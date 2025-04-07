Always Connected, Never in Sync: The State of Workplace Communication in 2025

Today, teams are more connected than ever, yet critical information is lost between fragmented tools, chat threads, and email chains.

ClickUp Insights brings you key findings from our State of Workplace Communication Survey, based on responses from 5000 plus participants, to understand the true cost of fragmented communication in the workplace.

The hidden cost of workplace communication

Despite the rise of digital tools, workplace communication is more disorganized than ever. Here's what the numbers reveal:

📌 60% of workers respond to instant messages within 10 minutes, yet each interruption costs up to 23 minutes of focus time

📌 83% of knowledge workers rely on email and chat for communication, scattering information across disconnected channels

📌 92% of professionals risk losing important decisions due to poor documentation habits

Mere connectivity falls short—what truly matters is purposeful communication that delivers value. Our comprehensive report tackles this challenge head-on.

Inside the report: Explore data-driven insights from 5,000 plus respondents on communication patterns and actionable strategies to boost productivity. You'll also discover how cutting-edge AI tools are revolutionizing information management and context retention across teams.

