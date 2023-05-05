De fem bästa certifieringarna inom produktledning (2025)

Interested in earning a product management certification?

A certified product manager must be able to develop a unique product vision and product strategy that also provides value to customers.

But how do they know how to do this?

Becoming an agile certified product manager is one of the best ways to gain the knowledge and skills needed to guide your project towards success and help you build a solid foundation.

And luckily, getting certified as a product manager is a pretty straightforward process, and certified product managers are always in demand!

To become a certified product manager, all you need to do is register for a digital product manager certification exam that you’re eligible for and pass it.

But with so many product management certifications to choose from, how do you know which product management certification program is the best for you?

Don’t worry.

In this article, you’ll learn what local and international product marketing and product management certification programs are and why you need one. We’ll also highlight five key certifications you can earn and how you can use your certificate to become an efficient product management professional in 2021.

So, come on down, future product managers, let’s get you certified!

What is a Product Management Certification?

A product management certification is an official confirmation that an individual has the skills, knowledge, and abilities to manage the product development process successfully.

These product management training programs teach you essential management elements like product marketing fundamentals, devising a product strategy, and Agile product development insights.

These product management skills come in handy when you need to brainstorm with your product team and develop a new strategy to take your project to the next level.

3 Reasons Why You Need Product Management Certifications

So, you’re probably wondering why you need certifications for product management.

Well, apart from helping you develop your skills and broadening your knowledge for product management career growth, here are some other reasons why you need to hop on the product management certification program train now.

1. A product management certification helps you stand out

As an employee with product management certification certified employee, other team members and departments may view you and your opinions with a little more credibility. This can help with getting stakeholder buy-in from senior level product managers, company owners, and team members alike.

In addition to standing out from your teammates, you’ll also stand out on resumes when you’re applying for a new job or trying to earn a promotion!

2. You become more effective at core tasks

During certification courses, you learn about things in context.

What do we mean?

Product management certifications broaden your understanding of your role and introduce you to real-world strategies used by experts.

These on-demand courses will help you hone useful core skills like time management skills, roadmap planning, and product strategy planning.

And the best part is, with a product management certificate program, you’ll learn these things over a shorter period of time.

We’re serious; some courses can be completed in as little as a week.

That’s the same amount of time it takes people to break their new year’s resolutions!

3. Boosts your confidence as a certified product manager

When you complete a certification course, it highlights how you’re capable of understanding the job from a practical perspective and an academic point of view.

And since you know the ins and outs of your role, you’ll feel more confident and prepared to get things done the right way as a certified product manager.

Also, some training courses also teach you how to handle difficult situations and manage cross-functional teams effectively.

So the next time you’re facing a risky situation or dealing with a difficult team member:

The Top 5 Product Management Certifications

Here are the five best product management certifications that you can earn today:

1. Certified Product Marketing Manager – A Product Management Career

The Certified Product Marketing Manager is an AIPMM certification that helps you understand core product marketing functions.

It also guides product managers in ensuring the success of a product in the marketplace.

Offered by

AIPMM

What domains does the exam cover?

What are its prerequisites?

Anyone can take this certification exam, but it’s recommended for product managers and marketers with 3+ years of experience (or an MBA)

Course duration

15–20 hours

Pricing

$125 for one-year AIPMM Membership

$395 for self-study

2. Agile Certified Product Manager And Product Owner

The Agile Certified Product Manager and Product Owner cours e introduce you to the strategic and tactical concepts involved in Agile product management certifications programs and product ownership training.

Credential holders will be able to apply the concepts of the Agile methodology to real-world situations and deal with project setbacks seamlessly. Having an agile product management certification paired with experience and user research is a powerful thing! You’ll learn how to target customers, be able to provide in person training for team members, and will have a comprehensive understanding of the entire product lifecycle.

Offered by

AIPMM

What domains does the exam cover?

Writing business plans for each major function

Market planning

Conducting competitive analysis

Project planning for each major activity throughout the product lifecycle

Developing product launch plans

What are its prerequisites?

Anyone can take the certification course, even existing product managers operating without certifications, but it’s recommended for a certified product manager, as well as marketers with 3+ years of experience (or an MBA).

Course duration

15–20 hours

Pricing

$125 for one-year AIPMM Membership

$395 self-study

3. Software Product Management

The Software Product Management course prepares you for the challenges you’ll face as a software product manager.

It’s an excellent software product management course considering that 60% of the holders of this certification started a new career, and 27% earned a promotion or pay increase.

Offered by

The University of Alberta (Coursera)

What domains does the exam cover?

Introduction to software product management

Software processes and Agile practices

Client needs and software requirements

Agile planning for software products

Agile product development

What are its prerequisites?

This certification program has no prerequisites.

Course duration

24 weeks

Pricing

You’ll have to contact them for pricing details, but financial aid is available.

4. Digital Product Management

The MicroMasters Program in Digital Product Management provides credential holders with knowledge on digital product roadmaps and techniques for Agile product development.

It’s pretty much all you need if you’re aspiring to be an award-winning boss of a digital product company.

Offered by

EdX and Boston University

What domains does the exam cover?

Building product roadmaps

Agile product management practices for software and digital products

Guiding the development of products from inception through essential processes (research, rapid prototyping, and more)

Social media marketing

What are its prerequisites?

This CPM certification has no prerequisites.

Course duration

4–7 hours per week for eight months

Pricing

$1,995 for the full program experience

5. One Week Technical Product Manager

The One Week Technical Product Manager was designed by Dhaval Bhatt, an award-winning technical product manager.

The program is suitable for aspiring technical product managers or people who want to learn critical technical skills. The course also teaches you how to answer any technical product manager interview questions.

Offered by

Product Manager HQ

What domains does the exam cover?

The technical skills you need to set up your projects

How to secure your product and user data privacy

System design framework and case studies

Platform product management

What are its prerequisites?

This program has no prerequisites.

Course duration

One week

Pricing

$297 for over 140 lectures compiled in 6 hours worth of content

Product Management Certification FAQs

How useful is a product management certification?

Although a product management certification isn’t required to have a successful product management career, it is recommended that product managers attain one. According to a Pragmatic Marketing Inc. survey, 71% of surveyed product managers hold at least one professional certification in addition to their degree.

How long does it take to get a product management certification?

The length of time it takes to get a product management certification varies depending on the certification. This can range from a few hours to months!

How to Use Your Product Management Certification

It’s one thing to get that product management certificate, but it’s another to put your product management training to good use.

So how do you do this?

By using a powerful product management tool like ClickUp!

With ClickUp, you can easily implement your product management skills at work.

Here’s how ClickUp can help:

Here are a few ways ClickUp can help you own your role as an effective product leader:

1. Mind maps

As a product manager, coming up with fantastic products is a major step towards success.

Luckily, ClickUp has built-in Mind Maps to help you come up with ‘mindblowing’ ideas!

You can use ClickUp Mind Maps for design thinking, devising a new product strategy, or planning upcoming launches.

Creating Mind Maps in Blank mode

Use the Tasks mode to create Mind Maps out of your existing Tasks in your Workspace. You can also create, edit, and delete tasks (and subtasks) right from your view!

Want to create a Mind Map from scratch?

Opt for the Blank mode.

You can then create a custom Mind Map and convert the nodes into Tasks for your product when you’re ready.

You can also share your Mind Map via Public Sharing to keep your product team and clients in the loop.

2. Timeline view

Use the Timeline view to plan your work overtime and manage your resources.

The Timeline view is perfect for creating a detailed, internal product roadmap that your developers and other product managers can follow to build a new product with an actual product strategy backing it.

It even lets you assign tasks to each team member and adjust their schedule with a quick drag-and-drop.

Drag and drop tasks in Timeline view

3. Tasks

It requires a ton of tasks to get a product from its development stage to the final launch.

That’s why ClickUp lets you create and assign tasks and manage task Relationships all within the app.

Task relationships allow you to link tasks across your entire Workspace. You can loosely link related tasks for quick reference or use them to highlight important items for you and your team.

Adding relationships to tasks in ClickUp

Try out the Relationships feature for tasks that rely on another task before it can get started.

Additionally, say goodbye to the dreadful “I forgot about that task!” with ClickUp Reminders 👋.

Reminders inform you when you should be starting a task or opt to be reminded five minutes or up to three days before your task is due.

But that’s not all!

You can also include attachments to the Reminder, schedule the Reminder, and customize the Reminder notification.

4. Custom Statuses

Use Custom Statuses to manage every phase of the entire product life cycle.

With ClickUp, you can create Custom Statuses for:

Design

Development

Testing

Marketing

Brand strategy

Brand management

It’s all up to you!

5. Form view

Want to know what your customer needs?

Simply use ClickUp’s Form view!

The Form view lets you collect and analyze info submitted by customers. For example, you can gather feedback from customers who’ve tried out your minimum viable product.

You can also add tons of Custom Fields to your forms and turn form responses into tasks when you’re ready.

6. Milestones and Gantt view

Milestones indicate the end of a large set of tasks, like releasing a new feature for your product. It’s a great way to keep track of big accomplishments to motivate your team!

Marking a task as a Milestone in ClickUp

In ClickUp’s Gantt view, Milestones are represented as giant yellow diamonds 💎 to help you quickly identify them in seconds.

Identifying Milestones in ClickUp’s Gantt view

The Gantt view also lets you track product progress over time, helping you monitor your project over weeks, months, and even hours!

7. Goals

No product manager wants their teams to feel like this:

With Goals, you can make sure that every team member knows what they need to do while also keeping track of your team’s progress.

First, set your Goal in ClickUp and then break it down into smaller, measurable Targets.

Setting measurable targets in ClickUp

So if your Goal as a product manager is to increase daily engagement with your product, your targets could be measured as:

Number : number of website clicks per day

True/False : whether the monthly engagement Target is achieved or not

Currency : revenue generated from subscribers

Tasks: interview 35 customers or users for feedback

Once your Targets and Goals are both ready to go, you can track your goal progress in ClickUp!

But that’s not all that this amazing goalkeeper can do 🥅.

But there’s even more!

We know that as a product manager, you can never have enough functionality.

That’s why you get other amazing features like:

50+ task Automations : automate your project management processes

Docs: collaborate on and edit projects with team members in real-time

Assigned Comments: assign comments to team members to ensure nothing gets left behind

Chat view: have work-related or casual conversations with team members alongside your work

Notepad: a personal notepad to quickly jot down ideas or lists

Global Time Tracker: track how long teams take to complete tasks and projects

Priorities: assign task priorities so that your team knows what tasks to tackle first

Templates: use ready-made templates for consistency and to stay ahead with projects

Mobile Apps: manage projects like a pro when you’re on the go

