Global Time Tracking

Update your time from anywhere.

Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.

Time Sheets

Build and customize time sheets.

View your time tracked by day, week, month, or any custom range with detailed time sheets. Show time totals grouped by dates and see individual tasks and time entries for a deeper look at where time was spent.

Ways To Use Time Tracking Software for Project Management

Project Tracking and Monitoring

  • Task Allocation: Assign specific tasks to team members and track the time spent on each task to ensure workload distribution is fair and efficient.
  • Resource Management: Monitor how resources are being utilized across various projects to optimize resource allocation and prevent burnout.
  • Budget Tracking: Keep a close eye on project costs by tracking the time spent on tasks and comparing it to the allocated budget to avoid cost overruns.

Productivity Analysis and Improvement

  • Identifying Time Wasters: Analyze time tracking data to identify bottlenecks in workflows or tasks that are consuming excessive time, allowing for process improvements.
  • Performance Evaluation: Evaluate team and individual performance based on time tracking data, identifying top performers and areas where productivity can be enhanced.
  • Setting Realistic Goals: Use historical time tracking data to set realistic project timelines and goals, improving project planning and execution.

Client Billing and Invoicing

  • Accurate Invoicing: Use time tracking data to accurately bill clients based on the time spent on their projects, ensuring transparency and fair billing.
  • Project Profitability Analysis: Analyze time tracking data to determine the profitability of projects, helping in pricing strategies and decision-making for future projects.
  • Client Communication: Share detailed time tracking reports with clients to showcase the value delivered and justify billing, fostering transparency and trust.

Performance Reporting and Analysis

  • Project Progress Tracking: Monitor project progress in real-time by analyzing time tracking data, enabling timely interventions and adjustments to keep projects on schedule.
  • Identifying Trends: Analyze time tracking trends over multiple projects to identify patterns, such as peak productivity times or common project delays, for better planning.
  • Improving Estimation Accuracy: Use historical time tracking data to improve project estimation accuracy, helping in setting realistic timelines and resource allocation for future projects.

Challenges a Time Tracking Tool Solves for Project Management

Accurate Time Allocation

Resource Management

Project Cost Tracking

Client Billing and Invoicing

Performance Evaluation and Improvement

Forecasting and Planning

Frequently Asked Questions

How can time tracking software help me improve project efficiency and productivity?

Time tracking software helps improve project efficiency and productivity by providing insights into time allocation, identifying bottlenecks, optimizing resource allocation, and enabling better project planning and time management strategies.

What are the key features and benefits of using time tracking software for project management?

Key features of time tracking software for project management include tracking billable hours, monitoring project progress, generating timesheets, analyzing productivity trends, and improving resource allocation. Benefits include better project cost estimation, increased team accountability, enhanced productivity, accurate client billing, and streamlined project workflows.

Can you provide examples of how time tracking software has helped other teams effectively manage their projects?

Time tracking software has helped teams by providing insights into project progress, identifying time-consuming tasks, improving resource allocation, enabling accurate billing, and enhancing overall productivity and efficiency.

