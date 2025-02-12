De 13 bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Grammarly 2025

The email looked perfect—until your peer pointed out a glaring typo in the subject line. It’s a classic writing nightmare that’s avoidable with the right tools.

While Grammarly is often the first solution people think of, it’s not always the perfect match for your needs. It offers many helpful suggestions but doesn’t rewrite all your sentences, focuses only on the English language, and might not integrate with the tools you use.

In this blog post, we’ll explore the top 13 Grammarly alternatives to guide you to the ideal fit for your writing and editing needs. 🎯

What Should You Look for In Grammarly Competitors?

Whether you’re a student, professional, or content creator, the ideal Grammarly alternative should offer more than just basic AI grammar checks. Do you want better readability? Advanced customization options? Multilingual support?

Let’s look at some key features to consider when exploring Grammarly competitors. 📃

Grammar and style checks: Ensure the tool offers robust grammar, tone, and style suggestions for sentence structure, tone, and clarity. The best tools will even highlight things like passive voice or overly complex sentences to make your writing more clear

Integrations: Check compatibility with preferred platforms like Microsoft Word and Google Docs. Some tools even have browser extensions that work directly in email or on websites, so take advantage of that if it fits your needs

Multi-language support: Choose tools that cater to writing for multiple languages. A strong competitor should offer grammar checks in several languages and understand language-specific nuances

Extra features: Consider added functionalities to make your writing even better. For example, plagiarism detection ensures your content is original, while readability scoring helps you gauge how accessible your writing is

Customer support: Select tools with robust support systems and detailed documentation to assist when needed

Advanced AI capabilities: Pick tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance writing efficiency through smart suggestions, rephrasing, and tone adjustments

🧠 Fun Fact: Microsoft Word introduced its grammar-checking feature in the 1990s, becoming one of the first widely used tools to combine spell-checking with grammar correction.

The 13 Best Grammarly Competitors

If you’re searching for a Grammarly alternative, there’s no shortage of great options out there. Plenty of tools cater to different writing styles, budgets, and goals.

Here, we’ll explore the 13 best Grammarly alternatives, highlighting their standout features, strengths, limitations, and why they might fit your needs. 💁

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered content creation and workflow management)

Meet ClickUp, the everything app for work. It’s where all your tasks, projects, goals, and even chats come together to help you stay organized and productive. You can manage deadlines, collaborate with your team, and track progress all in one spot.

But here’s the fun part: ClickUp also makes content creation and workflow management easier with its AI-powered features. It fine-tunes your writing through real-time suggestions and keeps your projects on track.

Let’s explore how ClickUp’s powerful tools can handle what Grammarly does, and more.

Try ClickUp for Free Write and edit any type of content collaboratively with your team with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs offer a versatile document management tool that simplifies writing, editing, and content creation. From drafting project plans, collaborating on a knowledge base, and building a content calendar, it offers many features to meet your needs.

Using nested pages, tables, templates, and rich formatting options, you can create detailed wikis, roadmaps, and even well-organized documents. Docs support real-time editing and collaboration, allowing multiple users to work on a document simultaneously.

Tag specific team members for added accountability using ClickUp Assign Comments

Exhausted of keeping track of essential follow-ups in content team discussions? ClickUp Assign Comments lets you tag specific team members to enhance accountability.

Improve the quality of your writing in seconds with ClickUp Brain

Integrated within ClickUp, ClickUp Brain is an AI content creation tool that makes writing and editing content more efficient and effective. Tailored for professionals, students, and creators, its AI Writer helps craft and polish any content and brainstorm ideas.

Suppose you’re drafting a company blog post about AI for developers.

ClickUp Brain can help you generate the initial draft, rewrite sections for clarity, or summarize lengthy documents into concise takeaways. Its editing capabilities can polish your content and alter the tone however you want. You can also tweak sentence structure, improve word choice, and ensure consistency throughout your writing.

Use ClickUp Brain to brainstorm blog post outline ideas and more

ClickUp best features

Task management: Break your projects into small, more manageable Break your projects into small, more manageable ClickUp Tasks to stay on track, gauge project progress in real time, and support AI workflow automation

Collaboration features: Communicate with your team, create discussion threads, and connect seamlessly over audio and video calls with Communicate with your team, create discussion threads, and connect seamlessly over audio and video calls with ClickUp Chat

Integrations: Integrate with over 1,000 applications already in your tech stack, like Google Drive with Integrate with over 1,000 applications already in your tech stack, like Google Drive with ClickUp Integrations

Pre-made templates: Access Access ClickUp Templates for content creation and other purposes to avoid the hassle of starting from scratch

ClickUp limitations

Creating the perfect setup can be time-consuming with ClickUp’s extensive customization options

While ClickUp’s mobile app is functional, it may lack the same depth of features as the desktop version

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp has been the most straightforward and easy to set up project management tool for us. Task tracking is super easy with lots of granular details. Sharing with teams and inviting new members to collaborate with the board and task is super easy. Integration with 3rd party tools is also possible with many apps available. Datadog and Clickup integrations help a lot in creating incident tasks in Clickup for the events that need to be addressed, and the team can then start working on the incidents. Customer support is very helpful. It’s been the mostly used tool throughout our project.

⚙️Bonus: Try out these AI writing prompts to enhance your writing process, generate fresh ideas, and create polished content with ease.

2. ProWritingAid (Best for in-depth writing analysis and comprehensive feedback)

via ProWritingAid

As a strong competitor to Grammarly, ProWritingAid offers robust grammar and spelling checks, plus style suggestions in its free version.

Its Premium plan unlocks more in-depth features, including alliteration analysis and dialogue tag checks—tools Grammarly lacks. ProWritingAid also offers browser extensions and integrations with tools like Scrivener.

ProWritingAid best features

Analyze different aspects of your writing, including style, readability, grammar, and overused words, with detailed reports

Enhance your writing with the AI-driven Rephrase feature for alternative phrasings

Use different editing modes like Sparks Edit and Sparks Continue to enhance readability and add sensory details and engaging dialogues or analogies

Access the built-in thesaurus for context-based word suggestions, perfect for replacing cliches or finding more precise language

ProWritingAid limitations

Misses context for fiction writing, making it less suitable for creative projects

ProWritingAid pricing

Free

Premium: $30/month per user

Premium Pro: $36/month per user

ProWritingAid ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ProWritingAid?

I use ProWritingAid on my Chrome daily, and I have realized that it has seamless integration between the Chrome browser while using websites like X or even when typing something on an email; it underlines and detects the errors I made while typing. I don’t like the fact that I have to disable and enable it when it integrates while working on Firefox. I experienced that problem once which I think is a bug and needs to be corrected.

🧠 Fun Fact: Some languages, like Finnish and Hungarian, are particularly challenging for grammar checkers because of their complex rules and extensive word inflections. Developing tools for these languages requires intricate programming.

📖 Also Read: 10 Best ProWritingAid Alternatives

3. Hemingway Editor (Best for improving readability and clarity in writing)

via Hemingway Editor

The Hemingway App helps you cut unnecessary words and simplify complex sentences. Once you paste your text into the free online editor, it’ll highlight adverbs, passive voice, and hard-to-read sentences. Its upgraded version offers AI suggestions for complex sentences and can eliminate writer’s block with sentence completion based on your style.

It even provides a readability score to gauge how accessible your writing is. If you’re working on platforms like WordPress or Medium, the Hemingway desktop app lets you publish directly from the editor.

Hemingway Editor best features

Identify different issues in your text, from lengthy sentences to passive voice and adverbs, with a color-coded system

Get instant suggestions to simplify and improve your writing for editing on the fly

Apply different formatting styles like headings, bold, and italics directly within the editor

Try the Focus Mode to stay distraction-free while writing, keeping your attention on the content itself

Target readability goals by checking your content’s grade level and adjusting it for your intended audience

Hemingway Editor limitations

Users complain it doesn’t help maintain a conversational tone

It doesn’t offer actionable recommendations to fix spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, or sentence structure

Hemingway Editor pricing

Free

Individual 5K : $10/month

Individual 10K: $15/month

Team 10K: $15/month per user

Hemingway Editor ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Hemingway Editor?

I’d love to see more actionable recommendations of how to fix content but as a free tool, it’s well-rounded. While there is a desktop app, the purchase mechanism is complicated by individual editions released vs. a subscription or continuous update model.

🔍 Did You Know? Many grammar checkers draw inspiration from traditional style guides like The Elements of Style by Strunk and White, applying rules codified long before digital tools existed.

4. Slick Write (Best for budget-conscious users looking for free grammar checking)

via Slick Write

Slick Write is a writing tool that helps you tidy up your content by spotting grammar errors, sentence structure hiccups, and any stylistic inconsistencies. It gives you a clear view of how your writing flows and suggests improvements to make your content sharper and more engaging.

Its in-depth reports on flow, readability, and vocabulary stand out, as do its helpful links to Wikipedia and Urban Dictionary for context.

Slick Write best features

Track key writing metrics using the Passive Voice Index, Prepositional Phrase Index, and Automated Readability Index

Get a breakdown of the percentage of adverbs, pronouns, function words, and uncommon words used in the content

Evaluate your writing style and tone to enhance clarity and engagement; it flags unnecessary adverbs and weak phrases as well

Generate comprehensive reports to identify your writing’s strengths and weaknesses

Overcome writer’s block with the word association game, where you can input a word or highlight text to discover fresh metaphors and ideas

Slick Write limitations

The character limit is 200,000 characters, so you must submit anything longer in smaller chunks

It sometimes gives inaccurate suggestions

Slick Write pricing

Free

Slick Write ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Slick Write?

I think the best thing this does is not that it ‘judges’ your work, just that it gives you more information which you can use as a tool to improve your work. It would be ridiculous to take criticism from a simple program like this.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: While grammar checkers can catch a lot of errors, they won’t catch everything. Trust your instincts and writing knowledge to complement the tool’s suggestions.

5. Writer (Best for ensuring brand alignment and consistency in corporate communications)

via Writer

Ask Writer by Writer checks your writing against the brand style guide and ensures consistency across content. Its inclusivity checker allows teams to share reusable text snippets, track individual performance, and avoid negative or offensive language.

Plus, Writer offers an AI text generator capable of creating content ranging from short copy to long-form articles, enhancing productivity.

Writer best features

Create personalized style guides to maintain brand voice consistency across different types of content

Use the different apps it integrates, including the Blog Builder to generate blog posts from headlines and Recaps to summarize recordings

Obtain accurate results by uploading important files, referencing trusted URLs, or searching your company’s internal data to ensure outputs are reliable

Choose from different modes to suit your needs: General for brainstorming, Document for specific files, or Knowledge Graph for company data

Writer limitations

The Blog Builder uses language that doesn’t fit the brand tone

Plug-ins are available on a per-software basis, meaning you’ll have to find and install a plug-in for every app you use

Writer pricing

Team: $18/month per user (up to 5 users)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Writer?

I like most things about Writer. I would like to see the prompt library expanded to help more marketing-only clients. It has a lot of stuff that is good for product marketing and creation, but there is less for demand gen, ABM, etc. I use the chat function for these, which is fine, but it would be great to see more of the built-in prompts/apps.

💡 Pro Tip: If you’re writing for specific goals (like SEO, academic standards, or readability), configure your grammar checker to focus on those areas for a more targeted review.

6. Ginger (Best for user-friendly grammar and spell-checking with a clean interface)

via Ginger

Ginger Software is an AI proofreading tool and writing assistant that caters to students, professionals, and language learners alike. It enhances writing clarity and effectiveness across diverse needs, while the patent-pending essay checker refines long-form content.

Since its inception in 2007, it has offered users advanced context-based corrections, a sentence rephrasing tool to refine tone and style, and a translation tool that supports over 40 languages.

Plus, it’s GDPR compliant, ensuring security for user data with strict privacy protocols.

Ginger best features

Get a personal trainer for customized feedback aimed at improving grammar and sentence structure

Integrate it as a web app, desktop application, and mobile app along with tools like Microsoft Word, web browsers, and other internal systems

Add custom words to your personal dictionary, so Ginger recognizes industry-specific terms or unique names you frequently use

Diversify your vocabulary by receiving contextually relevant synonym suggestions to avoid repetition

Ginger limitations

It lacks a built-in plagiarism detector

According to users, it gives inaccurate translations at times

The UI can feel dated

Ginger pricing

Free

2 Years : $3. 99/month per user

Annual: $4. 99/month per user

Quarterly: $6. 99/month per user

Monthly: $9. 99/month per user

Ginger Teams: $4. 99/month per user

Ginger ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Ginger?

The best feature I liked about Ginger is explanations for each mistake, so users can understand why it was made and how to avoid making the same mistake in the future. Ginger offers a wide range of writing and editing tools that can help users refine their writing. I’m really satisfied with what Ginger offers. Ginger needs [to] upgrade its add-in for MS office suite and Ginger Desktop application, it is a old school application needs to improve its UI.

🔍 Did You Know? Historians often credit Marcus Tullius Tiro, a slave and secretary to Cicero in Ancient Rome, as one of the earliest editors. He transcribed Cicero’s speeches, developed shorthand systems, and refined his master’s texts.

7. QuillBot (Best for rephrasing content to enhance clarity and conciseness)

via QuillBot

QuillBot is a comprehensive AI-powered writing assistant that combines multiple tools into a single platform. The built-in summarizer efficiently condenses lengthy texts into concise summaries, while the grammar and plagiarism checker ensures original writing.

Additionally, the translator supports over 45 languages, allowing users to refine and rephrase translations seamlessly. Its AI-powered customization learns user preferences to enhance suggestion relevance and offers integrated tools for tone analysis, fluency, and formal writing adjustments.

QuillBot best features

Check your text against a vast database to identify potential plagiarism to maintain originality

Generate citations for different sources for proper academic and professional referencing

Use different writing modes like Standard, Fluency, Formal, and Creative to tailor paraphrasing style for specific needs

Access all QuillBot tools in one place with QuillBot Flow, an AI-driven word processor

Integrate QuillBot into your writing workflow with extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Word, and Google Docs, or use the macOS application

QuillBot limitations

The free version limits usage to five attempts per day

It rephrases limited words and doesn’t provide suggestions for sentence framing

The tool doesn’t guarantee unique content when paraphrasing

The free plan has a 700-character limit for rewriting; it forces users to rewrite smaller portions of text at a time, which can be inefficient for longer content

QuillBot pricing

Free

Monthly: $9. 95/month per user

Semi-annual: $6. 66/month per user

Annual: $2. 50/month per user

QuillBot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about QuillBot?

I’ve used it for two chapters so far. It is much, much better than Grammarly which I’ve come to loath. I didn’t see at first that on the right hand side you can just click the changes. I was going through the text and that was too slow. If you do use the right hand side which you should, the left hand side doesn’t keep up. If you are writing fiction, you absolutely cannot accept all due to slang etc. I think for non-fiction I’d be comfortable with it. But still it is always best to read and read and read your work. I wish I could filter the accept all, like spacing is a no brainer. I just want to accept all of those.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Grammar checkers can miss errors like ‘their’ vs. ‘there’ or ‘its’ vs. ‘it’s,’ so make sure to review these carefully.

8. PaperRater (Best for students needing grammar checks and plagiarism detection)

via PaperRater

PaperRater offers grammar checking and plagiarism detection, making it a good tool for students. The plagiarism checker compares your content against over 20 billion online sources and lists URLs with similar content.

You can also get an automated score for your paper and insights into vocabulary usage and grade-level suitability.

PaperRater best features

Use its vocabulary builder to improve your writing, see words in context, and learn with association

Take the commonly confused words quiz to improve grammar and vocabulary

Get instant feedback on your writing, including vocabulary enhancements, style improvements, grammar mistakes, and sentence structure

Evaluate your writing performance with automated scoring based on factors like word choice, spelling, and grammar

PaperRater limitations

Users complain of glitches, overall spam-like interface, and misleading advertisements

It only caters to English-language users

PaperRater pricing

Free

Premium: $11. 21/month per user

PaperRater ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about PaperRater?

It provides helpful tips and hints to improve writing a little without sacrificing style too much. The rating aspect also pushes me to work harder and, possibly, do better. I’m not a fan of the grading metric. It shows you what grade level your writing’s at and what sort of grade you’d get.

🧠 Fun Fact: The longest sentence in literature is found in Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. It spans over 800 words and explores the Battle of Waterloo—proof that truly creative, seminal works of art don’t always abide by grammar rules.

9. Reverso (Best for translation and context-based writing assistance)

via Reverso

Reverso is primarily a translation tool that supports 14 languages and offers contextual translations, synonym suggestions, and grammar checks. It’s a valuable resource for learners who want to hear native pronunciation and see verb conjugations.

While the free version has limitations, the Premium plan offers more robust features, including extended text checking and sentence rewrites.

Reverso best features

Translate your text across 25 languages and get detailed conjugation guides for different languages

Use the synonyms dictionary to improve your vocabulary and get contextual examples for word and phrase usage

Create and review flashcards based on your search history for effective learning

Utilize the browser extension for quick translations and definitions while browsing the web

Reverso limitations

Inaccurate, confusing, and misleading translations

You must log in to the desktop tool every time you use it

Reverso pricing

Free

Premium: $6. 49/month per user

Professional: 23. 39/month per user

Reverso ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Reverso?

It is a good application and the feature that stands out the most is the grammatical correction it makes, because it corrects many of the errors that are not noticeable to non-native speakers, but that stand out to people who are native speakers. The only drawback that I have found so far with the application is the lack of a more extensive vocabulary, because although it is a good application lacks vocabulary and also has a very low limit of characters.

10. Sapling (Best for customer-facing teams needing real-time writing suggestions)

via Sapling

Sapling integrates seamlessly with CRMs and messaging platforms, helping sales and support teams craft personalized responses. In addition to grammar corrections, it allows you to quickly insert commonly used phrases, improving response times.

Managers can monitor team performance through writing scores and error reports. Additionally, it offers a Rephrase function to improve sentence clarity and readability.

Sapling best features

Get suggestions to improve tone and style to cater to your target audience

Compose messages more efficiently using the Autocomplete Everywhere™ feature across various platforms

Detect AI-generated content to maintain authenticity in your communications

Receive valuable analytics and quality scoring based on real conversational data for enhanced performance

Integrate seamlessly with platforms like ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Amazon Connect, and Twilio Flex

Sapling limitations

It sometimes flags human-written text as AI-generated

Setting it up and integrating its features is technically challenging and time-consuming

Sapling pricing

Free

Pro: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Sapling ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Sapling?

First thing I notice is the rather plain and flat website. It gives me the impression the software is a bit janky but only a test run will tell…The free version allows for only 2,000 characters, but if you sign up for a free trial, you can get the Pro Plan for 30 days… the user interface doesn’t seem too friendly or convenient. I watched their tutorial about using their AI writing assistant, but have no direction where to find their AI detector from my account.

🔍 Did You Know? Editing as a formal profession only became common in the 19th Century when the rise of newspapers and mass publishing created a demand for quality control.

11. LanguageTool (Best for extensive customization and multilingual support)

via LanguageTool

LanguageTool offers grammar, spelling, punctuation checks, and style suggestions to improve clarity and tone. The Premium version provides additional critiques, synonym suggestions, and error detection like misspelled names or incorrect numbers. It excels in multilingual support, covering over 30 languages and dialects.

What’s more, it integrates seamlessly with popular office programs like Google Docs and Microsoft Word and offers browser add-ons, ensuring accessibility across various platforms.

LanguageTool best features

Use the Picky mode to refine your writing skills, focusing on specific style and tone corrections

Add specific words to the personal dictionary to prevent them from being flagged repeatedly, facilitating customized proofreading experiences

Paraphrase your text for formality, fluency, and conciseness with its AI features

LanguageTool limitations

Limited grammar suggestions compared to other tools in the free version

The auto language recognition is inaccurate when two languages are used in the same document

LanguageTool pricing

2 years: $4. 99/month per user

Annual: $5. 83/month per user

Quarterly: $14. 97/month per user

Monthly: $24. 90/month per user

Teams: $11. 07/month per user

LanguageTool ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about LanguageTool?

LanguageTool allows me to add new words to my personal dictionary, but doesn’t allow me to classify the word and as such LanguageTool accepts words from the dictionary but disables grammar checking. Even worse, the words added are language neutral, but I added these words from a text that was written in a specific language.

⚙️Bonus: Learn how to humanize content to make your AI-generated content feel more authentic, relatable, and engaging.

12. Jasper (Best for AI-powered creative writing and content generation)

via Jasper

Jasper is an AI-driven writing assistant that caters to marketers and content creators. It offers a suite of tools that streamline content writing, including 50 templates for different use cases, such as social media posts and blog articles.

Additionally, its Brand Voice feature allows users to train the AI to mimic their unique tone and style, ensuring consistency across all content outputs.

Jasper best features

Interact with Jasper like a collaborator with its chat function to give it prompts and receive instant content suggestions in a conversational format

Enhance your SEO with its keyword input features and integrated Surfer SEO for strategies

Monitor content performance and get actionable insights for improvement based on user engagement metrics

Set rules and formatting preferences for term usage, grammar, and punctuation using the Style Guide

Explore a directory of over 90 apps in the AI App Library, each purpose-built to support various aspects of your marketing campaigns

Jasper limitations

Output is allegedly often generic and inaccurate, lacking creativity and nuance

Translation in different languages, especially German, is often inaccurate

Jasper pricing

Creator: $49/month per user

Pro: $69/month per user

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jasper?

I use Jasper to augment my writing and it gives me ideas and keeps me from getting writer’s block. It may not really be a dislike, but you need to be good at writing prompts so that you get above average responses. When your prompts are not written well, Jasper doesn’t write well.

🔍 Did You Know? The Oxford comma, or lack thereof, has sparked heated debates for years. In 2018, a legal dispute over its omission cost a dairy company $5 million, proving punctuation can be high stakes!

13. Wordtune (Best for enhancing engagement with AI-driven rewriting suggestions)

via Wordtune

Unlike traditional proofreading tools, WordTune focuses on reworking entire sentences. Hover over any sentence, and it’ll offer multiple suggestions for improvement. The Premium version gives you even more style recommendations and can translate your writing into over 40 languages.

Beyond these features, its Continue Writing function makes it stand out when you compare Wordtune and Grammarly. This feature lets you generate content that aligns with your existing text when you’re stuck. Plus, you can use the summarizer to condense lengthy articles or documents.

Wordtune best features

Enrich writing, including explanations, examples, counterarguments, and analogies with the Spices tool

Adjust the text length to meet specific word count requirements, including concise summaries or detailed expansions

Get contextually appropriate synonyms to diversify your word choices

Modify the emotional tone of your text to suit different contexts, whether you need a formal, casual, or persuasive tone

Generate content for messages, texts, social media posts, and more, streamlining your content creation process

Wordtune limitations

The free version limits usage to 10 AI generations per day

Wordtunepricing

Basic: Free

Advanced: $13. 99/month per user

Unlimited: $19. 99/month per user

Teams: $15. 99/month per user

Wordtune ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wordtune?

It’s also glitchy and sometimes just wont work, or I choose a paragraph option and it will only analyze by sentence. There was a period of a few weeks where there were constant glitches, but seems to have abated. No nonprofit pricing like some competitors – some sort of discount would be helpful. I will likely switch over just because of this (though I prefer Wordtune).

🔍 Did You Know? The global grammar checker software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032. By 2032, it’s expected to reach around $3. 2 billion. This robust growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for advanced writing tools in both professional and personal settings.

Make the ‘Write’ Choice With ClickUp

Finding the right writing assistant that works for all your needs can be daunting, especially with so many options. The tools we’ve explored offer a range of features, from advanced grammar checks to AI-powered content creation, giving you plenty of options to sharpen your writing.

But why stop at just writing? ClickUp, the everything app for work, is the ultimate platform to bring all your writing, organizing, and collaboration needs together.

With ClickUp Docs, you can whip up anything from project plans to blog posts with ease. Collaborating? Just tag your team using Assign Comments, so follow-ups don’t get lost in the shuffle.

Need help with writing? ClickUp Brain’s got your back, turning rough drafts into polished pieces in no time. You can also break down tasks, keep the team connected through ClickUp Chat, and plug into over 1,000 apps to make your life even easier.

Why wait? Sign up to ClickUp for free today! ✅