11 Free KPI Tracker Software in 2025

You can hit your targets, impress your team, and still miss out—just because you didn’t track your KPIs.

There goes the proof of your work, the promotion you’ve been aiming for, and your patience.

To ensure you get your metrics right, you need efficient KPI software—a system that tracks everything you do, down to the smallest task.

To help you stay on top of your key performance indicators, here’s a list of 11 top-rated tools that handle KPI tracking and make it easier to turn business data into measurable progress—saving you time, stress, and missed opportunities.

Best KPI Software at a Glance

Here’s our pick for the top 11 KPI software with data analytics capabilities to track performance:

Tool Best For Key Features Pricing ClickUp All-in-one KPI tracking and project management Goals, Tasks, Dashboards, Collaboration, Templates Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Geckoboard Real-time KPI dashboards and data sharing Custom Dashboards, 90+ Integrations, Alerts, Snapshots Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises Tableau Visual data exploration and enterprise dashboards Drag-and-Drop, Data Connectors, Rich Visuals, Forecasting Custom pricing Power BI Microsoft users and budget-friendly dashboards Drag-and-Drop, 300+ Sources, AI Insights, Real-Time Updates Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Databox Marketing teams needing quick, visual dashboards 120+ Integrations, Predictive Analytics, Benchmarks Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Klipfolio Custom dashboards from 100+ data sources 130+ Sources, Custom Formulas, Scheduled Reports Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises SimpleKPI Small teams needing flat-rate unlimited dashboards Unlimited KPIs, Real-Time Dashboards, Custom Reports Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises Sisense Enterprise-grade advanced internal BI Unified Data Layer, Embedded Dashboards, AI Insights Custom pricing Qlik Sense Powerful self-service dashboards Natural Language Queries, AI Suggestions, Alerts Customized paid plans available for enterprises Zoho Analytics Small teams starting with BI Auto Dashboards, AI Assistant, SQL Support Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Domo Large orgs with complex data ETL + AI, Real-Time Refresh, Embedded Dashboards Custom pricing

What Should You Look for in KPI Software?

A Reddit user noted, “Look at people’s output and its impact on company goals. ”

While that’s a solid start, relying on intuition alone doesn’t scale. You still need key performance indicators—and you need a smart way to track them.

So, your ideal KPI tool will let you:

Create customizable dashboards that highlight the key metrics and strategic initiatives most relevant to your business goals ✅

Provide real-time tracking and data accuracy to monitor KPIs without delays ✅

Support seamless integrations with tools like CRMs, project management platforms, and analytics tools ✅

Enable teams to collaborate on shared goals with centralized access to KPI reports ✅

Deliver actionable insights through clear visualizations and regular reporting ✅

The 11 Best KPI Software to Try

These KPI software tools allow continuous improvement by simplifying tracking KPIs—making it easy for you to align teams around shared business metrics.

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one KPI tracking and project management)

When teams utilize multiple tools for performance tracking, they fail to document anything properly. Data becomes fragmented, workflows break down, and it becomes harder to streamline processes.

ClickUp protects you from paying that price by centralizing everything—from KPIs to tasks and reports—in one place.

The first step to tracking KPIs is defining them. ClickUp Goals makes the process easy by letting you break large objectives into smaller, trackable milestones.

Break down large objectives into measurable quantitative targets using ClickUp Goals

You can set numerical, monetary, or task-based targets—perfect for managing everything from code coverage to net promoter score. It gives teams a concrete starting point to align on measurable outcomes.

If you want to start by laying out your goals to track progress year-round, ClickUp’s OKRs Template offers excellent structured planning and organized goal lists.

Another gem is ClickUp’s SMART Goals Template. This template helps you set clear, actionable objectives and track progress effectively to keep your team focused, organized, and goal-driven.

Once you define KPIs, ClickUp Tasks assists you in managing their execution. You can assign priorities, set reminders, and automate updates to ensure your team stays up-to-date.

Prioritize what matters most by setting priority levels with ClickUp Tasks

These features ensure accountability while reducing the mental load of manual tracking. However, not every team needs the same metrics.

With ClickUp Dashboards, you can create custom dashboards to visualize only what matters—whether you’re tracking deployment frequency, analyzing data on customer satisfaction, or code churn.

Build visual reports that highlight key business metrics, project health, or software development KPIs using ClickUp Dashboards

You can even bring in data from multiple data sources to get a complete view of team performance. Learn more about how to create your own custom ClickUp Dashboard 👇🏻

Wondering what to do with stakeholder feedback? With ClickUp, all updates are instantly turned into tasks. Thanks to ClickUp’s real-time collaboration, updates happen live, ensuring the entire team and project managers stay aligned and no input is lost.

Instantly convert feedback into tasks and coordinate across teams without losing context with ClickUp’s real time collaboration features

If you want to get started right away and maintain focus on what matters most—try ClickUp’s KPI Template.

Get free template Track progress toward business goals with clarity and consistency with ClickUp’s KPI Template

It centralizes all your key metrics into one visual, easy-to-use dashboard so everyone stays aligned. Whether you’re analyzing trends or making strategic decisions, this template gives you the insights you need fast.

ClickUp best features

Break down strategic objectives into measurable KPIs using ClickUp Goals

Assign tasks, automate workflows, and maintain project prioritization with ClickUp Tasks

Build real-time, customizable KPI dashboards with multiple widgets and data views

Track team progress using multiple KPI target types like numeric, monetary, and true/false

Collaborate instantly with stakeholders through live editing, comments, and updates

ClickUp limitations

Steep learning curve for teams new to all-in-one tools

Feature-rich interface may feel overwhelming at first

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (10,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

What users have to say about ClickUp

A G2 user says:

I love how everything is in one place. I have used many tools over the years to help me keep track of work, and clickup solves all the problems for me. I like the flexibility that clickup offers.

I love how everything is in one place. I have used many tools over the years to help me keep track of work, and clickup solves all the problems for me. I like the flexibility that clickup offers.

🔎 Fun Fact: The concept of performance measurement dates back to the 3rd century during China’s Wei Dynasty, where emperors employed a nine-rank system to evaluate the performance of royal family members.

2. Geckoboard (Best for real-time KPI dashboards and data sharing)

via Geckoboard

Geckoboard is a simple KPI software built for teams that need to communicate key performance indicators clearly and quickly.

This tool’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to build customizable KPI dashboards that showcase business-critical metrics. Whether you’re tracking your key performance indicators (KPIs) from Google Analytics, Salesforce, or Excel, Geckoboard pulls in performance data from over 90 data sources.

These dashboards can be embedded on websites, displayed on office TVs, or shared via email or Slack—ideal for teams working across platforms and locations.

Geckoboard best features

Build fully customizable KPI dashboards using widgets, charts, and goal trackers

Track business metrics in real-time and monitor team performance with status indicators

Set up alerts, scheduled snapshots, and interactive views for deep performance data monitoring

Geckoboard limitations

Limited reporting and analytics depth compared to dedicated BI tools

Can become expensive as the dashboard or user count grows

Some data sources do not support real-time streaming

Fewer customization options for advanced users needing tailored visualizations

Geckoboard pricing

Essential : $75/month per user

Core : $219/month per user

Pro : $399/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Geckoboard ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)

What do users have to say about Geckoboard?

A Capterra user says:

The information can be seen in a compelling way, which is super important considering that sometimes you need to communicate hard to understand KPIs. Another positive thing is how the Geckoboard Team constantly adds new data sources to increase compatibility.

The information can be seen in a compelling way, which is super important considering that sometimes you need to communicate hard to understand KPIs. Another positive thing is how the Geckoboard Team constantly adds new data sources to increase compatibility.

3. Tableau (Best for visual data exploration and enterprise KPI dashboards)

via Tableau

Between meetings, shipping code, handling customer issues, or closing deals, most teams don’t have hours to spare to figure out how to build a dashboard.

Tableau’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy even for non-technical users who need to turn raw data into something clear and useful.

Without writing a single line of code, teams can build sleek, interactive dashboards that track everything from customer satisfaction to software development KPIs.

Tableau best features

Connect large data sources from spreadsheets, cloud platforms, or SQL databases with native connectors

Use the intuitive drag-and-drop builder to design reports and dashboards with minimal training

Create rich, visual representations of KPIs , trends, and forecasts using prebuilt charts and filters

Access dashboards across web, desktop, or mobile for anytime insights and data-driven decision making

Deploy securely at scale with on-premises or cloud options tailored to your team’s infrastructure

Tableau limitations

Requires significant onboarding and training for teams to master full capabilities

Can become expensive as user seats and feature add-ons accumulate

Performance issues with large dashboards or when working across multiple data sources

Tableau pricing

Custom pricing

Tableau ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2300+ reviews)

What do users have to say about Tableau?

A G2 user says:

It is a good tool to manage data and to have data analysis; it provides clear information and also good comparisons from date to date. It is easy to understand once you have spent enough time learning about it.

It is a good tool to manage data and to have data analysis; it provides clear information and also good comparisons from date to date. It is easy to understand once you have spent enough time learning about it.

4. Power BI (Best for Microsoft Ecosystem users and budget-friendly KPI dashboards)

via Microsoft

If you’re already buried in Excel spreadsheets, switching to full-scale KPI dashboard software might feel like another project no one has time for. Power BI is an ideal solution for numerous teams due to its power, familiarity, and surprising ease of use.

With its drag-and-drop dashboard builder, Power BI makes it simple to turn raw data into meaningful key performance indicators.

You also get AI-powered features, strong data integration options, and visual alerts—so you’re always in the loop.

Power BI best features

Build interactive KPI dashboards with drag-and-drop ease and hundreds of visualization options

Connect to 300+ data sources , including Excel, SQL, Salesforce, and Google Analytics

Access AI-generated insights like sentiment analysis and what-if forecasting with Premium

Set up real-time updates, alerts, and mobile access for always-on project management KPI tracking

Secure your data with Microsoft’s enterprise-grade compliance, encryption, and access control

Power BI limitations

Steep learning curve if you move beyond basic dashboards and visualizations

No native desktop version for Mac or Linux users

Confusing pricing tiers and licensing structure for growing teams

Can lag or time out when processing very large datasets

Power BI pricing

Power BI Desktop : Free

Power BI Pro : $14/month per user (billed annually)

Power BI Premium : $24/month per user (billed annually)

Power BI Embedded : Variable (pay-as-you-go)

Power BI Premium (Capacity-based): Starts at $4,995/month per user

Power BI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,800+ reviews)

What do users have to say about Power BI?

A Capterra user says:

It is easy to link with existing datasets in the Microsoft ecosystem and external databases such as SQL servers. Reports can be customized to display information however you want to.

It is easy to link with existing datasets in the Microsoft ecosystem and external databases such as SQL servers. Reports can be customized to display information however you want to.

5. Databox (Best for marketing teams that need quick, visual KPI dashboards)

via Databox

Marketing teams are often buried in tools—Google Analytics, HubSpot, Meta Ads, and spreadsheets galore. Who has time to log into five platforms just to check what’s working?

That’s where Databox shines. This KPI software brings all your performance data into one place, giving you an instant, visual snapshot of your marketing KPIs without switching tabs.

Databox provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop dashboard builder that is suitable for even non-technical team members, enabling access from desktop, mobile, or even a TV screen in your office.

Databox best features

Connect 120+ data sources, including Google Ads, HubSpot, and social media platforms

Build beautiful, customizable dashboards using drag-and-drop visualizations

Forecast future KPI data trends using AI-powered predictive analytics

Benchmark your campaigns against industry peers to find growth opportunities

Databox limitations

The free plan offers limited customization and data refresh frequency

Some advanced integrations and metrics require a higher-tier plan

Mobile app and UI could be more responsive on smaller screens

Pricing increases quickly for teams with many data sources

Databox pricing

Free Forever (3 dashboards, daily updates)

Starter : $59/month per user

Professional : $199/month per user

Growth : $399/month per user

Premium: $999/month per user

Databox ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

What do users have to say about Databox?

A Capterra user says:

Overall, it’s very friendly to use, especially the way to organize templates to share across client accounts, create alerts, and native integrations with the most used platforms.

Overall, it's very friendly to use, especially the way to organize templates to share across client accounts, create alerts, and native integrations with the most used platforms.

6. Klipfolio (Best for building custom dashboards from 100+ data sources)

via Klipfolio

For data-driven teams with a million tabs open and multiple platforms, getting a bird’s-eye view of performance seems almost impossible.

That’s why Klipfolio’s product Klips is so useful—it combines your most critical business metrics and presents them in interactive dashboards you can use.

With over 130 integrations, Klipfolio Klips adapts to your data stack without requiring advanced technical skills.

Klipfolio best features

Connect 130+ data sources, including Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, SQL, Excel, and APIs

Build pixel-perfect dashboards with custom formulas, KPIs, and visualizations

Access your dashboards on desktop, mobile, or shared links—ideal for client reporting

Set up scheduled reports, email alerts, and white-labeled dashboards for seamless branding

Klipfolio limitations

Dashboards can experience slower load times with complex or high-volume data

Advanced customization (SSO, branding, white-labeling) requires higher-tier plans

Some users report a learning curve when setting up custom metrics or formulas

Limited AI features compared to newer BI platforms and KPI software tools

Klipfolio pricing

Base : $90/month per user

Grow : $190/month per user

Team : $350/month per user

Team+: $690/month per user

Klipfolio ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (140+ reviews)

🔎 Fun Fact: In the 15th century, Venetian merchants practiced an early form of return on investment (ROI) by comparing the costs of their trading expeditions to the profits earned from selling imported goods. ​

7. SimpleKPI (Best for small teams needing unlimited dashboards at a flat rate)

via SimpleKPI

When you’re trying to keep a fast-moving team aligned, the last thing you need is a clunky dashboard tool or pricing that penalizes you for growing.

That’s where SimpleKPI comes in—true to its name, it simplifies performance tracking without nickel-and-diming you for every user.

This cloud-based KPI software gives you real-time monitoring, clean visual dashboards, and flexible KPI reporting tools—all under one flat rate.

SimpleKPI best features

Track unlimited KPIs, users, dashboards, and reports for a single flat price

Use real-time dashboards with charts, graphs, and tables to visualize metrics

Create and export custom KPI reports in PDF, Excel, and Word formats

Get started quickly with dashboard templates and easy data imports from Excel

SimpleKPI limitations

Limited customization compared to more advanced KPI software tools

No dedicated mobile app for on-the-go access

SimpleKPI pricing

Flat Rate: $99/month per user

SimpleKPI ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Sisense (Best for enterprise-grade advanced internal BI)

via Sisense

As businesses grow, so does their data—across marketing, ops, finance, and customer platforms. Making sense of it all, especially at scale, is no simple task.

Suppose you’re dealing with high-volume, high-complexity valuable data and need a way to model, connect, and explore it across teams or products. In that case, Sisense offers the kind of flexibility you’d need.

This KPI software is particularly helpful for internal BI teams who want to centralize insights and deliver them across different business functions.

Sisense also supports embedding, so if you’re building client-facing apps or dashboards and want analytics built in, you can integrate analytics where your users already work.

Sisense best features

Unify data from dozens of sources into a single analytics layer

Embed dashboards directly into customer or internal tools

Leverage AI-powered tools like natural language queries and predictive models

Deploy flexibly across cloud, on-premise, or hybrid setups

Meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards

Sisense limitations

Takes time to set up if your use case is complex

Pricing is based on your setup and usage

Some features require technical support to configure fully

Sisense pricing

Custom pricing

Sisense ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (1,010+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (380+ reviews)

What users have to say about Sisense

A Capterra user says:

The Elasticube is at the core of the SiSense product – it allows an administrator to connect to multiple disparate data sources to create a logical grouping of data. The dashboards are attractive and functional.

The Elasticube is at the core of the SiSense product – it allows an administrator to connect to multiple disparate data sources to create a logical grouping of data. The dashboards are attractive and functional.

9. Qlik Sense (Best for teams that want powerful self-service dashboards)

via Qlik Sense

Managing multiple data streams, such as sales platforms and customer feedback tools, can easily lead teams to lose sight of the larger picture.

Qlik gives you the tools to explore your data intuitively and make smart, rapid decisions without waiting on data analysts or IT. This KPI software especially stands out for its interactive dashboards, strong search capabilities, and AI-powered insights.

Qlik’s primary focus is—anyone on your team should be able to ask a question and get a meaningful answer, without knowing SQL or advanced stats.

Qlik Sense best features

Enable search and chat-based analytics for natural-language querying

Provide responsive, mobile-friendly dashboards with real-time updates

Deliver AI-enhanced insights and predictive suggestions

Offer alerting and automation to detect and address issues early

Qlik Sense limitations

Performance can slow with very large data sets

Some features, plug-ins, or export options require extra setup

Pricing can add up quickly for larger teams

Qlik Sense pricing

Starter: $200/month per user

Standard : $825/month per user

Premium: $2750/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Qlik Sense ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (910+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (260+ reviews)

What do users have to say about Qlik Sense?

A G2 user says:

In my organization, we use Qlik Sense for interactive data visualization and analysis through dashboards, charts, and graphs. I liked how customizable it is and the flexibility in allowing us to work with a wide range of data sources and connectors.

In my organization, we use Qlik Sense for interactive data visualization and analysis through dashboards, charts, and graphs. I liked how customizable it is and the flexibility in allowing us to work with a wide range of data sources and connectors.

🔎 Fun Fact: In the 19th century, a Scottish miller used colored wooden cubes placed on employees’ desks to indicate performance levels—green for good, red for poor—serving as an early visual KPI system.

10. Zoho Analytics (Best for small teams getting started with BI)

via Zoho Analytics

If you’re running lean and still want access to serious analytics capabilities, Zoho Analytics might be the right fit.

What makes Zoho stand out is its balance: it’s accessible for non-technical users yet still offers depth for analysts. Teams can use drag-and-drop dashboards and pre-built connectors to get AI-powered suggestions for reports.

Zoho Analytics best features

Auto-generate dashboards based on your data to help you get started faster

Support SQL queries and custom reports for advanced users

Enable role-based sharing and filters for secure collaboration

Use the built-in AI assistant (Zia) for natural language queries and quick insights

Choose from flexible publishing options, including slideshows, private links, and embedded views

Zoho Analytics limitations

Beginners may hit a learning curve for complex use cases

Some add-ons and higher storage come at an extra cost

Performance may dip with large datasets if not on higher plans

Zoho Analytics pricing

Free

Basic : $30/month per user

Standard : $60/month per user

Premium : $145/month per user

Enterprise: $575/month per user

Zoho Analytics ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (350+ reviews)

11. Domo (Best for large orgs with complex data and deep pockets)

via Domo

When your business starts running on dozens of tools—each with its reports, metrics, and dashboards—it gets tough to answer even simple questions like “How are we doing?”

This KPI software is built for teams that want one centralized space to connect all their data and translate it into decisions—whether that’s through interactive dashboards, real-time alerts, or AI-driven insights.

Domo also supports connections to over 1,000+ data sources, from AWS to SAP, making it a perfect fit for businesses with diverse tools and systems.

Domo best features

Combine ETL, visualization, AI, and dashboarding in one platform

Refresh data in real time with customizable alerts

Analyze using an AI assistant for natural-language queries

Support large teams with embedded dashboard needs

Domo limitations

High learning curve for self-serve teams without data engineers

Consumption-based pricing model can lead to unpredictable costs

Domo pricing

Custom pricing

Domo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (830+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (320+ reviews)

While these KPI tools didn’t make it to our top list, they’re still quite effective for tracking KPIs in certain scenarios:

Weekdone : Track OKRs and weekly progress with simple dashboards and status updates that help maintain accountability through regular check-ins

Whatagraph : Visualize marketing KPIs across multiple channels in easy-to-share automated reports, which are great for tracking performance across platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and LinkedIn

Google Looker Studio: Build and share dynamic KPI dashboards for free using Google’s visualization tool

Use ClickUp to Keep Up With Your KPIs

Tracking KPIs = Visibility

Without visibility into performance, even your best efforts can go unnoticed (or worse, unproven).

That’s where ClickUp shines. With Goals, Dashboards, and real-time collaboration built into one platform, ClickUp helps you stay focused on outcomes—not just outputs.

As Christian Gonzalez, Administrative Coordinator at Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo de Guadalajara, highlighted:

We simplify all the processes of our departments by integrating business intelligence platforms, mailing tools with automation, and storing KPIs, forms, process documents, and dependencies in one app (ClickUp).

We simplify all the processes of our departments by integrating business intelligence platforms, mailing tools with automation, and storing KPIs, forms, process documents, and dependencies in one app (ClickUp).

