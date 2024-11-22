How Connected Search Eliminates Silos With Unified, Actionable Knowledge

Modern workers are overwhelmed by a relentless flood of information scattered across countless apps and platforms.

Fragmented workflows lead to missed deadlines, repeated work, and unnecessary spending, creating compounding costs for organizations.

Studies reveal that employees spend 30% of their workday searching for information, toggling between tools, and recreating lost context . (IDC Research)

Even worse, these inefficiencies According to a McKinsey report, inefficient workflows cost organizations 20-30% of their annual revenue. (McKinsey Report)

Here’s the good news: there’s a way out of this chaos. ClickUp’s Connected Search is transforming how teams work by breaking down silos, eliminating app-switching, and turning scattered data into actionable insights—all in real time.

Unlike other solutions, ClickUp embeds search where work happens, seamlessly connecting knowledge to actions within your Workspace.

The result? Faster decisions, smarter collaboration, and a unified source of truth for your organization.