compare the results to see which brings you closest to what you’re looking for.

For an AI writing tool that helps you work faster, create engaging content, and summarize documents, try ClickUp. Our AI-powered features let you take full advantage of the power of artificial intelligence—all from within the ClickUp platform you know and love.