Stop the Slack: How Chat Tools and Meetings Created a Distraction Epidemic

When Slack launched in 2014, it was hailed as a revolutionary tool that would transform work. Real-time messaging promised seamless collaboration, faster decision-making, and effortless communication.

But a decade later, what was meant to connect teams has done the opposite.

Missed deadlines and scheduling chaos have joined the ever-growing list of frustrations:

Slack threads that go nowhere

Meetings that generate endless follow-ups

Calendars that live outside your core workflows, or

Emails lost in inboxes

No wonder teams spend more time managing communication than actually working.

The real problem?

Conversations—whether in chat or meetings—are completely isolated from actual work.