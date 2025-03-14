Stop the Slack: How Chat Tools and Meetings Created a Distraction Epidemic

They promised productivity—but created chaos
When Slack launched in 2014, it was hailed as a revolutionary tool that would transform work. Real-time messaging promised seamless collaboration, faster decision-making, and effortless communication.
But a decade later, what was meant to connect teams has done the opposite.
Missed deadlines and scheduling chaos have joined the ever-growing list of frustrations:
- Slack threads that go nowhere
- Meetings that generate endless follow-ups
- Calendars that live outside your core workflows, or
- Emails lost in inboxes
No wonder teams spend more time managing communication than actually working.
The real problem?
Conversations—whether in chat or meetings—are completely isolated from actual work.