Introduction

At Havas, campaign execution is the core of your business—but it’s also where the most friction, confusion, and wasted effort can occur. The real challenge isn’t just adopting new tools; it’s building a workflow that matches how your teams actually operate, solves your biggest pain points, and drives results for clients.

This playbook is built around Havas’ real-world workflows, pain points, and what we’ve already accomplished together. It’s designed to help you move from scattered, reactive management to streamlined, high-impact execution—using ClickUp and AI as enablers, not distractions.

Phase 1: Campaign Workflows

The foundation of every successful campaign is a clear, repeatable workflow. For Havas, this means:

  • Mapping out the end-to-end campaign process, from intake to launch to wrap-up.
  • Defining clear roles, responsibilities, and handoffs at every stage.
  • Using ClickUp’s task lists, dependencies, and workload views to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
  • Automating routine steps (reminders, status updates, approvals) to reduce manual busywork.

Outcome: Havas teams operate with clarity and consistency, reducing errors and accelerating delivery.

Phase 2: Categorization & Collaboration (TIMLs and SIMLs)

Organizing campaigns and fostering collaboration across teams is critical to improving efficiency and focus:

  • Teams can easily access relevant tasks and subtasks without navigating large task trees or filtering through all campaigns.
  • Achieve this by using TIML—Task in Multiple Lists—and SIML—Subtask in Multiple Lists—to share tasks and subtasks across Client folders/lists, Teams, phases, and channels.
  • Resources are allocated more effectively, and updates are centralized for better alignment.
  • Centralize campaign assets, conversations, and updates in dedicated ClickUp spaces and chat channels.
  • Collaboration becomes seamless with real-time visibility into active and relevant campaigns.
  • Enable cross-functional collaboration with shared dashboards and real-time updates.

Outcome: Teams stay aligned, resources are allocated efficiently, and collaboration is seamless.

Phase 3: Campaign Strategy & Planning

Strategic alignment sets the stage for campaign success:

  • Consolidate insights, goals, and requirements to create a unified understanding across teams.
  • Example: Gather these in a single shared workspace.
  • Ensure planning sessions are well-documented and accessible to keep everyone aligned.
  • Example: Use AI Notetaker to capture and summarize sessions.
  • Develop campaign briefs collaboratively and streamline the approval process for quicker decision-making.
  • Example: Route briefs through automated approval flows for fast, visible sign-off.

Outcome: Campaigns start with clear objectives and stakeholder alignment, reducing rework and confusion later.

Phase 4: Campaign Analysis & Dashboards

Visibility into campaign performance is essential for proactive management:

  • Build real-time dashboards to track progress, blockers, and key metrics.
  • Use automated alerts to flag risks or delays before they escalate.
  • Centralize reporting so teams and clients always have up-to-date insights.

Outcome: Havas can steer campaigns with data, not guesswork—improving outcomes and client trust.

Phase 5: Operations

Efficient advertising operations ensure smooth campaign progress with ClickUp:

  • Utilize ClickUp's templates and automation features to streamline recurring advertising tasks, enhancing efficiency.
  • Employ ClickUp's capacity planning tools to manage advertising workloads effectively and prevent team burnout.
  • Use ClickUp to centralize advertising approvals and manage creative assets, eliminating bottlenecks.

Outcome: Operations run smoothly, freeing teams to focus on high-value work.

Phase 6: Content & Creative

Creative excellence is a competitive advantage:

  • Define asset needs per channel and manage production with subtasks and dependencies. Leverage shared subtasks in multiple lists (SIML) to ensure cross-functional teams have visibility into asset requirements and progress across channels, reducing duplication and improving alignment.
  • Centralize drafts, feedback, and final files to eliminate version confusion.
  • Use proofing tools for streamlined feedback and approvals.

Outcome: Creative teams deliver high-quality assets faster, with less friction.

Phase 7: Continuous Improvement (with AI)

The best teams never stop optimizing:

  • Use AI to analyze campaign results, identify trends, and surface lessons learned.
  • Automate post-campaign reviews and generate actionable insights for future campaigns.
  • Continuously refine workflows and templates based on real data.

Outcome: Every campaign gets smarter and more effective, driving continuous growth.

Best Practices & Pro Tips

  • Tie conversations, docs, and tasks together in campaign channels.
  • Automate routine work with AI and Agents.
  • Standardize with templates for scale and consistency.
  • Centralize assets and approvals to avoid “lost in email” risks.
  • Use AI to accelerate brainstorming, drafting, and analysis.

Final Takeaway

True campaign execution is about solving real pain points, not just adopting new features. With ClickUp + AI, Havas can replace chaos with clarity, align teams around what matters most, and deliver campaigns that drive results.

Ready to execute at the speed of your ideas? Let’s make it happen—together.

