Time Tracked
Never lose track of time again.
Understand how much time groups of tasks take for each person on your team with cumulate time tracking. Add time tracked outside of ClickUp with integrations for Toggl, Harvest, Everhour, and more.
Gantt Charts
Time Estimated
Get a high level view of your team's time tracking and compare it against the time estimated. See the amount of time remaining for each person's task to determine if you're on schedule to hit your goals.
Time tracking software can help real estate investors by accurately recording time spent on various tasks such as property research, client meetings, and administrative work, enabling better productivity monitoring, project costing, and overall time management efficiency.
Key features to look for in a time tracking software for real estate investors include project tracking, timesheet management, integration with financial tools, mobile accessibility, and reporting capabilities for analyzing productivity and project costs.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with project management and accounting software commonly used by real estate investors, streamlining workflows, improving productivity, and providing accurate data for project costing and financial analysis.