The Buyer's Guide to Work Management Platforms

The Challenge of Disconnected Work
As organizations navigate increasingly complex work environments, finding the right work management platform has become a critical decision.
Research shows that:
- 43% of employees feel overwhelmed by the number of tools they use at work
- and 40% of their time is wasted on context switching between disconnected systems
- This inefficiency costs organizations an estimated $62.4 million annually for every 1,000 employees
Today's knowledge workers face significant challenges with disconnected tools and workflows:
Information Silos
Critical information becomes trapped in emails, chats, and personal files, making knowledge sharing difficult.
Disconnected Workflows
Without standardized processes, teams develop inconsistent approaches that lead to quality issues and reduced visibility.
Fragmented AI
Standalone AI tools operate separately from your workflows, lacking the context needed to be truly effective.
Collaboration Barriers
Teams struggle to work together effectively when projects, communication, and documentation live in different systems.
This guide will walk you through the essential criteria for evaluating work management platforms, with a focus on solutions that address these challenges through a unified approach.
You'll learn what features to look for, what questions to ask vendors, and how to determine the best fit for your organization's specific needs.