ClickUp strives to ensure our products is secure and vulnerability free before it lands in the hands of our users.
Software vulnerabilities are a part of all software and the ClickUp Security team will continue to do the necessary to keep your data safe and advise you about risks and the availability of fixes.
Keeping our clients' data secure is an absolute top priority at ClickUp. Our goal is to provide a secure environment, while also being mindful of application performance and the overall user experience.
To report a vulnerability or other security concern, please report it here.