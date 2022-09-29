legal
Terms & Conditions
*1 per employees of prospective ClickUp customers only. Employees of ClickUp competitors are ineligible to receive this offer. Invite cannot be forwarded. Must be in the US or Canada to receive gift.*
ClickUp with your Clique
New to ClickUp and enjoy Legos? Join us for a fun and exclusive virtual event with the Bob Ross of Legos, Adam Ward!
Every customer attendee will receive a lego kit to enjoy during the event.* Must register by Wednesday, November 2nd at 4:00pm PST to receive gift. Please use the address field for shipping information.*
Spaces are limited - RSVP Today!
Event Date:
Available On Demand
Duration
45 minutes
legal
*1 per employees of prospective ClickUp customers only. Employees of ClickUp competitors are ineligible to receive this offer. Invite cannot be forwarded. Must be in the US or Canada to receive gift.*