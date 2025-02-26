15 Best Wordtune Alternatives for AI-Powered Writing

For any writer, creating high-quality, error-free content isn’t optional—it’s the job. But juggling multiple projects, clients, and formats? That’s where things get tricky.

Wordtune, an AI-powered writing assistant, can help. It rephrases awkward sentences using natural language processing, catches grammatical mistakes, and even integrates with Google Docs for a smoother workflow. Handy, right? The only catch is its best features are locked behind a pricey paywall, and it’s not the greatest for long-form content.

The good news? There are plenty of other options—some free, some packed with extra AI perks like multilingual support.

In this guide, we’ll break down 15 of the best Wordtune alternatives so you can write faster, smarter, and stress-free.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a quick overview of the best Wordtune Alternative tools: ClickUp : Best for AI content creation and workflow automation Best for AI content creation and workflow automation

Grammarly: Best for providing real-time suggestions to optimize grammar

Quillbot: Best for paraphrasing and summarizing texts

Copy. ai: Best for generating emails and social media content

Jasper. ai: Best for generating diverse content types

Rytr: Best for creating short-form content efficiently

ProWritingAid: Best for improving sentence structure and identifying errors

Anyword: Best for creating engaging social media content

Writesonic: Best for generating SEO-optimized content

Hemingway Editor: Best for simplifying complex sentence structures

Slick Write: Best for identifying basic grammatical errors

Zoho Writer: Best for writing and collaborative document editing

ChatGPT: Best for generating content for websites, blogs, or social media

Simplified: Best for all-in-one content creation

Paraphraser. io: Best for rewriting content while preserving original meaning

What Should You Look for in a Wordtune Alternative Tool?

When searching for the best Wordtune alternative, focus on features that enhance your writing experience, boost productivity, and improve content quality. These include:

AI-powered rewriting: Choose a Choose a content creation tool that uses artificial intelligence to rewrite content with improved sentence structure and clarity

Grammar and spelling checker: Look for a writing assistant that highlights grammatical errors and spelling issues to ensure error-free content

Plagiarism checker: Opt for tools that offer AI detection for duplicate content and help you create plagiarism-free written content for blogs, academic writing, and articles

Paraphrasing tool: Prioritize tools that rewrite content naturally, preserving your brand voice and improving readability for multiple channels

Multilingual support: Go for tools that rewrite content in multiple languages to cater to a broader audience and boost your writing skills

Free version availability: Find a tool that offers a free plan with robust features for budget-friendly content teams and students alike

🔎 Did you know? The modern pencil, one of the oldest writing tools, originated in the 16th century when a large graphite deposit was discovered in England. Initially used for marking livestock, it wasn’t until the 18th century that pencils were encased in wood, creating the design we recognize today. The iconic yellow pencil, introduced in the 19th century, was marketed to highlight its premium graphite, setting a global standard for writing tools.

Here are 15 of the best Wordtune alternatives that can help polish your writing:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI content creation and workflow automation)

ClickUp, the everything app for work, is designed to bring your projects, chat, and knowledge into one AI-powered tool. Whether you’re a content creator, project manager, or business owner, ClickUp helps automate content creation, optimize workflow processes, and enhance team collaboration—making it easier to stay organized and productive without switching between dozens of apps.

Start Using ClickUp Brain Create content with simple prompts using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI, helps users refine, summarize, and generate content inside their workflows. While Wordtune specializes in rewriting, improving tone, and making text more concise or engaging, ClickUp Brain integrates these capabilities into ClickUp’s broader productivity platform.

Use ClickUp Brain to rewrite, rephrase, and refine content, just like Wordtune

ClickUp Brain can condense long-form text into concise summaries, making it useful for notes, reports, and project updates. Unlike Wordtune, which is primarily a standalone tool, ClickUp Brain works within ClickUp Tasks, Docs, and comments, streamlining content creation within team workflows.

Beyond rewriting, ClickUp Brain can pull relevant information from your workspace, helping teams auto-generate responses based on existing data.

Summarize anything—task activity, project updates, meeting notes, or docs with ClickUp Brain

The greatest advantage of ClickUp Brain? Instead of copying and pasting between apps, it keeps AI-powered writing assistance inside your productivity environment for seamless content management.

Overall, if you want to use AI in content marketing, this tool offers the perfect solution for smarter, more efficient work.

Organize content and edit documents along with teams using ClickUp Docs

Additionally, ClickUp Docs let you create professional documents, wikis, or roadmaps while connecting them to workflows. It’s the perfect tool for content writers, students, and marketers who want to simplify their processes, collaborate in real time, and keep everything organized in one place.

Built-in rich-text formatting features like headers, tables, and templates help you create structured, professional content. With secure sharing and permissions, sharing ideas with teammates, clients, or audiences is seamless.

💡 Pro Tip: Want to save time and maintain consistency when writing content? Use content writing templates to optimize your content writing process and enhance productivity. Here’s how they can help: 🚀 Speed up your writing process by starting with a pre-built structure

📝 Ensure consistency in style, tone, and format across all content

📈 Boost productivity by reducing the need to rethink each piece from scratch

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Make team collaboration easier in the long run

Simplify your content creation with ClickUp Automations to save time and boost efficiency across all stages of the process

Creating high-quality content efficiently is key, and automating certain aspects of the process can save time while ensuring consistency and productivity.

That’s where ClickUp Automations come in. Via 100+ integrations with various tools and software, ClickUp seamlessly fits into your existing workflow. Whether you’re planning, drafting, or reviewing content, ClickUp Automations can connect these steps, making the entire process flow smoothly. This reduces manual effort and increases overall efficiency.

In short, ClickUp helps finetune your content creation process, giving you more time to focus on what truly matters—producing great work.

ClickUp best features

Write sales copy, generate blog outlines and ideas for social media campaigns, write emails, and summarize threads using ClickUp Brain

Organize your blogs and articles and edit them in collaboration with teams using ClickUp Docs

Jot down content ideas on the fly, create checklists, and mark action items for later in ClickUp Notepad

Integrate ClickUp into your existing content production workflows on popular tools like Google Workspace, Slack, and more with ClickUp Integrations

ClickUp limitations

The mobile app may lack some advanced features that are better accessible on the AI writing tool’s desktop version

ClickUp has an extensive feature set, which might require a learning curve for non-tech-savvy users in the initial days

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Totally love how it makes use of AI to accelerate content creation. It helps get work done faster, tailors workflow to my specific offering. It’s built to optimize productivity with its dynamic feature-set that’s great for collaboration and teamwork with brief delivery in mind. Quite user-friendly, with productivity boosting integrations. Everyone’s clicking up, so why shouldn’t I.

2. Grammarly (Best for providing real-time suggestions to optimize grammar)

via Grammarly

With Grammarly, you get an AI-powered writing assistant that helps you create clear, polished, and error-free content. It checks your work for grammatical errors, improves sentence structure, and refines your tone, ensuring your writing is engaging and professional.

Working on academic writing or crafting emails or reports? Grammarly supports you across platforms like Google Docs, web browsers, and more.

Grammarly best features

Receive instant feedback to correct errors as you write

Rephrase entire sentences for better readability and conciseness

Compare your text against billions of web pages to check for plagiarism

Grammarly limitations

Users often face performance issues, including incomplete error corrections and inconsistent plagiarism detection

It sometimes flags verb tense errors without providing useful corrections

Grammarly pricing

Free forever

Pro : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Grammarly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7,000+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Wondering how to write better project documentation? Here’s how you can get started: 🌟 Define your project scope and objectives clearly

📋 Break the content down into easy-to-navigate sections

📝 Keep your language simple and concise

🔄 Regularly update and review the documentation

3. QuillBot (Best for paraphrasing and summarizing texts)

via QuillBot

With its intuitive features, QuillBot helps you rewrite clunky sentences, correct grammatical errors, and summarize lengthy texts effortlessly. It’s perfect for working on essays, refining reports, and ensuring originality and clarity.

It serves as a rewriter, AI checker, grammar checker, rewriter tool, and more—ideal for students, freelance writers, and content creators looking to elevate their writing effortlessly.

QuillBot’s best features

Create accurate citations in various styles to support your research

Combine research, note-taking, and AI-assisted writing in a single workspace

Translate text between multiple languages to broaden your reach

QuillBot limitations

The free version restricts the number of words you can paraphrase or summarize at once

Users have noted accuracy issues as the tool often changes the original meaning when paraphrasing

QuillBot pricing

Free forever

Premium: $19. 95/month per user

QuillBot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

➡️ Also Read: A Guide to Using AI Workflow Automation for Maximum Productivity

4. Copy. ai (Best for generating emails and social media content)

If you’re working on a campaign launch, trying to find or improve your brand’s voice, or just want to overcome writer’s block, Copy. ai can be a great option to explore. It helps you generate engaging copy for various text formats, including articles, social media content, emails, product descriptions, and more.

It also offers templates, brainstorming features, and multilingual support, which makes it versatile enough for various industries.

Copy. ai best features

Generate structured blog posts quickly and overcome writer’s block

Create engaging posts tailored for platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Draft professional emails for various purposes, enhancing your communication

Copy. ai limitations

Its subscription plans can be relatively expensive, making it unaffordable for students and writers

Copy. ai pricing

Free forever

Starter : $49/month per seat

Advanced: $249/month for up to 5 seats

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

5. Jasper. ai (Best for generating diverse content types)

Jasper. ai is renowned for generating high-quality content across various formats, including blog posts, social media updates, and marketing materials.

With features like customizable tones, multilingual support, and pre-designed templates, Jasper. ai adapts to your unique needs. It boosts productivity and maintains consistency in your brand’s voice, ensuring your content is both engaging and on-brand every time.

Jasper. ai best features

Create blog posts, social media updates, and marketing content easily

Access templates for different content formats, streamlining your writing process

Adjust the tone to match your brand’s voice across all content

Jasper. ai limitations

Users have noted that Jasper sometimes generates repetitive content

It does not include built-in plagiarism checking, requiring you to leverage external tools

Jasper. ai pricing

Creator : $49/month per seat

Pro: $69/month per seat

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jasper. ai?

I love the fact that jasper is a easy to use, accurate, and very detailed AI writing software. The content it generates is very accurate and is checked for plagiarism and copyrights. it has a variety of different writing templates or you can customize and create your own templates, they make writing content so much easier for me and the content is very accurate and detailed.

6. Rytr (Best for creating short-form content efficiently)

via Rytr

For users seeking to refine their ideas, ensure originality, and maintain consistency, Rytr offers a versatile solution. It helps create high-quality content effortlessly, letting you draft blog posts, social media updates, or emails.

The AI writing assistant takes care of the grammar, spelling, and structure and saves you time by generating relevant content quickly. This makes it great for meeting those tight deadlines or having fruitful brainstorming sessions.

Rytr best features

Select from multiple tones to match your brand’s voice

Use the built-in plagiarism checker to write unique content

Perform grammar and spelling checks to produce polished and error-free text

Rytr limitations

Some users report that the keyword research in this AI writer tool is not great, which might be a challenge for SEO

It lacks detailed SERP analysis, which may limit in-depth keyword insights and competitive research

Rytr pricing

Free forever

Unlimited: $9/month per month

Premium: $29/month per month

Rytr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

What are real-life users saying about Rytr?

The thing I love most about Rytr is its ability to consistently deliver high-quality, on-brand content that resonates with my audience. It’s like having a dedicated content creation assistant at my fingertips, always ready to help me bring my ideas to life. Rytr’s extensive customization options allow me to tailor the output to my specific needs. From tone of voice to formatting. The AI-generated content produced by Rytr is consistently of high quality, with a natural and engaging tone that resonates with my audience.

7. ProWritingAid (Best for improving sentence structure and identifying errors)

via ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid integrates seamlessly with applications like Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and Scrivener, allowing real-time editing within your preferred writing environment.

Its comprehensive reports highlight overused words, sentence structure, and readability, helping you create clear and engaging content. For example, the Rephrase tool suggests alternative phrasings to enhance clarity and style.

ProWritingAid best features

Detect repetitive words and phrases to avoid redundancy

Improve sentence clarity and readability through actionable suggestions

Identify and correct grammatical errors instantly using the real-time Grammar Checker

ProWritingAid limitations

The free version limits editing to 500 words at a time

The Plagiarism Checker requires a separate purchase

ProWritingAid pricing

Free forever

Premium: $30/month per user

Premium Pro: $36/month per user

ProWritingAid ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (480+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Planning to use AI for copywriting? Here are some tips to follow for the best results: 🧠 Use AI for brainstorming fresh ideas

✍️ Refine and personalize the generated copy

🔍 Double-check for accuracy and tone alignment

⚡ Experiment with different prompts to optimize output

8. Anyword (Best for creating engaging social media content)

via Anyword

With its predictive performance score and the ability to customize brand voice, Anyword generates optimized copy that aligns with specific marketing goals, such as boosting click-through rates or engagement.

Additionally, it offers pre-built templates for quick content creation and supports A/B testing to refine messaging based on performance data.

Anyword best features

Create content optimized for engagement based on historical data analysis

Receive a unique score predicting the effectiveness of your text before publishing

Tailor the AI’s writing style to match your specific brand voice and tone

Anyword limitations

The tool’s subscription plans can be expensive for small businesses and individuals

It is primarily trained on English data, which limits its use for non-English markets

Anyword pricing

Starter: $49/month per 1 seat

Data-Driven: $99/month for up to 3 seats

Business: $499/month for up to 3 seats

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Anyword ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (1200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (390+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Anyword?

I work at an advertising agency where deadlines are tight, and client work is always coming. Anyword helps my team and I move past the brainstorming phase and generate compelling copy in just a few clicks. We’ve saved time writing ads in particular, and the ability to create a tone of voice has significantly aided in this.

9. Writesonic (Best for generating SEO-optimized content)

via Writesonic

Writesonic’s AI-powered writing assistant is designed to support your SEO project management efforts.

It is one of the most popular free alternatives to Wordtune that comes with an AI-powered editor. It assists users in creating in-depth blog posts or articles by suggesting content outlines, writing paragraphs, and generating ideas. You can also use its wide range of copywriting templates for different content types, such as landing pages, email subject lines, and ad copy.

Writesonic best features

Reword existing content in its original meaning using the Content Rephrase tool

Generate blogs and articles instantly with this blogging tool

Write attention-grabbing Google Ads to boost your online presence

Writesonic limitations

The keyword research tool can be slow and less effective when optimizing for long-tail keywords

Users have reported that its AI writing suggestions aren’t very unique for specific topics

Writesonic pricing

Free forever

Individual: $20/month per user

Standard: $99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Writesonic ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (2000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Writesonic?

Writesonic has revolutionized my workflow, saving me countless hours in both my social media management job and my sales side hustle. It has saved me a lot of time on drafting, allowing me to focus on strategy and engagement. The content produced is consistently high-quality with the individual plan, requiring minimal edits and most of the time ready to use right away, especially for sales and Instagram captions

10. Hemingway Editor (Best for simplifying complex sentence structures)

via Hemingway Editor

Hemingway Editor identifies lengthy or complex sentences, passive voice, and overused adverbs, enhancing your writing’s clarity and readability. For example, it highlights long sentences in yellow, prompting you to break them down, and flags passive constructions in green for revision.

Whether you’re crafting blog posts, emails, or essays, Hemingway Editor helps ensure your content is concise, engaging, and easy to follow.

Hemingway Editor best features

Identify and reduce passive voice to make your writing more direct

Highlight complex sentences, prompting you to simplify them for clarity

Detect overuse of adverbs, encouraging stronger verb choices

Hemingway Editor limitations

Its grammar and spell checker is only available in the subscription models

Some users have reported that its suggestions are sometimes too rigid, not accounting for stylistic choices

Hemingway Editor pricing

Individual 5K Plan: $10/month per user

Individual 10K Plan: $15/month per user

Team 10K Plan: $15/month/user per month

Hemingway Editor ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. Slick Write (Best for identifying basic grammatical errors)

via Slick Write

Slick Write is a free AI tool designed to improve your writing by identifying grammar errors and potential stylistic issues.

Ideal for bloggers, novelists, SEO professionals, and students alike, it helps you refine your content with ease. The tool offers valuable insights, such as word count, sentence length, and readability scores, allowing you to assess and enhance the structure and clarity of your writing.

Slick Write best features

Identify and correct grammatical errors to enhance writing accuracy

Receive advice on improving writing style for better readability

Understand the complexity of your text to tailor it to your audience

Slick Write limitations

It is a basic tool with a basic interface and may not catch complex grammatical nuances

It lacks advanced features and has no direct integration with other writing platforms

Slick Write pricing

Free forever

Slick Write ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. Zoho Writer (Best for writing and collaborative document editing)

via Zoho Writer

With Zoho Writer, you get an AI tool with real-time editing that allows multiple users to work together seamlessly, enhancing team productivity. The integration with e-signature apps streamlines the signing process, making it ideal for business documents.

Zoho Writer’s AI assistant, Zia, offers grammar and style suggestions, helping you refine your writing. Additionally, the platform supports various formats, including DOCX and PDF, ensuring compatibility with your existing files.

Zoho Writer best features

Collaborate in real time with teams for seamless document editing

Publish directly to WordPress, simplifying content management

Translate your documents into over 40 languages to broaden your reach

Zoho Writer limitations

AI assistant Zia may miss certain grammatical errors, requiring manual proofreading

Some users report difficulties converting documents into PDF format

Zoho Writer pricing

Starter : $2. 50/month for up to 3 users (billed annually)

Team: $4. 50/month for up to 3 users (billed annually)

Business: $9/month for up to 3 users (billed annually)

Zoho Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

13. ChatGPT (Best for generating content for websites, blogs, or social media)

via ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a versatile AI writing tool that generates text based on your prompts, helping you with a wide range of tasks, from composing emails and blogs to crafting social media copy, sales content, essays, and even code.

ChatGPT can help structure your content, suggest improvements, and enhance clarity for academic writing as well.

It can also humanize AI-generated text to match your tone and offer explanations on complex topics, making it an invaluable resource for learning, research, and content creation. Plus, you can generate detailed AI prompts to refine the results and get even more precise output.

ChatGPT best features

Generate high-quality content for websites, blogs, or social media platforms

Access creative writing assistance, including composing poetry and song lyrics

Summarize lengthy articles or documents for quick information digestion

ChatGPT limitations

It may generate factually incorrect answers at times, which requires careful review

It can struggle with understanding nuanced context or complex instructions, leading to responses that may not fully align with your needs

ChatGPT pricing

Free forever

Plus: $20/month per user

Pro: $200/month per user

Team: $30/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, unlike other search engines has memory, also understands context making use of the previous prompts which makes it a powerful question answering system. The upgraded versions also allows you to attach images and videos in addition to just text prompts which is very helpful. A good coding companion. Makes everyday tasks faster and easier.

14. Simplified (Best for all-in-one content creation)

via Simplified

Simplified offers tools for graphic design, video editing, and copywriting, all within a single interface. The AI writer supports multiple languages, enabling you to generate text for various needs, from social media posts to marketing materials.

For instance, if you manage multiple brands, Simplified allows you to create unlimited brand kits, ensuring consistency across your content.

Simplified best features

Generate multilingual content with the AI writer for global reach

Manage multiple brands by setting up unlimited brand kits

Collaborate in real time with team members across projects

Simplified limitations

Users have noticed translation inaccuracies when generating content in certain languages

It has a steeper learning curve for new users unfamiliar with design tools

Simplified pricing

Simplified One: $20/month per user

Simplified Growth: $85/month for up to 5 users

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Simplified ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (4900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (280+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Having trouble organizing your social media posts? Use free content calendar templates to plan with ease and supercharge your engagement! Here’s how they help: 📅 Keep your posts scheduled and consistent

📝 Optimize content planning for better focus

🔍 Track performance and adjust strategies

🚀 Boost engagement with timely, relevant posts

15. Paraphraser. io (Best for rewriting content while preserving original meaning)

As a paraphrasing tool, Paraphraser. io offers four modes: Standard, Fluency, Creative, and Smarter, allowing you to tailor the rephrased content to your specific needs.

The Fluency mode ensures your text is grammatically correct and flows naturally, while the Creative mode enhances your content with varied vocabulary for a richer expression. With Paraphraser. io, you can easily avoid plagiarism, boost readability, and preserve the original meaning of your content.

Paraphraser. io best features

Rephrase text using four distinct modes for tailored output

Enhance content quality with integrated grammar and plagiarism checkers

Use powerful AI algorithms to produce human-like paraphrasing

Paraphraser. io limitations

Some users may find the interface slow, buggy, and confusing of this paraphrasing tool

It results in occasional inaccuracies in complex sentence paraphrasing, which can be misleading or alter the intended meaning of the original text

Paraphraser. io pricing

Silver: $15/month per user

Gold: $25/month per user

Diamond: $350/month per user

Custom: Custom pricing

Paraphraser. io ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Paraphraser. io?

Paraphrasing is an essential part of academic or marketing campaign writings. Paraphraser. io does an amazing job by providing excellent paraphrased sentances with the meaning intact. Just paste in the paragraph and it’s done. It’s that simple.

Special Mentions Looking for even more options? Here are some additional recommendations from us: AI Blaze : Best for teams looking for faster, AI-powered content creation and smooth collaboration

TextCortex : Ideal for generating domain-specific content like product descriptions and app reviews

AISEO. AI: An AI writing assistant that combines AI and SEO data to generate optimized content for search engines

Transform Your Content Creation Workflows with ClickUp!

The 15 AI writing tools on this list make content creation much easier. They save time, improve writing quality, and boost creativity, helping writers, students, and professionals at every step—from brainstorming to final edits.

However, ClickUp goes beyond that. It not only helps with content creation but also optimizes your content production processes with reliable task management, workflow automation, and real-time collaboration. With advanced AI features and customizable templates, it helps you stay organized, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless teamwork across every stage of your projects.

Create sharper content faster. Sign up on ClickUp today! 📈