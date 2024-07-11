The best deal for the best productivity tool.

Features

This is the future of work.

Tasks

From simple to complex, you can create tasks for anything in ClickUp.

task view checklist

Projects

Build your perfect project using world class feature customization only possible in ClickUp.

Project management

Docs

Create beautiful docs, wikis, and knowledge bases anywhere in ClickUp. Use /slash commands and share docs with anyone.

Docs & Wikis

Screenshots & Recording

Capture images and record videos of your desktop right in your browser.

Screenshots & Recording

Timeline & Workload

Manage capacity and workload visually for the perfect planning process so everyone knows what to work on.

Timeline & Workload

Reminders

View your daily tasks, reminders, and Google Calendar events all in one place. See where you're mentioned, drag and drop tasks onto your LineUp, and sort everything the way that works for you.

Reminders

Goals & OKR’s

Set goals, align your team, and track your progress in real-time.

Goal tracking

Time tracking

Track time, add estimates, and build reports directly in ClickUp, or sync with your preferred tool.

Time tracking

Spreadsheets

View your tasks in a Table or embed Google Sheets and Airtable Bases directly to edit and collaborate without leaving ClickUp.

table-view

Email

Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create & automate tasks from your emails, collaborate on emails with your team, and never let important conversations or action items get buried in your inbox again.

Email

Events

Use ClickUp calendars, timelines, and Gantt charts to plan tasks, schedule your team, and sync in real-time with Google, Outlook, and Apple.

Events

Communication

Add comments and tag your team on any task or document. Assign action items, chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.

Communication

Views

Create your own views.

List View

List View

Board View

Board View

Import

Switching to ClickUp?

Automatically import your stuff from other 'productivity' apps in minutes and instantly bring your team together.

Switching to ClickUp

Problems

Solved by ClickUp

You’ll no longer have to use separate apps.

Add Kanban Boards, Gantt charts, Calendars, and more alongside docs, conversations, reminders, spreadsheets, and embeds to keep all of your work in one place.

You’ll know what everyone is working on.

View other people's profiles to see what they are working on and what they'll work on next for ultimate and unprecedented transparency.

Everyone knows what to do next.

Use Inbox to see what you have to work on next.

All teams can work together, finally.

ClickUp's 'Spaces' are completely customizable, so every type of team can work together while using their own Space. Use a simple Space for something like customer service and a complex Space for engineering.

You’ll get a birds-eye view of literally everything.

View every single task across your entire team in any way you want. Sort, filter, and manage all tasks at a birds-eye view!

slash commands

Proprietary Features

Do everything without ever clicking your mouse. Just type / when creating or editing tasks.

Templates

Easy to manage

Sales

Sales

Development

Development

Projects

Projects

People

People

Resources

Resources

Roadmaps

Roadmaps

Docs & Wikis

Docs & Wikis

Spreadsheets

Spreadsheets

Everything

Everything

Integrations

1,000+ integrations.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

