ClickUp Guide

A Marketer's Guide to Aligning Your Content for Impact

Learn how to make your content stand out, build trust, and create demand with your audience with these expert playbooks from Devin Reed, Louis Grenier, and Anthony Pierri.

Introduction

Failure to capture attention, misaligned messaging, and unstructured marketing workflows are common blockers to achieving impactful results.

So, how can busy marketers craft better messaging that drives impact? 🤔

In this guide, we'll explore content strategies from marketing leaders Devin Reed, Louis Grenier, Anthony Pierri featured in ClickUp's Integrate to Elevate Marketing Series.

Webinar 1 Session Card
Louis Grenier LP Card
Webinar 7 LP Card

You'll learn how to:

Make your content stand out in a saturated market and scale with AI
Build trust and engagement with a compelling brand POV
Generate demand with impactful value propositions across your marketing channels


But first...grab ClickUp's Content Management template to organize these ideas and put them into action!👇

Content Management List view 347x231 cropped 4:3
Learn more

Get the Content Management Template

Grab ClickUp's Content Management Template to plan, track, and write all of your content for websites, blogs, social media, and email—all in one place!

Content Management Template Video Thumb 347x180 cropped 4:3
Learn more

Watch the template tutorial video

Watch our quick video walkthrough on how to use ClickUp's Content Management Template for your end-to-end content workflows, editorial calendars, collaboration, and more.

How to stand out and scale output

With AI-generated content flooding the market, there's more fluff than ever saturating feeds, inboxes, and just about every channel out there.

Content mastermind and founder of the The Reeder Newsletter, Devin Reed has mastered his content strategy to:

Grab attention and make your brand stand out in the feed
• Produce high-quality content faster with scalable systems
• Optimize your content creation with AI and human authenticity

devin reed

Devin ReedFounder of The Reeder Newsletter

"When I think about standing out, I follow specific frameworks for ideating and producing content to ensure it's differentiated, high value for my audience, and helps position me as an authority in my niche."


How to dominate "the attention economy"

As marketers, we dedicate tons of time and effort to writing, designing, and shipping content. Which is why we all dread this possibility:

What if no one engages with my content? 🤔

Don't create more content just because—bring something new to the conversation that earns their attention.


Stand out with stories, emotion, and style

In a world overflowing with content, the key to differentiation lies in evoking genuine emotion. This approach isn't just about being different; it's about connecting with your audience on a depper level.

Here's Devin's 3-part framework for standing out:

Relevant

Tap into their pain points and aspirations

Insightful

Introduce a new perspective

Actionable

Prompt a change in behavior

devin reed

Devin ReedFounder of The Reeder Newsletter

“Resonance today requires context to your content. Most marketers start with keywords, but your competitors are targeting the same keywords, so WHAT you talk about isn’t enough. It’s HOW you talk about the topic.”

With stories, emotion, and "unique style points," you create memorable experiences that differentiate your brand and drive meaningful engagement. 🚀


Scale your content with the right systems

When you've nailed the formula for making your content stand out, the natural next step is to scale production to align with your goals.

Devin Reed says adopting a systematic approach is key ensuring efficiency and consistency.


Leverage AI to streamline content processes

Incorporating AI into your content workflow can significantly enhance efficiency and consistency, transforming your production process into a sustainable and repeatable operation.

Used correctly, AI can be a powerful tool to scale efficiency across content workflows:

Research and first drafts

Gather relevant info on content topics to quickly write first drafts followed by human editing

Content project management

Leverage automations and AI to expedite your workflows such as updating statuses, notifying team members, summarizing updates, and more

Voice memo automation

Instantly capture ideas in notes or voice memos with automatic AI transcription and summarization

By leveraging AI, you not only streamline your processes but also free up resources to focus on strategic planning and creative work.


Scale content production with consistent inputs and outputs

Scaling content production requires a structured approach that balances quality with quantity.

For Devin, it all comes down to designing your content system of inputs, processes, and outputs:

Inputs

Time, money, SME insights

Processes and tools

Templatize recurring tasks

Outputs

The asset you're creating (blog, webinar, white paper)

This systematic approach helps you publish high-performing content more efficiently, ensuring that each piece aligns with your marketing strategy and contributes to achieving your business objectives.


Final takeaways from Devin Reed

Remember, the ultimate goal is not just to produce more content, but to create impact that resonates with your audience and drives results.

Here's a recap of Devin Reed's content strategy:

Stand out with human storytelling and emotion
Systemize production for scale only when you've nailed impact
Leverage AI to optimize your content workflows and eliminate busywork

With Devin Reed's strategies, you have the formula to elevate your content with both authenticity and efficiency.

devin reed

Devin ReedFounder of The Reeder Newsletter

"That’s how I’ve grown my marketing career in a short time: being different, scaling, and driving undeniable results."

How to build a consistent, memorable brand POV


When everyone is vying for attention, the result is often a deluge of indistinguishable brands. To break through this noise, marketers need a a compelling point of view (POV) that resonates deeply with your target audience. 🎯

Louis Grenier, founder of Stand the F*ck Out, helps brands develop a magnetic presence through building trust and compelling points of view.

Here's Louis' approach to developing a powerful and evocative brand POV.

louis grenier headshot

Louis GrenierFounder of Stand the F*ck Out

"Having a POV is about acknowledging nuance; it's about taking a clear stance on what matters most to your people to give them comfort and send long-term signals that show you're in their corner."


The power of a unique POV

Standing out requires more than flashy marketing tactics; it relies on the establishment of trust.

A well-crafted, unique POV can differentiate your brand, signaling to your audience that you understand and are there to support them.

What makes a spicy POV?

A well-crafted, unique POV says "I'm here for you and I'm here to help."

A "spicy" POV, as Louis puts it, is not about aggression but about demonstrating a commitment to your audience's interests.

It's about presenting a consistent, evidence-based perspective that reassures your audience and sets you apart from competitors.


How to develop your brand POV

For your content to engage your audience, it's crucial to infuse it with a strong, consistent POV across various formats.

This consistency not only reinforces your brand's message but also builds long-term loyalty and trust, even if it occasionally invites short-term controversy.

Check out Louis' framework for crafting a memorable POV below:

Spicy POV graphic

Final takeaways from Louis Grenier

A compelling point of view is essential for cutting through the noise and creating a lasting impression on your audience. Here's Louis' framework for refining and testing a POV that commands attention:

Craft a distinctive point of view using Louis' framework to differentiate your brand and build trust
Ensure consistent messaging across all content to reinforce your brand's identity
Involve key team members in shaping an authentic and aligned brand POV

With these tactics, you're equipped to craft a POV that not only differentiates your brand but also drives meaningful results. 🚀

louis grenier headshot

Louis GrenierFounder of Stand the F*ck Out

"A compelling point of view isn't just about being different; it's about being there for your audience."

How to write value props that drive demand

Anthony Pierri, Co-founder of FletchPMM, has honed the art of crafting value propositions that resonate with audiences and drive conversions.

Anthony's method for crafting value propositions builds on three principles:

• More people will buy your product if they understand what it is
Clarity always performs better than clever
• People are generally searching for products, not outcomes

These principles form the foundation for effective value propositions that actually help customers make decisions in their buying process.

More people will buy a product if they understand it

Don't settle for over-generalized outcomes.

Clarity always performs better than clever

Time is precious, don't over complicate your message.

People search for products, not outcomes

What does your product actually do?

Use Anthony's value proposition canvas

The value proposition canvas is a framework that Anthony's team uses to help clients identify the core problems their products solve, the specific benefits they offer, and how these align with customer needs and desires.

This framework ensures that your messaging is targeted and effective, providing a clear value proposition that resonates with your audience.

Value Proposition Canvas

Always prioritize clarity over cleverness

When crafting your value propositions, focus on making them as clear as possible. Avoid using jargon or overly clever language that can obscure the message.

Instead, use straightforward language that clearly communicates the benefits and features of your product. This direct approach ensures that potential customers quickly understand what you offer and how it can help them.

Making Smart Smarter (Cleverness)

Why this doesn't work

What's being sold here? It's not clear enough to showcase a promising solution for a customer.

Lemlist - Clarity

Why this works

This value prop clearly explains the solution and benefits offered.

Lead with customer-centric messaging (not company-centric)

Your messaging should directly address the specific needs and concerns of your target audience.

Focus on their pain points and how your product provides solutions. For instance, if your product helps sales teams exceed their daily call quota, emphasize this benefit.

Here's a value proposition example with customer-centric benefits:

Lemlist Customer-centric Messaging Example


Final takeaways from Anthony

By focusing on clarity and directly addressing customer needs, you can create a more engaging and effective online presence.

Anthony Pierri's content strategies provide a roadmap to improve web conversions with straightforward, customer-centric, and action-oriented messaging:

Prioritize clarity over cleverness to engage your audience
Leverage the value proposition canvas for a targeted approach
Make the customer the focus of your messaging to show how you can help

With these strategies for writing clear value propositions, you have the tools to improve conversions with messaging that is straightforward, customer-centric, and action-oriented.

anthony pierri headshot

Anthony PierriCo-founder of FletchPMM

"The ultimate purpose of a website, and more importantly, its homepage, is to convey clearly what your product is and what it isn't. Clarity wins every time."

Conclusion

In an era dominated by AI, standing out with unique and impactful content is more crucial than ever.

Implementing these strategies will not only help you navigate the challenges of a noisy marketplace but also position your brand for success in a competitive landscape.

Take the next steps with your marketing team:

Leverage storytelling and emotion

to stand out, then scale for impact with repeatable systems and tools such as AI.

Craft a consistent and authentic POV

that resonates with your audience and fosters long-term relationships.

Focus on clarity

and customer-centric messaging that makes it clear how your product works instead of clever messaging or over-generalized outcomes.


How ClickUp can help

At ClickUp, we know that disconnected marketing projects leads to lost productivity. That's why we created the everything app for work.

ClickUp consolidates all aspects of your marketing work, from campaign projects to content collaboration, bringing your team closer together to boost productivity.

Remember, you don't have to go it alone!

Check out our resources to help align your team, unlock efficiency, and drive greater impact toward your marketing goals. 🚀

Book a Demo image
Learn more

Book 1:1 session with an expert

Schedule a one-on-one session to explore tailored solutions to boost your team's marketing efficiency.

Join the ClickUp Showcase
Learn more

Join ClickUp Showcase & AMA

Join our next group AMA session to get answers on all things ClickUp.

ITE 500x350
Learn more

Watch the virtual marketing series on-demand

Watch the entire Integrate to Elevate virtual marketing series on-demand to learn how stand out, scale, and drive impact with playbooks from 7 leading marketers.

Content Management List view 347x231 cropped 4:3
Learn more

Get the Content Management Template

Grab ClickUp's Content Management Template to plan, track, and write all of your content for websites, blogs, social media, and email—all in one place!

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime