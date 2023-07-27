All-in-one media management.

01. Customize Workflows

Create your ideal media workflow with custom statuses. Build templates, add colors, and always know where action items stand.

02. Prioritize Work

Set priorities for your action items so you know which tasks are urgent and which ones have a flexible timeline.

03. Monitor Performance

Build out your own Dashboard to track everything from content production to your team's workload. ClickUp has over 50+ widgets to help analyze your productivity.

04. Track Time

Track how you spend your day with ClickUp's global timer that works from your desktop, mobile, or browser. Enter manual entries and link them to tasks so your time never gets lost.

05. Draft Docs & Wikis

Write PR drafts, blog posts, social messages, and more with ClickUp Docs. Bring them to life through rich text editing, comments, and embeds of anything from websites to YouTube videos.

06. Take Notes

Jot down that campaign idea or set reminders from a desktop, mobile, or web browser so you never forget. Add details, format it, and link your ideas to a task.

07. Manage Emails

Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks from your emails, set reminders, and never let important conversations or action items get buried in your inbox again.

08. Automate Processes

Automate routine tasks to save time. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs, so you can focus on what matters most during your day.

09. Achieve Goals

Measure personal or company goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when it's time to crack open the champagne and celebrate.

10. Work Offline