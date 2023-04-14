The latest from the WorkUp team.
What Does Unlimited PTO Really Mean?
All the time off you can manage sounds ideal. In practice, there are limits — because few workers are willing to unplug completely.
Emoji Is a Language. Does Your Business Speak It?
Emojis can say what words can’t, facilitating faster and clearer communication that builds bonds.
How Team Building Became a Thing
We’re way, way beyond the company picnic. Here’s how ‘zorbing’ and building towers out of red plastic cups became big business.
5 Ways to Support a Laid-Off Colleague
You kept your job but your teammate didn’t. Here’s how you can help — and what not to do.
4 Above-and-Beyond Job Benefits
In a market with many job options, the right benefits can make all the difference. Here are four that tip the balance.
3 out of 4 Don’t Apply for Unemployment, Labor Department Says
While many worry about eligibility for jobless benefits, others don’t know how to apply.
Laid Off? What to Know About Unemployment Benefits
Rule No. 1: Apply for unemployment benefits even if you’re not sure you’re eligible.
What to Do When Your Job Interviewer Is a Robot
AI-driven hiring is booming, with the technology increasingly conversing with job candidates on its own.
Roll the Dice on the Benefits You Might Overlook
Odds you'll need long-term care or legal help are small, but widely misunderstood benefits can save the day in an emergency.
New Perk at Work: Child Care, or Help Finding It
On-site day care, online matching with providers, and subsidies are making the return to office easier for parents.
Call Me by My Name: Pronunciation Matters
Getting a name right is a sign of respect — here’s how to ask for help pronouncing it or how to gently correct someone.
6 Online Team-Builders That Don’t Suck
Virtual team-builds are growing in popularity and getting more interesting. Your employees don’t like beer? Try sabotage.
Can AI Make You a Better Human?
AI is fallible, but its ability to measure and respond can bring out the best in people.
Remote Workforce Is Now Mostly Hybrid, Pew Reports
Full-time telework shrinks to 35%, but those visiting the office say they want more time at home.
What to Do With All Those Empty Offices
Millions of square feet in empty business spaces are being reimagined for everything from day care to hydroponics farms.
More Wives Out-Earn Husbands — and Do More Housework
Pew Research Center analysis finds gains in earnings parity aren't matched by divisions in household labor.