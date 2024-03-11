Best AI Prompts for Programming

Prompt 1: Develop a Python program that calculates the factorial of a given number.

Embark on a coding adventure by creating a Python program that can calculate the factorial of any number. Challenge your problem-solving skills and showcase your mastery of loops and recursion. Get ready to dive into the world of mathematics and programming with this prompt!

Prompt 2: Build a web application that allows users to create and manage a to-do list.

Combine your love for web development and organization by building a to-do list web application. Create an intuitive user interface that lets users easily add, edit, and delete tasks. Dive into HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to bring this prompt to life and help users stay productive and organized.

Prompt 3: Design a Java program that simulates a simple banking system with features like account creation, balance inquiry, and funds transfer.

Immerse yourself in the world of Java programming by designing a simulated banking system. Develop a program that enables users to create bank accounts, check their balances, and transfer funds securely. This prompt will challenge your object-oriented programming skills and showcase your ability to handle financial transactions.

Prompt 4: Create a C++ program that sorts an array of integers using different sorting algorithms.

Delve into the world of algorithms and data structures by creating a C++ program that sorts an array of integers. Implement popular sorting algorithms such as bubble sort, insertion sort, and quicksort. Showcase your proficiency in C++ and demonstrate your ability to optimize code for efficiency with this prompt.

Prompt 5: Develop a JavaScript game that tests the player's memory by presenting a sequence of colors to remember and replicate.

Combine your creativity and programming skills by developing an engaging memory game using JavaScript. Challenge players to remember and replicate a sequence of colors, testing their cognitive abilities. Dive into event handling and DOM manipulation to create a visually appealing and addictive game with this prompt.