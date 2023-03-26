Get the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management.

ClickUp is pleased to share the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management (CWM), so work management leaders can learn about and understand the value of solutions in the emerging market for CWM. Gartner recommends: "Application leaders should use this Market Guide to understand this emerging market, inform their investment choices and look for ways to improve how their organizations work.”

"Collaborative work management empowers business users to plan, carry out and manage their work."

—Gartner, Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management, Nikos Drakos, Joe Mariano, Mike Gotta, 4 January 2023.

Here is a preview of the recommendations mentioned in the report.

Identifying use cases.

"Identify and prioritize relevant use cases by focusing on business-led projects and specific business operations, and by identifying stakeholders, participants, work patterns and business context to ensure business alignment."

Auditing tools.

"Audit current use of CWM tools to find pockets of tactical use and to understand business relevance and impact. Begin to rationalize choices and iterate by testing product, vendor risk and employee readiness with targeted deployments to ensure that use-case-specific needs are addressed."

Refining usage.

"As usage increases, prepare for the long haul by establishing roles, support structures and governance principles to ensure consistency, quality and best practice diffusion across different work activities.”

Disclaimer.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

