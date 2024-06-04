June 11

ClickUp's Feature Fest


Dive into a world of innovation and join ClickUp experts as they unveil exciting new + improved features and offer invaluable insights to boost your productivity.

June 11
10 AM PT/ 1PM ET
Virtual

Agenda highlights


  • Task Types: Customize your workflow like never before.
  • Clips: Communicate with your team more effectively.
  • Dashboards: Gain insights and oversee projects with ease.
  • Live Q&A with a ClickUp expert
imgshotBG

Key benefits unlocked

Personalize

Create a custom experience with Dashboards as a View (DAAV)

Communicate

Improve team collaboration with Clips

Customize

Elevate your workflow with customizable Task Types

Interested in Feature Fest?

