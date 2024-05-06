Time Reporting
View detailed reporting on your time.
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports. Group time entries together, see estimates, and segment billable and non-billable entries.
Gantt Charts
Boost productivity and streamline your time management with the leading time tracking software for Training Providers, integrated with ClickUp. Stay on top of your tasks, track billable hours effortlessly, and gain valuable insights into your team's performance. Take control of your time and elevate your efficiency with this powerful solution.
Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.
Time tracking software can help training providers improve efficiency and productivity by accurately monitoring time spent on tasks, identifying time-wasting activities, optimizing scheduling, and providing valuable insights for better resource allocation and performance evaluation.
Yes, time tracking software often includes features like multi-session tracking and course management tools to help training providers monitor and manage multiple training sessions or courses efficiently.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with learning management systems and scheduling software commonly used by training providers, streamlining data management, ensuring accurate tracking of employee hours spent on training activities, and enhancing overall efficiency in scheduling and resource allocation.