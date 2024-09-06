Agenda highlights
- ClickUp Dev: Agile project management with Sprints and Kan-Ban.
- Whiteboards: Real-time collaboration, cursor tracking, and task creation.
- LIVE Q&A: Engage with experts for insights and solutions tailored to your needs.
September 17
Get ready to boost your productivity at ClickUp's Feature Fest! Dive into groundbreaking updates and the latest features designed to redefine project management and collaboration.
Streamline your development process by centralizing your team’s work—from roadmaps to execution—with ClickUp Dev.
Boost collaboration and fuel creativity using enhanced Whiteboards to bring your ideas to life.
Explore cutting-edge features and updates built to optimize and simplify your workflow.