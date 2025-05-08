De 10 bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Milanote 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Looking for a Milanote alternative? No problem!

Milanote is a great note-taking tool for research, ideation, creative project collaboration, organization, mind-mapping, and diagramming.

Fans love Milanote’s free version and simple interface, but it’s not right for everyone. Thankfully, there are other fantastic options out there. We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 Milanote alternatives for 2024 to help you organize your creative projects.

Ready to explore some new note-taking tools? Let’s do it!

What Is Milanote?

Milanote is a popular digital note-taking app and collaboration tool that lets you organize ideas using large visual boards. It lets you and your team share sticky notes, to-do lists, links, files, images, and reminders.

Many Milanote users praise its advanced functionality, competitive pricing, and customization. It’s favored by designers, writers, and other creative professionals who need to capture their ideas, inspirations, and plans in a visual workspace.

No tool is perfect for everyone, though, and Milanote is no exception. It’s great for visual brainstorming and organization, but some users need more features or a different layout to optimize their team’s workflow. And that’s okay!

What to look for in a Milanote alternative

If you’re hunting for a Milanote alternative, we bet you need some extra features in your note-taking tool. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you search for your next tool to keep your notes organized:

Easy-view calendar: Many note-taking tools offer time-specific scheduling and calendar-based project management features

Integrations: Several Milanote alternatives provide integrations with other popular tools to make your life easier

Progress tracking: You’ll find several options for tracking completion rates, task statuses, and timelines—whether it’s for personal life or professional work

Of course, Milanote has some great functionality that you won’t want to lose! Here are a few features to keep in mind as you switch to a new tool:

Elegant interface: Make sure your new tool has an interface that’s easy to use and understand

Collaboration: Don’t sacrifice teamwork! Working together in real-time is crucial for creative teams with collaborative notes features

Brainstorming : You’ll want a tool that’s flexible enough to allow for efficient brainstorming

Customizable templates: Look for something with plenty of customizable templates to save time

Manage projects: Organizing notes within your project management and : Organizing notes within your project management and collaboration software is essential for projects that require multiple users

10 Best Milanote Alternatives & Competitors

Are you ready to take your task management to the next level? Get excited because we’ve got the inside scoop on the 10 best Milanote alternatives!

These tools will streamline your workflow and keep your team on track. Let’s dive in and see which is the perfect fit for you.

We’re all about user reviews, which is a big part of why we’ve given ClickUp the top spot. You don’t have to take our word for it, though. Just this year, ClickUp topped G2’s list of the Best Project Management Software Products for 2024!

ClickUp is a free project management software tool with everything you could ask for in a Milanote alternative.

Combine brainstorming with progress tracking using ClickUp Mind Maps. You’ll use project objectives and tasks to create visual step-by-step processes that bring your timeline to life. And our mind map templates make it easy to get the ball rolling.

Easily customize your Whiteboards by adding in Docs, tasks, and more

Connect your team using ClickUp Whiteboards, which lets you see everyone’s activity whether you work side-by-side or countries apart. Everyone can add notes, put their creative ideas on the canvas, and brainstorm with real-time collaboration.

Manage your projects with a top-down view using the ClickUp Kanban board. Drag-and-drop features, task sorting, and filtering make our customizable Kanban system as agile as your team.

And don’t forget ClickUp Automations! You can customize pre-built Automations to fit your needs so you can put routine tasks on auto-pilot and let your team focus on the important stuff.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Some users report a learning curve with ClickUp’s features (solved with tons of free video tutorials!)

Some features are only available on the browser and desktop apps (like its collaborative digital whiteboard)

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Evernote

Evernote is a leading note-taking software that’s been around since 2008. This straightforward note-taking app set the standard for the industry alongside Microsoft OneNote. It’s popular with small teams who want to manage to-do lists, organize tasks, and (you guessed it) take notes.

Instead of a visual board like Milanote, Evernote uses notebooks and tags to organize your ideas and information. It’s been around for a while but has updated features like offline file access, dark mode, and handwritten note support. ✏️

Evernote best features

Use specialized note-taking features like document scanning, web clipper, calendar integrations, and handwritten notes

Organize your ideas and notes using tags that make it easy to search for the info you need

Access basic features for individuals and small teams using the free version

Work cross-platform with desktop and mobile apps compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android

Evernote limitations

Document organization and formatting don’t offer as many features as some other note-taking tools

Users report poor compatibility with other project management tools

This Milanote alternative sends repetitive upsell messages to its free users and limits free users to 50 notebooks

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $14. 99/month per user paid monthly

Professional: $17. 99/month per user paid monthly

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

3. Rodeo Drive

Rodeo Drive is a project management tool with multiple features that support creative teams. End fragmented workflows and guide your projects from beginning to end using one data-driven interface.

In contrast to Milanote’s free-form visual board, Rodeo Drive emphasizes organization and financial management. You can take notes on your projects, manage your team’s workload with accurate task scheduling, and use calendar-based project management to keep everyone on the same page.

Rodeo Drive best features

Streamline team collaboration and project management with straightforward task assignment features, project timelines, and simple note-taking app

Get insights on your projects using the reporting function to oversee tracked time and team performance

Integrate with QuickBooks and Xero to streamline your bookkeeping process

Take advantage of the budgeting and financial reporting features to monitor the financial health of your projects throughout their lifecycles

Rodeo Drive limitations

The free plan is limited to 10 users and lacks access to some advanced features

Some users report a lack of features compared to other note-keeping apps

Rodeo Drive pricing

Free

Achiever: $14. 99/month per user paid monthly

Rodeo Drive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (4+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3+ reviews)

4. Miro

Miro is a mind-mapping tool for teams who want to capture, structure, and organize their ideas. Facilitate smooth collaboration using chat and commenting, auto-organize mind maps with a single click, and add content to an infinite canvas to illustrate your ideas.

As a super-flexible Milanote alternative, Miro shines with features like screen sharing, presentation mode, and team conferencing. It boasts a library of user-friendly templates to help smooth out the learning curve regardless of what project you’re working on.

Miro best features

Use the whiteboard for creative brainstorming, the mind map to capture ideas, and the planning board to create a visual representation of each project

Import Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets spreadsheets with the click of a button, thanks to Miro’s integrations

Use the social media calendar template to track your campaign ideas, make notes on projects, and keep your team on track across all your social profiles

Create custom tools and plugins using HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

Miro limitations

The free plan is limited to a single workspace, which some teams with multiple users find too limiting

Some users report bugs with the text editor and drag-and-drop functions, plus a need for Markdown support in the notes app

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $10/month per user paid monthly

Business: $20/month per user paid monthly

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,300+ reviews)

5. Notion

Notion is a sleek workspace for collaboration, note-taking, and to-do lists. Teams use it to organize tasks into Kanban boards, calendar views, and tables. This task management software connects flexible notes, to-do lists, and wikis, keeping team members informed and connected.

As another great Milanote alternative, Notion unifies several tools in a single dashboard with a simple layout while providing additional features like spreadsheets. Its block-based structure lets you create custom databases, pages, and more to meet project management needs.

Notion best features

Keep your team’s brainstorming sessions and creative ideas presentable with a simple grammar check feature

Use Notion API to integrate your pages and databases with the tools your team already uses for complete versatility

Design custom collaborative spaces, project timelines, Kanban boards, calendars, and task lists that have everything you need

Work with cross-platform teams using a simplified dashboard that keeps everyone on the same page

Notion limitations

Some users report lengthy onboarding time and the need for more setup than other project management tools

Some reviews mention that the user interface for the mobile app is confusing or difficult to navigate

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $10/month per user paid monthly

Business: $18/month per user paid monthly

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,800+ reviews)

6. Asana

Asana is a leading work and project management tool that helps teams of all sizes execute their ideas and stay on deadline. It excels in to-do list management with fantastic progress tracking for tasks. The user-friendly interface lets users change views, prioritize tasks, and take project-specific notes.

Asana might be the way to go if you’re looking for a more organized Milanote alternative and are okay with losing the free-form brainstorming feature. Use its project milestones, custom fields, and task dependencies to make life easier for your whole team.

Asana best features

Keep track of project progress, notify all members of your team when tasks are updated, and leave comments with @ mentions for real-time communication

Get to work faster thanks to the clean interface that minimizes the learning curve for team members

Choose between Board, List, or Timeline views to visually organize your project in a way that works for you

Use automations to handle the small things and save your team members time

Asana limitations

Some teams report a lack of customization features for the dashboard and project tracking features

Some reviews mention a lack of advanced features and flexibility using the free plan (across multiple devices)

Asana pricing

Basic: Free

Premium: $13. 49/month per user paid monthly

Business: $30. 49/month per user paid monthly

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (9,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

7. Google Keep

Google Keep is a personal note-taking app designed for consumers more than collaborative teams. It’s an ideal option for organizing your thoughts and taking notes on the fly. Customize the interface, add images, and use the unlimited storage space for all your ideas.

You can use Google Keep for free to track your personal notes, brilliant ideas, and thoughts. This is the Milanote alternative for those who aren’t using the collaboration features and don’t need project management features.

Google Keep best features

Use Google Keep on Android, iOS, and Chrome for easy note-taking no matter where you are

Enjoy free access to all note-taking features; all you need is a Gmail account

Save your files to Google Drive with the click of a button for more convenient access to your notes

Take quick and easy notes while you browse the web, saving time and keeping your ideas organized

Google Keep limitations

Keep notes are not available offline unless you’re using a Chromebook

Not designed for collaboration, remote work, or project management

Google Keep pricing

Free

Google Keep ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)

8. Nuclino

Nuclino is a collaborative workspace with a lightweight user interface to help your team stay focused. It provides a fast search feature and allows users to unify all their projects, knowledge, and docs on one platform.

Nuclino emphasizes the essentials with a view for every workflow. It might lack some advanced functionality present with other Milanote alternatives on this list, but it executes the features it does include beautifully.

Nuclino best features

Switch between list, board, table, and graph views to change how you visually explore your team’s ideas and knowledge

Collaborate with team members from around the world in real-time using a fast, reliable platform

Minimize context switching and say goodbye to the chaos of managing folders and files by keeping everything in a collaborative workspace shared by your team

Work with cross-platform team members on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices

Nuclino limitations

Some reviews mention a lack of integration with existing project management tools

It may not be helpful for large databases and teams based on customer reviews

Nuclino pricing

Free

Standard: $5/month per user paid monthly

Premium: $10/month per user paid monthly

Nuclino ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (60+ reviews)

9. Roam Research

Roam Research is a cloud-based note-taking tool that keeps research and documents organized. Create bullet notes, link your notes, auto-save your work, and keep your notes in a side tab for quick reference while researching on the web.

Roam functions as a wiki with auto backlinks, so users can connect their notes and ideas using overlapping hierarchies. Use it for collaborative knowledge management within remote teams so everyone can share their ideas, organize their thoughts, and be more productive.

Roam best features

Switch between functionalities like project management, progressive summarization, and bullet journaling for the perfect format every time

Keep track of your research with bi-directional links, backlinked tags, and individual pages

Create an interconnected network of knowledge that your team can contribute to and rely on across all your projects

Work with cross-platform teams using an online workspace that anyone can access

Roam limitations

The simple interface might hinder functionality for some teams based on user reviews

There’s no free version, and some reviews mention frustration with a lack of pricing transparency

Roam pricing

Pro: $15/month per user paid monthly

Roam ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (15+ reviews)

10. Trello

Trello is one of the top Kanban tools out there, thanks to its user-friendly interface. It lacks the flexibility of Milanote, but many users find that this more rigid structure often makes it easier to keep their work organized.

Choose from Trello’s extensive library of Power-ups (aka plugins) to add features and integrations you need for each project or team. Even without Power-ups, Trello makes it easy to visualize your to-do list, manage upcoming tasks, and create custom boards and cards to track due dates, project details, and files.

Trello best features

Switch between board, calendar, dashboard, timeline, table, map, and workspace views to get a new perspective on your project

Get a top-down view of your project using a Kanban board framework to track progress from every angle

Keep your work organized using boards and cards that your entire team can access, share, update, and comment on

Take advantage of over 200 integrations to bring everything together in one simple workspace

Trello limitations

The lack of additional project management features like reports and analytics hinders some projects, according to reviews

Some Power-ups are not available for free users

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6/month per user paid monthly

Premium: $12. 50/month per user paid monthly

Enterprise: $17. 50+/month per user paid annually

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (22,000+ reviews)

Take Your Project Management to the Next Level

There you have it—10 fantastic Milanote alternatives to level up your project management game. You deserve a tool that lets you organize your tasks with ease and achieve your goals like the pro you are.

