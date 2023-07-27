Get more done,
in less time.

Manage your time more effectively and stay on-track towards your goals.
Based on 10,000+ reviews on
G2crowd Capterra Getapp
Get more done, in less time.

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Track time from anywhere you work.
Time tracking

Track time from anywhere you work.

Know exactly where you allocate time with global and manual tracking from your desktop, mobile, or Chrome browser. Start and stop time, jump between tasks, and add details on how time was spent.
Estimate time needs and set expectations.
time estimates

Estimate time needs and set expectations.

Add estimates to any task or subtask, and split the time between team members. With ClickUp, it's always clear how long each person is expected to work on a project.

Schedule your time, your way.

Calendar

Drag and drop events onto your Calendar.

Drag and drop events onto your Calendar.

Arrange and rearrange dates on the fly with a daily, weekly, or monthly calendar view.

Gantt

Plan time and set dependencies in Gantt view.

Plan time and set dependencies in
Gantt view.

See your entire project timeline and draw lines between tasks to create dependencies or reschedule dates.

Timeline

Create visual roadmaps on a Timeline.

Create visual roadmaps on a Timeline.

Anticipate the completion rate of your tasks with weekly intervals and average velocity displayed on the graph. Choose to view in 1, 2, 3, 6, or 12 month periods.

Workload

Oversee your resources with Workload view.

Oversee your resources with Workload view.

Monitor how many tasks, points, or hours each team member is assigned and compare it against their capacity to see who has too much or too little work.
Drag and drop events onto your Calendar.

Drag and drop events onto your Calendar.

Arrange and rearrange dates on the fly with a daily, weekly, or monthly calendar view.
Plan time and set dependencies in Gantt view.

Plan time and set dependencies in
Gantt view.

See your entire project timeline and draw lines between tasks to create dependencies or reschedule dates.
Create visual roadmaps on a Timeline.

Create visual roadmaps on a Timeline.

Anticipate the completion rate of your tasks with weekly intervals and average velocity displayed on the graph. Choose to view in 1, 2, 3, 6, or 12 month periods.
Oversee your resources with Workload view.

Oversee your resources with Workload view.

Monitor how many tasks, points, or hours each team member is assigned and compare it against their capacity to see who has too much or too little work.

Hit your goals faster with time-saving features.

features

01. Start & Due Dates
Start and Due Dates
Set distinct start and due dates for any task, subtask, or List with just a click.

02. Due Date Remapping
Due Date Remapping
Change the dates for a task and ClickUp will automatically adjust the dates of any subtask to align.

03. Drag and Drop Scheduling
Drag and Drop Scheduling
Easily schedule time for any task by dragging and dropping it across a date range.

04. Reschedule Dependencies
Reschedule Dependencies
Adjust the due date on a task that is blocking others, and ClickUp will automatically change the due dates for the dependent tasks.

05. Milestones
Milestones
Set and track project milestones to signify when a critical point in a project has been reached.

06. Time Reporting
Time Reporting
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports.

07. Timesheets
Timesheets
Build customized timesheets for any date range and group time entries together or break them down by individual tasks to see where time was spent.

08. Billable Time
Billable Time
Mark time as billable to easily track invoices and differentiate between time used for internal reporting.
Start and Due Dates
Set distinct start and due dates for any task, subtask, or List with just a click.
Due Date Remapping
Change the dates for a task and ClickUp will automatically adjust the dates of any subtask to align.
Drag and Drop Scheduling
Easily schedule time for any task by dragging and dropping it across a date range.
Reschedule Dependencies
Adjust the due date on a task that is blocking others, and ClickUp will automatically change the due dates for the dependent tasks.
Milestones
Set and track project milestones to signify when a critical point in a project has been reached.
Time Reporting
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports.
Timesheets
Build customized timesheets for any date range and group time entries together or break them down by individual tasks to see where time was spent.
Billable Time
Mark time as billable to easily track invoices and differentiate between time used for internal reporting.
integrations

Sync any time management app.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
ClickUp integrates with all major calendars and time-tracking apps
so you can onboard your entire team in just a few clicks.

Make the most of your time.
Save 1 day every week.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week