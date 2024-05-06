Time Tracking Software for UI Designers

Integrations
Sync your time into ClickUp.
Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.
Time Tracked
Understand how much time groups of tasks take for each person on your team with cumulate time tracking. Add time tracked outside of ClickUp with integrations for Toggl, Harvest, Everhour, and more.
Time tracking software can help UI designers improve productivity by providing insights into time spent on different tasks, identifying areas for efficiency improvement, setting realistic project timelines, and allowing for better focus and time management.
Yes, time tracking software like Toggl or Harvest can be beneficial for UI designers to track and manage their time effectively, ensuring efficient project management and accurate billing based on hours worked.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with design tools like Sketch or Figma, enabling designers to track and log their time directly within the design applications for accurate project time monitoring and billing purposes.