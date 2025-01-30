Több mint 65 kulcsfontosságú teljesítménymutató (KPI) példa és sablon

How do you encourage your team to think about and achieve organizational goals? The first step is to take a deep inventory of your key performance indicators (KPIs).

You might worry that KPIs will get the team motivated for the first few months, then be lost in long email threads and revisited the day before an important meeting with senior leadership.

However, well-designed KPIs will empower teams to solve inefficiencies, eliminate time-sucking requests, and align tasks and projects with company-wide goals. This is what we want for you and your team, so we’ve put together a catalog of KPI examples and templates to answer your questions:

In what condition does a metric become a KPI? Who is part of the KPI development process? Where do I track KPI progress? How do I drive action and motivate my team toward the outcome?

We’ll cover all of the above—and then some—because KPIs are the secret weapon of modern business strategy. And everyone is qualified for the task.

What is a KPI?

A Key Performance Indicator or KPI is a quantifiable metric used to monitor progress in achieving business objectives. More specifically, a KPI gives performance insight into an organization’s most important asset: the people.

Everyone—front-line employees, managers, and senior leadership—has an influence on organizational goals. So as a team leader, you have the responsibility to give the people thoughtful, specific, and measurable KPIs.

The five elements of a KPI

For a KPI to be effective, it should have these five key elements:

Clear target: The KPI should be tied to a specific : The KPI should be tied to a specific business goal , such as increasing revenue, improving customer retention, or enhancing operational efficiency Measure: A KPI must be quantifiable so that progress can be tracked. For example, “Increase website traffic by 20% in the next quarter” is measurable, while “Improve website engagement” is vague Source of data: Teams should have access to updated and relevant data to measure performance along the identified KPIs Owner: Every KPI needs an owner. Teams must know who is responsible for achieving a KPI and who will track and report it Reporting timeframe: There must be a specific cadence for tracking and reporting each KPI you’ve signed up for. Depending on the initiative and KPI, you may track it daily, weekly, monthly, and so on

If you’re more of a visual learner, check out this vlog about setting KPIs!

How to Define Key Performance Indicators

If you take one thing away from this guide, let it be this: effective key performance indicators allow people to make accurate and fast decisions.

Businesses should target the metrics that have the most impact on their sustainability. When you focus on needle-moving projects, tools, and systems, you are building a business roadmap to maximize your speed toward revenue growth.

So here is a step-by-step checklist to help you plan your KPIs the right way:

1. Identify business metrics directly related to business goals

Let’s start with the basic understanding that sales KPIs look different from product KPIs, which are different from finance KPIs. Ask these questions to understand what to prioritize and how to measure success.

What’s the problem you want to solve in your process/team/organization? What’s the outcome you want to achieve? How will you measure success? How will you know if you’ve achieved your outcome?

That said, if a key performance indicator does not contribute to a business goal, it’s gotta go!

Bonus: Product requirements document templates

2. Write out clear and specific key performance indicators

Once you have these insights, organize the metrics into two categories: leading and lagging indicators.

Leading indicators are like early warning signs. They will let teams know if they need to pivot or adjust their strategy to get back on track toward achieving their desired outcome. For example, for an online retailer, the rate of returns might be a leading indicator that tells them to worry about product quality

Lagging indicators are the opposite. These key performance indicators determine how well processes and updates are performed over a longer period of time. In the example of the online retailer, a drop in customer satisfaction scores or a decrease in profitability would be a lagging indicator of poor product quality

3. Record KPIs in a user-friendly tool and monitor progress

We’ll say it: KPI reports are not the most thrilling to build.

It’s an (almost) everyday task requiring time to turn raw data into actionable insights. So much so, KPI reports typically have a short life span after it reaches an inbox for a few reasons:

Reports are outdated by the end of the day because data changes by the hour

Reports in a PDF or Excel format look different on various screens

Reports sent through email are not secure

Getting the right information at the right time is a necessity for data-driven businesses. People want to access KPIs on their smartphones, desktops, and even on the big screen at the office. If you’re looking for a free dashboard tool to meet these needs, try ClickUp!

65+ KPI Examples and Templates to Measure Progress

Here at ClickUp, we’re super fans of KPIs and you, so our team got to work and pulled together a list of key performance indicators and free templates sorted by the department or industry.

Sales KPI examples

1. Customer Acquisition Cost

Customer acquisition cost (CAC) measures the total expense incurred to acquire a new customer, including sales and marketing costs such as advertising, salaries, and software tools.

This metric helps businesses evaluate the efficiency of their customer acquisition strategy and determine profitability. A high CAC may indicate inefficiencies, while a low CAC suggests cost-effective growth.

CAC = Total Sales & Marketing Expenses/Number of New Customers Acquired

Example: If a company spends $50,000 on marketing and sales in a month and acquires 500 new customers, the CAC is $100.

2. Sales Activities Per Rep

Sales activities per rep track the total number of tasks a salesperson completes in a given period, such as calls, emails, meetings, and follow-ups. This KPI helps assess productivity and efficiency, ensuring that sales reps are engaging with enough prospects to meet revenue goals.

Sales Activities Per Rep=Total Sales Activities/Number of Sales Reps

Example: If a team of 5 sales reps makes 1,000 calls and sends 500 emails in a month, the sales activities per rep is 300.

3. Lead to Client Conversation Rate

This sales KPI measures the percentage of leads that turn into paying customers, helping businesses understand the effectiveness of their sales funnel.

A low conversion rate may indicate gaps in the sales process.

Lead to Client Conversion Rate=(Number of New Clients/Total Leads)×100

Example: If a business receives 2,000 leads in a month and 200 of them become customers, the lead to client conversion rate is 10%.

4. Total Sales Revenue

Total sales revenue is the total income generated from selling goods or services over a specific period. This KPI is crucial for assessing business growth and financial performance.

Total Sales Revenue= Price per Unit×Quantity Sold

Example: If a company sells 500 units of a product at $50 each, the total sales revenue is $25,000

5. Sales Cycle Length

Sales cycle length refers to the average time it takes to convert a lead into a customer, from the initial contact to the closing of the deal.

A shorter sales cycle typically indicates an efficient sales process, while a longer cycle may require process improvements.

Sales Cycle Length= Days to Close Deals/Total Number of Closed Deals

Example: If a company closed 10 deals in a month, taking a total of 600 days, the average sales cycle length is 60 days.

6. Average revenue per user (ARPU)

ARPU measures the average revenue generated from each customer over a specific period. It helps businesses assess profitability per customer and identify trends in customer spending.

ARPU=Total Revenue/Total Customers​

Example: If a SaaS company earns $100,000 in revenue from 2,000 customers, the ARPU is $50 per customer.

7. Customer lifetime value (CLV)

CLV estimates the total revenue a business expects from a single customer over their entire relationship. This helps in budgeting for customer acquisition and retention.

CLV=Average Purchase Value×Purchase Frequency×Customer Lifespan

Example: If customers typically spend $200 per purchase, buy twice a year, and stay with the company for 5 years, the CLV is $2,000 per customer.

8. Churn rate

The churn rate measures the percentage of customers lost over a given time. A high churn rate may indicate dissatisfaction or better competitors.

Churn Rate=(Lost Customers/Total Customers at Start)×100

Example: If a subscription service starts with 1,000 customers and loses 50 in a month, the churn rate is 5%.

Operations KPI examples

9. Overtime Hours

Overtime hours measure the total number of extra hours employees work beyond their scheduled hours. This KPI helps businesses track workload distribution, assess potential burnout, and evaluate staffing efficiency.

High overtime hours may indicate understaffing, while consistently low overtime could suggest optimized scheduling.

Overtime Hours= Total Hours Worked – Scheduled Hours

Example: If an employee is scheduled for 40 hours a week but works 50 hours, they have 10 overtime hours for the week.

10. Processes Developed

This KPI tracks the number of new or improved operational processes within a given period. It helps measure efficiency improvements, innovation, and continuous optimization efforts within the organization.

A higher number of developed processes suggests proactive workflow enhancements.

11. Inventory costs

Inventory costs represent the total expenses related to storing, managing, and maintaining unsold goods. This KPI is critical for optimizing inventory levels, reducing waste, and improving cash flow.

Inventory Costs=Storage Costs+Depreciation Costs+Insurance+Handling Costs

Example: If a company incurs $5,000 for storage, $1,500 for depreciation, and $500 for handling, the total inventory cost is $7,000.

12. Office space utilization

This KPI measures the percentage of office space actively used by employees. It helps organizations optimize their workspace, reduce unnecessary costs, and improve workplace efficiency.

Office Space Utilization=(Occupied Space/Total Available Space)×100

Example: If an office has 10,000 square feet of space and 7,500 square feet are actively used, the office space utilization rate is 75%.

13. Company perks usage

This KPI tracks the percentage of employee perks utilized, such as wellness programs, gym memberships, or learning stipends.

A high percentage indicates strong engagement, while a low percentage suggests perks may not be relevant or well-communicated.

Company Perks Usage=(Employees Using Perks/Total Employees)×100

Example: If 250 out of 500 employees use a company-sponsored gym membership, the usage rate is 50%.

14. Employee turnover rate

This KPI tracks how many employees leave over a period. High turnover can indicate poor job satisfaction or weak retention strategies.

Turnover Rate=(Employees Who Left/Total Employees)×100

Example: If a company has 500 employees and 25 leave in a year, the employee turnover rate is 5%.

15. Order fulfillment time

Order fulfillment time measures how long it takes from order placement to delivery. A shorter time indicates efficiency.

Order Fulfillment Time=Delivery Date−Order Date

Example: If an order was placed on January 1st and delivered on January 5th, the average order fulfillment time is 4 days.

16. First call resolution (FCR)

FCR measures the percentage of customer service issues resolved in the first interaction, improving satisfaction.

FCR=(Issues Resolved on First Call/Total Issues)×100

Example: If a customer support team resolves 150 out of 200 cases on the first call, the first-call resolution rate is 75%.

Finance KPI examples

17. Return on equity

Return on equity (ROE) measures a company’s profitability by showing how efficiently it generates profit using shareholders’ equity.

A higher ROE indicates strong financial performance, while a lower ROE may suggest inefficiency or excessive debt reliance.

ROE=(Net Income/Shareholder Equity)×100

Example: If a company has a net income of $500,000 and shareholder equity of $2,000,000, the return on equity is 25%.

18. Net profit margin

Net profit margin shows the percentage of revenue that remains as profit after all expenses, including taxes and operating costs. A higher net profit margin indicates a company is effectively controlling costs.

Net Profit Margin=(Net Profit/Total Revenue)×100

Example: If a company has $1,000,000 in revenue and $200,000 in net profit, the net operating profit margin is 20%.

19. Cost of goods sold (COGS)

COGS represents the direct costs of producing goods or services, including raw materials and labor. It does not include indirect expenses like sales or marketing costs.

COGS=Beginning Inventory+Purchases−Ending Inventory

Example: If a company starts with $50,000 in inventory, purchases $30,000 in materials, and ends with $20,000 in inventory, the cost of goods sold is $60,000.

20. Debt to equity ratio

This ratio compares a company’s total liabilities to shareholder equity, showing how much debt is used to finance operations. A high ratio indicates higher financial risk.

Debt to Equity Ratio=Total Liabilities/Shareholder Equity​

Example: If a company has $3,000,000 in total liabilities and $2,000,000 in shareholder equity, the company has $1. 50 in debt for every $1 of equity. In other words, the debt-to-equity ratio is 1. 5.

21. Free cash flow

Free cash flow (FCF) represents the cash available after accounting for capital expenditures. It indicates a company’s ability to invest, expand, or return money to shareholders.

FCF=Operating Cash Flow−Capital Expenditures

Example: If a company generates $500,000 in operating cash flow and spends $200,000 on capital expenditures, the free cash flow is $300,000.

22. Gross profit margin

Gross profit margin shows how much revenue remains after covering direct production costs.

Gross Profit Margin=[(Revenue−COGS)/Revenue]×100

Example: If a company has revenue of $500,000 and COGS of $200,000, the gross profit margin is 60%.

23. Accounts receivable turnover

This KPI tracks how quickly a company collects customer payments. A higher ratio means faster collections.

ART=Net Credit Sales/Average Accounts Receivable

Example: If net credit sales are $1,000,000 and the average accounts receivable is $250,000, the company collects its receivables 4 times a year.

24. Burn rate

The burn rate shows how quickly a company is spending cash before reaching profitability.

Burn Rate=[Cash Balance at Start−Cash Balance at End]/Number of Months​

Example: If a startup has $500,000 in cash and spends down to $400,000 over 5 months, the burn rate is $20,000 per month.

Marketing KPI examples

25. Return on marketing investment (ROMI)

ROMI measures the profitability of marketing efforts, helping businesses evaluate which campaigns generate the highest return.

ROMI=(Revenue from Marketing−Marketing Cost)/Marketing Cost)×100

Example: If a campaign generates $50,000 in revenue from a $10,000 marketing spend, the ROMI is 400%.

26. Bounce rate (email marketing)

Bounce rate refers to the percentage of emails that failed to reach recipients’ inboxes due to invalid addresses or full mailboxes.

Bounce Rate=(Bounced Emails/Total Emails Sent)×100

Example: If 50 emails bounce out of 1,000 sent, the bounce rate is 5%.

27. Click-through rate (CTR)

CTR measures the number of recipients who clicked a link within an email or ad compared to the total number who saw it.

CTR=(Clicks/Total Impressions or Emails Sent)×100

Example: If 200 people click a link in an email sent to 5,000 recipients, the CTR is 4%.

28. Organic impressions

This KPI tracks how often content appears in users’ feeds without paid promotion.

Subscriber count tracks the number of people who have opted into an email list or service.

30. Customer engagement rate

This KPI measures how actively customers interact with content.

Engagement Rate=[(Likes+Shares+Comments)/Total Followers]×100

Example: If a brand has 10,000 followers and gets 500 total interactions, the engagement rate is 5%.

31. Cost per lead (CPL)

CPL measures how much a company spends to acquire a lead.

CPL=Total Marketing Spend/Total Leads Generated​

Example: If a campaign costs $5,000 and generates 250 leads, the CPL is $20 per lead.

32. Conversion rate

This KPI tracks how many visitors complete a desired action (e. g. , signing up or purchasing).

Conversion Rate=(Conversions/Total Visitors)×100

Example: If 200 people sign up from 5,000 visitors, the conversion rate is 4%.

Dive into more marketing KPIs and learn the best approach to set your goals!

Website KPI examples

33. Traffic to MQL (marketing qualified lead) ratio

This measures the effectiveness of website traffic in generating qualified leads.

Traffic to MQL Ratio=(Marketing Qualified Leads/Total Website Traffic)×100

Example: If a website gets 50,000 visitors and 500 MQLs, the traffic-to-MQL ratio is 1%.

34. Crawl errors

Crawl errors indicate the number of URLs that search engines cannot access, affecting SEO.

35. Bounce rate (website)

This measures the percentage of visitors who leave a website without interacting further.

Bounce Rate=(Single-Page Visits/Total Visits)×100

36. Page load time

This measures how fast a webpage loads.

Page Load Time=Total Load Time/Total Page Views​

Example: If a website has a total load time of 300 seconds for 100 page views, the average page load time is 3 seconds.

37. Referral Traffic

The number of people who visit your website from your social media and other referring websites.

Design KPI examples

38. Customer satisfaction rate

This measures customer feedback on a design project or product.

Customer Satisfaction Rate=(Positive Responses/Total Responses)×100

39. Production cycle time

This tracks how long it takes to complete a design project.

Production Cycle Time=End Date−Start Date

40. Design approval rate

This KPI measures how many designs get approved without major revisions.

Approval Rate=(Approved Designs/Total Submitted Designs)×100

Example: If 80 out of 100 submitted designs are approved, the approval rate is 80%.

41. Standard Compliance

The average number of issues related to not following brand guidelines, processes, or procedures.

42. Response Time

The average time it takes for project reviewers and project contributors to respond back to questions, comments, and requests.

43. Revision Time:

The average number of rounds or time it takes to reach the final design.

Startup KPI examples

44. Runway

Runway refers to the number of months a startup can operate before running out of cash, assuming no new revenue or funding. A longer runway gives the startup more time to achieve profitability or raise additional capital.

Runway=Monthly Burn Rate/Cash Balance​

Example: If a startup has $300,000 in cash and spends $30,000 per month, it has a 10-month runway.

45. Monthly recurring revenue (MRR)

MRR tracks the predictable, subscription-based revenue a startup generates each month. This is crucial for SaaS and subscription-based businesses.

MRR=Total Number of Subscribers×Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)

Example: If a SaaS startup has 1,000 customers paying $50 per month, the MRR is $50,000.

46. Activation rate

The percentage of users who complete any major event in the onboarding process.

47. Monthly burn

The amount of cash spent per month

Product KPI examples

48. Net Promoter Score (NPS)

The number indicates whether your users are ready to recommend your product to their friends, colleagues, etc.

Net promoter score=Total % of promoters – total % of detractors

49. Feature adoption rate

This KPI measures how many users engage with a new product feature after its release.

Feature Adoption Rate=(Users Who Used the Feature/Total Users)×100

Example: If 5,000 out of 50,000 users try a new feature, the feature adoption rate is 10%.

50. Sprint velocity

Sprint velocity measures the average amount of work a development team completes in a sprint, helping estimate future workload capacity.

Sprint Velocity=Total Story Points Completed/Number of Sprints​

Example: If a team completes 120 story points over 6 sprints, the average sprint velocity is 20 story points per sprint.

51. Bug resolution time

This KPI tracks how quickly reported software bugs are fixed.

Bug Resolution Time=Total Time Spent Fixing Bugs/Total Bugs Fixed

Example: If a team fixes 50 bugs in 500 hours, the average bug resolution time is 10 hours per bug.

52. Customer support tickets per release

This metric tracks the number of support requests following a new software release. A high number may indicate quality issues.

Support Tickets Per Release=Total Tickets Opened/Total Releases

Example: If 300 tickets were opened after 5 product releases, there are 60 support tickets per release.

53. Support Ticket Escalations

The number of tickets moved to a higher-level Customer Support Manager to resolve.

54. Customer Satisfaction Rate (CSAT)

The scale rate of a customer’s overall experience with a company’s product, service, or employee.

SaaS KPI examples

55. Net Promoter Score (NPS): The number indicating whether your users are ready to recommend your product to their friends, colleagues, etc. 56. Month Over Month (MoM) Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) Growth Rate: The percentage increase or decrease month over month in net MRR57. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): The predicted amount of yearly revenue earned from existing customers58. Churn Rate: The percentage rate at which customers leave a business over a given period of time 59. Processes Developed: The number of improvements made to current operational processes60. Lead Velocity Rate: The total number of manual and automated tests performed

Human Resources KPI examples

61. Employee turnover rate

This measures the percentage of employees leaving the company within a specific period. A high turnover rate can indicate issues with workplace culture, management, or compensation.

Turnover Rate=(Employees Who Left/Total Employees)×100

Example: If a company has 500 employees and 25 leave in a year, the turnover rate is 5%.

62. Time to fill

Time to fill tracks the number of days it takes to hire a new employee from job posting to offer acceptance. A longer time to fill may indicate inefficiencies in the hiring process.

Time to Fill=Total Days to Hire All Employees/Total Positions Filled

Example: If a company fills 10 positions, taking a total of 300 days, the average time to fill is 30 days per hire.

63. Training effectiveness

This KPI measures how well employees retain and apply new skills after training sessions.

Training Effectiveness=(Post-Training Performance Score/Pre-Training Performance Score)×100

Example: If employees score 60% before training and 90% after, the training effectiveness improved by 150%.

64. Absenteeism rate

The absenteeism rate measures the percentage of unplanned absences in the workforce. High absenteeism may indicate employee dissatisfaction or burnout.

Absenteeism Rate=(Total Unplanned Absences/Total Workdays Available)×100

Example: If employees miss 200 workdays out of 10,000 total workdays, the absenteeism rate is 2%.

65. Recruiting Conversion Rate

The percentage of applicants who were hired vs. total number of applicants you processed ( track with ATS!)

66. Cost Per Hire

The total cost of hiring each employee (including hiring, training, or onboarding costs and other HR KPIs ).

67. Average Training Costs

The amount of money spent on employee training and development

Once you’ve collected and measured your data, you’ll need to present them in an easy-to-understand format. This is where an all-in-one solution like ClickUp comes in to provide the best visualization tools!

Why Do We Need KPIs at Work?

KPIs are essential in the workplace because they:

Provide direction : KPIs keep individuals and teams focused on what truly matters for business success

Measure performance : KPIs allow organizations to assess whether they are on track to meet their goals

Enable data-driven decisions : By analyzing KPI trends, companies can make informed choices about strategy and : By analyzing KPI trends, companies can make informed choices about strategy and resource allocation

Improve accountability : Employees and teams can take ownership of their results when clear performance indicators are in place

Boost motivation: Tracking progress toward a goal can encourage employees to stay engaged and strive for excellence

How to Write KPIs

Before you can track key performance indicators, you have to know how to write strong, impactful KPIs. This is a vital skill that, when mastered, can significantly improve your overall business strategy. Here’s how to create a KPI that genuinely measures your team’s effectiveness and efficiency.

1. Clearly define your objectives

Before you can measure business performance, you must know what you’re aiming for. Start by clearly defining your business objectives.

These may vary depending on your business, but common objectives include increasing sales, achieving financial stability, improving customer and employee satisfaction, fostering employee engagement, or enhancing product quality.

2. Identify critical areas of your business

Not every aspect of your business needs a KPI. Thus, the next step is to identify your business’s vital areas which impact the success of your objectives.

For instance, if your objective includes financial stability, then the financial department might be a critical area to keep an eye on.

3. Choose the right KPI

Now that you know your objectives and the essential areas, it’s time to choose an appropriate key performance indicator. A good KPI should be quantifiable, directly tied to your key business objectives, and critical to your organization’s success.

Choose indicators that give a broad overview while still highlighting the details necessary for making smart decisions.

4. Make it measurable

An effective KPI is a quantifiable measure and easy to track. After all, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. Stick to a limited number of clear and specific metrics that give a direct indication of your performance.

5. Include a time frame

Including a clear timeframe is essential for gaining an accurate reading of your performance. For instance, note down whether your targets are expected to be achieved within a quarter, six months, or an entire fiscal year.

6. Review regularly

Remember that KPIs are not static. They are dynamic and must be reviewed periodically to ensure their relevance to the evolving business environment.

Continuous review also helps identify if the KPIs are being met and if any adjustments need to be made.

7. Communicate

Lastly, communicate your KPIs to your team members so everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goals. Well-defined KPIs are typically simple, understandable, and attainable.

Keep in mind that writing KPIs is more of an art than a science. You would need to keep adjusting and defining them until you find the format that best suits your needs.

How to Measure KPIs

KPI FAQs

What are the benefits of tracking KPIs as a team?

KPIs help define clear and measurable criteria for success, allowing teams to work towards specific goals while continuously measuring their progress. This provides teams with a sense of direction, focus and purpose, which can lead to increased engagement and motivation.

How do you select KPIs for a team?

The selection of appropriate KPIs will depend on the team’s purpose, goals and objectives. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, a team can identify KPIs by considering their goals and objectives, analyzing past performance, and considering external factors that may impact their overall performance.

What should I do if my team isn’t meeting KPI targets?

If your team is not meeting KPI targets, you should first try to identify the root cause of the issue. This may involve providing additional training, resources, and support to members of the team. Additionally, you should review and revise the KPIs to make sure they are achievable, relevant, and realistic.