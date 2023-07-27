Get more done, in less time.

01. Start & Due Dates

Set distinct start and due dates for any task, subtask, or List with just a click.

02. Due Date Remapping

Change the dates for a task and ClickUp will automatically adjust the dates of any subtask to align.

03. Drag and Drop Scheduling

Easily schedule time for any task by dragging and dropping it across a date range.

04. Reschedule Dependencies

Adjust the due date on a task that is blocking others, and ClickUp will automatically change the due dates for the dependent tasks.

05. Milestones

Set and track project milestones to signify when a critical point in a project has been reached.

06. Time Reporting

See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports.

07. Timesheets

Build customized timesheets for any date range and group time entries together or break them down by individual tasks to see where time was spent.

08. Billable Time