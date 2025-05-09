11 Free KPI Tracker Software in 2025

You can hit your targets, impress your team, and still miss out—just because you didn’t track your KPIs.
There goes the proof of your work, the promotion you’ve been aiming for, and your patience.
To ensure you get your metrics right, you need efficient KPI software—a system that tracks everything you do, down to the smallest task.
To help you stay on top of your key performance indicators, here’s a list of 11 top-rated tools that handle KPI tracking and make it easier to turn business data into measurable progress—saving you time, stress, and missed opportunities.
Best KPI Software at a Glance
Here’s our pick for the top 11 KPI software with data analytics capabilities to track performance:
|Tool
|Best For
|Key Features
|Pricing
|ClickUp
|All-in-one KPI tracking and project management
|Goals, Tasks, Dashboards, Collaboration, Templates
|Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises
|Geckoboard
|Real-time KPI dashboards and data sharing
|Custom Dashboards, 90+ Integrations, Alerts, Snapshots
|Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises
|Tableau
|Visual data exploration and enterprise dashboards
|Drag-and-Drop, Data Connectors, Rich Visuals, Forecasting
|Custom pricing
|Power BI
|Microsoft users and budget-friendly dashboards
|Drag-and-Drop, 300+ Sources, AI Insights, Real-Time Updates
|Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises
|Databox
|Marketing teams needing quick, visual dashboards
|120+ Integrations, Predictive Analytics, Benchmarks
|Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises
|Klipfolio
|Custom dashboards from 100+ data sources
|130+ Sources, Custom Formulas, Scheduled Reports
|Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises
|SimpleKPI
|Small teams needing flat-rate unlimited dashboards
|Unlimited KPIs, Real-Time Dashboards, Custom Reports
|Free trial available; Customized paid plans available for enterprises
|Sisense
|Enterprise-grade advanced internal BI
|Unified Data Layer, Embedded Dashboards, AI Insights
|Custom pricing
|Qlik Sense
|Powerful self-service dashboards
|Natural Language Queries, AI Suggestions, Alerts
|Customized paid plans available for enterprises
|Zoho Analytics
|Small teams starting with BI
|Auto Dashboards, AI Assistant, SQL Support
|Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises
|Domo
|Large orgs with complex data
|ETL + AI, Real-Time Refresh, Embedded Dashboards
|Custom pricing
What Should You Look for in KPI Software?
A Reddit user noted, “Look at people’s output and its impact on company goals. ”
While that’s a solid start, relying on intuition alone doesn’t scale. You still need key performance indicators—and you need a smart way to track them.
So, your ideal KPI tool will let you:
- Create customizable dashboards that highlight the key metrics and strategic initiatives most relevant to your business goals ✅
- Provide real-time tracking and data accuracy to monitor KPIs without delays ✅
- Support seamless integrations with tools like CRMs, project management platforms, and analytics tools ✅
- Enable teams to collaborate on shared goals with centralized access to KPI reports ✅
- Deliver actionable insights through clear visualizations and regular reporting ✅
💡 Pro Tip: Struggling to turn vague career aspirations into clear action steps? 25 SMART Professional Goal Examples & Ideas for Work shows you how to set goals that actually move the needle.
The 11 Best KPI Software to Try
These KPI software tools allow continuous improvement by simplifying tracking KPIs—making it easy for you to align teams around shared business metrics.
1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one KPI tracking and project management)
When teams utilize multiple tools for performance tracking, they fail to document anything properly. Data becomes fragmented, workflows break down, and it becomes harder to streamline processes.
ClickUp protects you from paying that price by centralizing everything—from KPIs to tasks and reports—in one place.
The first step to tracking KPIs is defining them. ClickUp Goals makes the process easy by letting you break large objectives into smaller, trackable milestones.
You can set numerical, monetary, or task-based targets—perfect for managing everything from code coverage to net promoter score. It gives teams a concrete starting point to align on measurable outcomes.
If you want to start by laying out your goals to track progress year-round, ClickUp’s OKRs Template offers excellent structured planning and organized goal lists.
Another gem is ClickUp’s SMART Goals Template. This template helps you set clear, actionable objectives and track progress effectively to keep your team focused, organized, and goal-driven.
Once you define KPIs, ClickUp Tasks assists you in managing their execution. You can assign priorities, set reminders, and automate updates to ensure your team stays up-to-date.
These features ensure accountability while reducing the mental load of manual tracking. However, not every team needs the same metrics.
With ClickUp Dashboards, you can create custom dashboards to visualize only what matters—whether you’re tracking deployment frequency, analyzing data on customer satisfaction, or code churn.
You can even bring in data from multiple data sources to get a complete view of team performance. Learn more about how to create your own custom ClickUp Dashboard 👇🏻
Wondering what to do with stakeholder feedback? With ClickUp, all updates are instantly turned into tasks. Thanks to ClickUp’s real-time collaboration, updates happen live, ensuring the entire team and project managers stay aligned and no input is lost.
If you want to get started right away and maintain focus on what matters most—try ClickUp’s KPI Template.
It centralizes all your key metrics into one visual, easy-to-use dashboard so everyone stays aligned. Whether you’re analyzing trends or making strategic decisions, this template gives you the insights you need fast.
ClickUp best features
- Break down strategic objectives into measurable KPIs using ClickUp Goals
- Assign tasks, automate workflows, and maintain project prioritization with ClickUp Tasks
- Build real-time, customizable KPI dashboards with multiple widgets and data views
- Track team progress using multiple KPI target types like numeric, monetary, and true/false
- Collaborate instantly with stakeholders through live editing, comments, and updates
ClickUp limitations
- Steep learning curve for teams new to all-in-one tools
- Feature-rich interface may feel overwhelming at first
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (10,200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)
What users have to say about ClickUp
A G2 user says:
I love how everything is in one place. I have used many tools over the years to help me keep track of work, and clickup solves all the problems for me. I like the flexibility that clickup offers.
I love how everything is in one place. I have used many tools over the years to help me keep track of work, and clickup solves all the problems for me. I like the flexibility that clickup offers.
🔎 Fun Fact: The concept of performance measurement dates back to the 3rd century during China’s Wei Dynasty, where emperors employed a nine-rank system to evaluate the performance of royal family members.
2. Geckoboard (Best for real-time KPI dashboards and data sharing)
Geckoboard is a simple KPI software built for teams that need to communicate key performance indicators clearly and quickly.
This tool’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to build customizable KPI dashboards that showcase business-critical metrics. Whether you’re tracking your key performance indicators (KPIs) from Google Analytics, Salesforce, or Excel, Geckoboard pulls in performance data from over 90 data sources.
These dashboards can be embedded on websites, displayed on office TVs, or shared via email or Slack—ideal for teams working across platforms and locations.
Geckoboard best features
- Build fully customizable KPI dashboards using widgets, charts, and goal trackers
- Track business metrics in real-time and monitor team performance with status indicators
- Set up alerts, scheduled snapshots, and interactive views for deep performance data monitoring
Geckoboard limitations
- Limited reporting and analytics depth compared to dedicated BI tools
- Can become expensive as the dashboard or user count grows
- Some data sources do not support real-time streaming
- Fewer customization options for advanced users needing tailored visualizations
Geckoboard pricing
- Essential: $75/month per user
- Core: $219/month per user
- Pro: $399/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Geckoboard ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)
What do users have to say about Geckoboard?
A Capterra user says:
The information can be seen in a compelling way, which is super important considering that sometimes you need to communicate hard to understand KPIs. Another positive thing is how the Geckoboard Team constantly adds new data sources to increase compatibility.
The information can be seen in a compelling way, which is super important considering that sometimes you need to communicate hard to understand KPIs. Another positive thing is how the Geckoboard Team constantly adds new data sources to increase compatibility.
💡 Pro Tip: If your team keeps setting goals that fizzle out halfway through, 12 Best Goal Setting Software for Teams can help you stay focused, aligned, and actually hit those targets.
3. Tableau (Best for visual data exploration and enterprise KPI dashboards)
Between meetings, shipping code, handling customer issues, or closing deals, most teams don’t have hours to spare to figure out how to build a dashboard.
Tableau’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy even for non-technical users who need to turn raw data into something clear and useful.
Without writing a single line of code, teams can build sleek, interactive dashboards that track everything from customer satisfaction to software development KPIs.
Tableau best features
- Connect large data sources from spreadsheets, cloud platforms, or SQL databases with native connectors
- Use the intuitive drag-and-drop builder to design reports and dashboards with minimal training
- Create rich, visual representations of KPIs, trends, and forecasts using prebuilt charts and filters
- Access dashboards across web, desktop, or mobile for anytime insights and data-driven decision making
- Deploy securely at scale with on-premises or cloud options tailored to your team’s infrastructure
Tableau limitations
- Requires significant onboarding and training for teams to master full capabilities
- Can become expensive as user seats and feature add-ons accumulate
- Performance issues with large dashboards or when working across multiple data sources
Tableau pricing
- Custom pricing
Tableau ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2300+ reviews)
What do users have to say about Tableau?
A G2 user says:
It is a good tool to manage data and to have data analysis; it provides clear information and also good comparisons from date to date. It is easy to understand once you have spent enough time learning about it.
It is a good tool to manage data and to have data analysis; it provides clear information and also good comparisons from date to date. It is easy to understand once you have spent enough time learning about it.
💡 Pro Tip: Struggling to pinpoint what’s slowing down your dev team? “25 Software Development KPIs with Examples” provides the exact software development metrics needed to track progress, improve workflows, and ship faster.
4. Power BI (Best for Microsoft Ecosystem users and budget-friendly KPI dashboards)
If you’re already buried in Excel spreadsheets, switching to full-scale KPI dashboard software might feel like another project no one has time for. Power BI is an ideal solution for numerous teams due to its power, familiarity, and surprising ease of use.
With its drag-and-drop dashboard builder, Power BI makes it simple to turn raw data into meaningful key performance indicators.
You also get AI-powered features, strong data integration options, and visual alerts—so you’re always in the loop.
Power BI best features
- Build interactive KPI dashboards with drag-and-drop ease and hundreds of visualization options
- Connect to 300+ data sources, including Excel, SQL, Salesforce, and Google Analytics
- Access AI-generated insights like sentiment analysis and what-if forecasting with Premium
- Set up real-time updates, alerts, and mobile access for always-on project management KPI tracking
- Secure your data with Microsoft’s enterprise-grade compliance, encryption, and access control
Power BI limitations
- Steep learning curve if you move beyond basic dashboards and visualizations
- No native desktop version for Mac or Linux users
- Confusing pricing tiers and licensing structure for growing teams
- Can lag or time out when processing very large datasets
Power BI pricing
- Power BI Desktop: Free
- Power BI Pro: $14/month per user (billed annually)
- Power BI Premium: $24/month per user (billed annually)
- Power BI Embedded: Variable (pay-as-you-go)
- Power BI Premium (Capacity-based): Starts at $4,995/month per user
Power BI ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,800+ reviews)
What do users have to say about Power BI?
A Capterra user says:
It is easy to link with existing datasets in the Microsoft ecosystem and external databases such as SQL servers. Reports can be customized to display information however you want to.
It is easy to link with existing datasets in the Microsoft ecosystem and external databases such as SQL servers. Reports can be customized to display information however you want to.
📖 Also Read: 10 Free Quarterly Business Review (QBR) Templates
5. Databox (Best for marketing teams that need quick, visual KPI dashboards)
Marketing teams are often buried in tools—Google Analytics, HubSpot, Meta Ads, and spreadsheets galore. Who has time to log into five platforms just to check what’s working?
That’s where Databox shines. This KPI software brings all your performance data into one place, giving you an instant, visual snapshot of your marketing KPIs without switching tabs.
Databox provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop dashboard builder that is suitable for even non-technical team members, enabling access from desktop, mobile, or even a TV screen in your office.
Databox best features
- Connect 120+ data sources, including Google Ads, HubSpot, and social media platforms
- Build beautiful, customizable dashboards using drag-and-drop visualizations
- Forecast future KPI data trends using AI-powered predictive analytics
- Benchmark your campaigns against industry peers to find growth opportunities
Databox limitations
- The free plan offers limited customization and data refresh frequency
- Some advanced integrations and metrics require a higher-tier plan
- Mobile app and UI could be more responsive on smaller screens
- Pricing increases quickly for teams with many data sources
Databox pricing
- Free Forever (3 dashboards, daily updates)
- Starter: $59/month per user
- Professional: $199/month per user
- Growth: $399/month per user
- Premium: $999/month per user
Databox ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (180+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)
What do users have to say about Databox?
A Capterra user says:
Overall, it’s very friendly to use, especially the way to organize templates to share across client accounts, create alerts, and native integrations with the most used platforms.
Overall, it’s very friendly to use, especially the way to organize templates to share across client accounts, create alerts, and native integrations with the most used platforms.
📮 ClickUp Insight: Half of the teams we surveyed say Friday is their most productive day. Why? Likely fewer meetings, and momentum was built throughout the week. With fe/wer interruptions, people get more space for focused, meaningful work.
Want that Friday flow every day? Try async communication with ClickUp—your all-in-one work hub. Record updates with ClickUp Clips, generate instant transcriptions using ClickUp Brain, or let the ClickUp AI Notetaker summarize meetings for you in seconds!
6. Klipfolio (Best for building custom dashboards from 100+ data sources)
For data-driven teams with a million tabs open and multiple platforms, getting a bird’s-eye view of performance seems almost impossible.
That’s why Klipfolio’s product Klips is so useful—it combines your most critical business metrics and presents them in interactive dashboards you can use.
With over 130 integrations, Klipfolio Klips adapts to your data stack without requiring advanced technical skills.
Klipfolio best features
- Connect 130+ data sources, including Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, SQL, Excel, and APIs
- Build pixel-perfect dashboards with custom formulas, KPIs, and visualizations
- Access your dashboards on desktop, mobile, or shared links—ideal for client reporting
- Set up scheduled reports, email alerts, and white-labeled dashboards for seamless branding
Klipfolio limitations
- Dashboards can experience slower load times with complex or high-volume data
- Advanced customization (SSO, branding, white-labeling) requires higher-tier plans
- Some users report a learning curve when setting up custom metrics or formulas
- Limited AI features compared to newer BI platforms and KPI software tools
Klipfolio pricing
- Base: $90/month per user
- Grow: $190/month per user
- Team: $350/month per user
- Team+: $690/month per user
Klipfolio ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (250+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (140+ reviews)
🔎 Fun Fact: In the 15th century, Venetian merchants practiced an early form of return on investment (ROI) by comparing the costs of their trading expeditions to the profits earned from selling imported goods.
7. SimpleKPI (Best for small teams needing unlimited dashboards at a flat rate)
When you’re trying to keep a fast-moving team aligned, the last thing you need is a clunky dashboard tool or pricing that penalizes you for growing.
That’s where SimpleKPI comes in—true to its name, it simplifies performance tracking without nickel-and-diming you for every user.
This cloud-based KPI software gives you real-time monitoring, clean visual dashboards, and flexible KPI reporting tools—all under one flat rate.
SimpleKPI best features
- Track unlimited KPIs, users, dashboards, and reports for a single flat price
- Use real-time dashboards with charts, graphs, and tables to visualize metrics
- Create and export custom KPI reports in PDF, Excel, and Word formats
- Get started quickly with dashboard templates and easy data imports from Excel
SimpleKPI limitations
- Limited customization compared to more advanced KPI software tools
- No dedicated mobile app for on-the-go access
SimpleKPI pricing
- Flat Rate: $99/month per user
SimpleKPI ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
8. Sisense (Best for enterprise-grade advanced internal BI)
As businesses grow, so does their data—across marketing, ops, finance, and customer platforms. Making sense of it all, especially at scale, is no simple task.
Suppose you’re dealing with high-volume, high-complexity valuable data and need a way to model, connect, and explore it across teams or products. In that case, Sisense offers the kind of flexibility you’d need.
This KPI software is particularly helpful for internal BI teams who want to centralize insights and deliver them across different business functions.
Sisense also supports embedding, so if you’re building client-facing apps or dashboards and want analytics built in, you can integrate analytics where your users already work.
Sisense best features
- Unify data from dozens of sources into a single analytics layer
- Embed dashboards directly into customer or internal tools
- Leverage AI-powered tools like natural language queries and predictive models
- Deploy flexibly across cloud, on-premise, or hybrid setups
- Meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards
Sisense limitations
- Takes time to set up if your use case is complex
- Pricing is based on your setup and usage
- Some features require technical support to configure fully
Sisense pricing
- Custom pricing
Sisense ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (1,010+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (380+ reviews)
What users have to say about Sisense
A Capterra user says:
The Elasticube is at the core of the SiSense product – it allows an administrator to connect to multiple disparate data sources to create a logical grouping of data. The dashboards are attractive and functional.
The Elasticube is at the core of the SiSense product – it allows an administrator to connect to multiple disparate data sources to create a logical grouping of data. The dashboards are attractive and functional.
💡 Pro Tip: Still managing OKRs in spreadsheets? You’re missing out on visibility and alignment—the b est OKR software helps you find tools built to scale your team’s goals and results.
9. Qlik Sense (Best for teams that want powerful self-service dashboards)
Managing multiple data streams, such as sales platforms and customer feedback tools, can easily lead teams to lose sight of the larger picture.
Qlik gives you the tools to explore your data intuitively and make smart, rapid decisions without waiting on data analysts or IT. This KPI software especially stands out for its interactive dashboards, strong search capabilities, and AI-powered insights.
Qlik’s primary focus is—anyone on your team should be able to ask a question and get a meaningful answer, without knowing SQL or advanced stats.
Qlik Sense best features
- Enable search and chat-based analytics for natural-language querying
- Provide responsive, mobile-friendly dashboards with real-time updates
- Deliver AI-enhanced insights and predictive suggestions
- Offer alerting and automation to detect and address issues early
Qlik Sense limitations
- Performance can slow with very large data sets
- Some features, plug-ins, or export options require extra setup
- Pricing can add up quickly for larger teams
Qlik Sense pricing
- Starter: $200/month per user
- Standard: $825/month per user
- Premium: $2750/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Qlik Sense ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (910+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (260+ reviews)
What do users have to say about Qlik Sense?
A G2 user says:
In my organization, we use Qlik Sense for interactive data visualization and analysis through dashboards, charts, and graphs. I liked how customizable it is and the flexibility in allowing us to work with a wide range of data sources and connectors.
In my organization, we use Qlik Sense for interactive data visualization and analysis through dashboards, charts, and graphs. I liked how customizable it is and the flexibility in allowing us to work with a wide range of data sources and connectors.
🔎 Fun Fact: In the 19th century, a Scottish miller used colored wooden cubes placed on employees’ desks to indicate performance levels—green for good, red for poor—serving as an early visual KPI system.
10. Zoho Analytics (Best for small teams getting started with BI)
If you’re running lean and still want access to serious analytics capabilities, Zoho Analytics might be the right fit.
What makes Zoho stand out is its balance: it’s accessible for non-technical users yet still offers depth for analysts. Teams can use drag-and-drop dashboards and pre-built connectors to get AI-powered suggestions for reports.
Zoho Analytics best features
- Auto-generate dashboards based on your data to help you get started faster
- Support SQL queries and custom reports for advanced users
- Enable role-based sharing and filters for secure collaboration
- Use the built-in AI assistant (Zia) for natural language queries and quick insights
- Choose from flexible publishing options, including slideshows, private links, and embedded views
Zoho Analytics limitations
- Beginners may hit a learning curve for complex use cases
- Some add-ons and higher storage come at an extra cost
- Performance may dip with large datasets if not on higher plans
Zoho Analytics pricing
- Free
- Basic: $30/month per user
- Standard: $60/month per user
- Premium: $145/month per user
- Enterprise: $575/month per user
Zoho Analytics ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (330+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (350+ reviews)
11. Domo (Best for large orgs with complex data and deep pockets)
When your business starts running on dozens of tools—each with its reports, metrics, and dashboards—it gets tough to answer even simple questions like “How are we doing?”
This KPI software is built for teams that want one centralized space to connect all their data and translate it into decisions—whether that’s through interactive dashboards, real-time alerts, or AI-driven insights.
Domo also supports connections to over 1,000+ data sources, from AWS to SAP, making it a perfect fit for businesses with diverse tools and systems.
Domo best features
- Combine ETL, visualization, AI, and dashboarding in one platform
- Refresh data in real time with customizable alerts
- Analyze using an AI assistant for natural-language queries
- Support large teams with embedded dashboard needs
Domo limitations
- High learning curve for self-serve teams without data engineers
- Consumption-based pricing model can lead to unpredictable costs
Domo pricing
- Custom pricing
Domo ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (830+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (320+ reviews)
💡 Pro Tip: Struggling to turn big dreams into actionable steps? One-Year, Five-Year, and Ten-Year Goal Examples for Long-Term Goal Planning gives you a practical roadmap to set and achieve long-term goals with clarity and confidence.
Additional Helpful Tools
While these KPI tools didn’t make it to our top list, they’re still quite effective for tracking KPIs in certain scenarios:
- Weekdone: Track OKRs and weekly progress with simple dashboards and status updates that help maintain accountability through regular check-ins
- Whatagraph: Visualize marketing KPIs across multiple channels in easy-to-share automated reports, which are great for tracking performance across platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and LinkedIn
- Google Looker Studio: Build and share dynamic KPI dashboards for free using Google’s visualization tool
Use ClickUp to Keep Up With Your KPIs
Tracking KPIs = Visibility
Without visibility into performance, even your best efforts can go unnoticed (or worse, unproven).
That’s where ClickUp shines. With Goals, Dashboards, and real-time collaboration built into one platform, ClickUp helps you stay focused on outcomes—not just outputs.
As Christian Gonzalez, Administrative Coordinator at Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo de Guadalajara, highlighted:
We simplify all the processes of our departments by integrating business intelligence platforms, mailing tools with automation, and storing KPIs, forms, process documents, and dependencies in one app (ClickUp).
We simplify all the processes of our departments by integrating business intelligence platforms, mailing tools with automation, and storing KPIs, forms, process documents, and dependencies in one app (ClickUp).
Never lose sight of what project success looks like— sign up for ClickUp now!
Get started with ClickUp today!